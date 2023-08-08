FFW Corporation Announces Earnings for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2023

WABASH, Ind., Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFW Corporation (the “Corporation”) (OTC PINK: FFWC ) (8/7/23 Close: $39.50), parent corporation of Crossroads Bank (the “Bank”), announced earnings for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023.



For the three months ended June 30, 2023, the Corporation reported net income of $1,343,000 or $1.19 per common share compared to $1,523,000 or $1.33 per common share for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was $3,800,000 compared to $4,071,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The provision for loan losses was $75,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and $200,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Total noninterest income was $1,030,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $1,075,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Noninterest expense was $3,349,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and $3,215,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

For the twelve months ended June 30, 2023, the Corporation reported net income of $5,698,000 or $5.03 per common share compared to $5,721,000 or $5.00 per common share for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022. Net interest income for the twelve months ended June 30, 2023 was $15,849,000 compared to $15,409,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022. The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $550,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2023 and $405,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022. Total noninterest income was $4,005,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $4,441,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022. Noninterest expense was $13,433,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2023 and $12,933,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022.

The three and twelve months ended June 30, 2023 represented a return on average common equity of 11.30% and 12.26%, respectively, compared to 12.63% and 10.85% for the three and twelve month periods ended June 30, 2022. The three and twelve months ended June 30, 2023 represented a return on average assets of 0.99% and 1.07%, respectively, compared to 1.16% and 1.10% for the three and twelve month periods ended June 30, 2022.

The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of gross loans receivable was 1.23% at June 30, 2023 compared to 1.28% at June 30, 2022. Nonperforming assets were $2,065,000 at June 30, 2023 compared to $2,345,000 at June 30, 2022.

As of June 30, 2023, FFWC’s equity-to-assets ratio was 8.54% compared to 8.72% at June 30, 2022. Total assets at June 30, 2023 were $543,245,000 compared to $534,918,000 at June 30, 2022. Shareholders’ equity was $46,385,000 at June 30, 2023 compared to $46,648,000 at June 30, 2022. Crossroads Bank exceeds all applicable regulatory requirements to be considered “well capitalized.”

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include expressions such as “expects,” “intends,” “believes,” and “should,” which are necessarily statements of belief as to the expected outcomes of future events. Actual results could materially differ from those presented. The Corporation's ability to predict future results involves a number of risks and uncertainties. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Crossroads Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of FFW Corporation providing an extensive array of banking services and a wide range of investments and securities products through its main office in Wabash and six Indiana banking centers located in Columbia City, North Manchester, Peru, South Whitley, Syracuse and Warsaw. The Bank also provides leasing services at each of its banking centers. Insurance products are offered through an affiliated company, Insurance 1 Services, Inc. The Corporation’s stock is traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol “FFWC.” Our website address is www.crossroadsbanking.com . Crossroads Bank, Member FDIC.





FFW Corporation Selected Financial Information Consolidated Balance Sheet June 30 June 30 2023 2022 Unaudited Assets Cash and due from financial institutions $ 8,686,057 $ 7,122,187 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 4,668,889 48,456,109 Cash and cash equivalents 13,354,946 55,578,296 Securities available for sale 110,063,452 115,717,308 Loans held for sale 80,000 248,000 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $4,852,745 at June 30, 2023 and $4,342,121 at June 30, 2022 390,544,236 335,672,317 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 1,289,700 1,289,700 Accrued interest receivable 2,648,368 2,105,470 Premises and equipment, net 8,121,511 8,481,385 Mortgage servicing rights 1,128,019 1,138,165 Cash surrender value of life insurance 10,086,476 9,767,792 Goodwill 1,213,898 1,213,898 Repossessed Assets 109,596 75,025 Other assets 4,604,551 3,630,737 Total assets $ 543,244,753 $ 534,918,093 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 53,267,081 $ 55,960,708 Interest-bearing 437,700,301 428,550,708 Total deposits 490,967,382 484,511,416 Borrowings 2,100,000 - Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,792,808 3,758,195 Total liabilities 496,860,190 488,269,611 Shareholders' equity Common stock, $.01 par; 2,000,000 shares authorized; Issued: 1,836,328; outstanding: 1,126,357 - June 30, 2023 and 1,140,305 - June 30, 2022 18,363 18,363 Additional paid-in capital 10,150,145 9,940,774 Retained earnings 59,406,634 56,384,625 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (10,588,876 ) (7,726,089 ) Treasury stock, at cost: 709,971 shares at June 30, 2023 and 696,023 shares at June 30, 2022 (12,601,703 ) (11,969,191 ) Total shareholders' equity 46,384,563 46,648,482 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 543,244,753 $ 534,918,093





