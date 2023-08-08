Global Medical Equipment Industry’s Trending Markets – By The Business Research Company

LONDON, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s analysis, the medical equipment market is expected to grow to $922.39 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.3%.



The global disease profile is being impacted by the surge in sedentary jobs, busy lifestyles, and evolving consumer preferences, leading to an increase in non-communicable diseases like cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular conditions.

Consequently, there is a growing demand for medical devices utilized in the diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment of various illnesses, thereby driving the demand for medical equipment. The Business Research Company provides reports on trending markets within the medical equipment sector, delivering invaluable insights for industry professionals, investors, and decision-makers seeking a comprehensive understanding of market trends and dynamics.

Gain a competitive edge with these top eleven market reports offered by The Business Research Company:

1. Blood Glucose Meters Global Market Report 2023





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blood-glucose-meters-global-market-report

As per the Blood Glucose Meters Global Market Report 2023, the blood glucose meters market is witnessing growth due to the increasing prevalence of diabetes. It is anticipated that the market size for blood glucose meters will reach $22.34 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 7.1%.

2. Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2023





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cancer-diagnostics-global-market-report

The cancer diagnostics market is witnessing an emerging trend with the advent of AI-based cancer detection systems. The report by TBRC highlights how utilizing AI technology enhances the accuracy of image detection in diagnostic processes like breast cancer and lung cancer diagnostics, facilitating early-stage detection of cancers.

3. Dental Implants Global Market Report 2023





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dental-implants-global-market-report

According to the Dental Implants Global Market Report 2023, the dental implants market is projected to expand to $9.85 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.4%. In 2022, Asia-Pacific held the top position as the largest region in the dental implant market.

4. Implantable Biomaterials Global Market Report 2023





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/implantable-biomaterials-global-market-report

Learn how major companies in the implantable biomaterial global market are at the forefront by implementing 3D printing in the production of implantable biomaterials. As this technology continues to evolve, it holds the promise of revolutionizing the way medical implants are developed, leading to advancements in patient care and medical treatments.

5. Microbiology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/microbiology-diagnostic-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

As per the Microbiology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023, the prevalence of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) technologies in the microbiology diagnostic devices market is on the rise, driven by their cost-effectiveness, ability to detect low-frequency variants