FFW Corporation

Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Statement of Income

Three Months Ended June 30 Twelve Months Ended June 30 2023 2022 2023 2022 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 4,797,377 $ 3,562,772 $ 17,404,248 $ 13,660,543 Taxable securities 483,668 341,548 1,864,881 1,317,675 Tax exempt securities 426,926 423,846 1,804,825 1,652,828 Other 188,303 128,452 548,886 197,815 Total interest and dividend income 5,896,274 4,456,618 21,622,840 16,828,861 Interest expense: Deposits 2,095,131 385,508 5,216,815 1,419,669 Borrowings 1,059 200 7,096 201 Total interest expense 2,096,190 385,708 5,223,911 1,419,870 Net interest income 3,800,084 4,070,910 16,398,929 15,408,991 Provision for loan losses 75,000 200,000 550,000 405,000 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 3,725,084 3,870,910 15,848,929 15,003,991 Noninterest income: Net gains (losses) on sales of securities - - (3,633 ) - Net gains on sales of loans 15,397 75,450 166,999 523,219 Net gains (losses) on fixed assets - - (20,533 ) 34,283 Net gains (losses) on sales of REO 18,039 (17,909 ) 21,105 (6,623 ) Commission income 374,866 337,665 1,298,105 1,279,202 Service charges and fees 248,318 275,763 1,052,670 1,135,426 Earnings on life insurance 80,596 77,651 318,684 308,047 Other 292,868 326,669 1,171,991 1,167,426 Total noninterest income 1,030,084 1,075,289 4,005,388 4,440,980 Noninterest expense: Salaries and benefits 1,789,700 1,815,040 7,341,502 7,100,728 Occupancy and equipment 314,274 313,309 1,247,099 1,298,461 Professional 146,533 111,887 473,020 448,694 Marketing 83,207 90,882 364,422 394,013 Deposit insurance premium 82,000 38,304 201,968 140,752 Regulatory assessment 8,090 9,074 32,780 37,379 Correspondent bank charges 21,641 22,200 87,714 80,724 Data processing 419,607 337,292 1,655,966 1,584,725 Printing, postage and supplies 57,018 73,382 278,285 293,419 Expense on life insurance 21,785 21,132 87,767 85,128 Contribution expense 8,876 11,676 49,000 65,583 Expense on REO 2,837 5,412 9,377 7,505 Other 393,378 365,584 1,603,767 1,396,052 Total noninterest expense 3,348,946 3,215,174 13,432,667 12,933,163 Income before income taxes 1,406,222 1,731,025 6,421,650 6,511,808 Income tax expense 63,249 207,572 723,754 791,077 Net income $ 1,342,973 $ 1,523,453 $ 5,697,896 $ 5,720,731





FFW Corporation

Selected Financial Information

Key Balances and Ratios

Three Months Ended June 30 Twelve Months Ended June 30 2023 2022 2023 2022 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Per common share data: Earnings $1.19 $1.33 $5.03 $5.00 Diluted earnings $1.19 $1.33 $5.03 $5.00 Dividends paid $1.53 $0.26 $2.37 $1.04 Average shares issued and outstanding 1,126,522 1,141,763 1,131,761 1,143,428 Shares outstanding end of period 1,126,357 1,140,305 1,126,357 1,140,305 Supplemental data: Net interest margin ** 2.85 % 3.15 % 3.15 % 3.12 % Return on average assets *** 0.99 % 1.16 % 1.07 % 1.10 % Return on average common equity *** 11.30 % 12.63 % 12.26 % 10.85 % June 30 June 30 2023 2022 Nonperforming assets * $2,065,381 $2,344,693 Repossessed assets $109,596 $75,025 * Includes non-accruing loans, accruing loans delinquent more than 90 days and repossessed assets ** Yields reflected have not been computed on a tax equivalent basis *** Annualized

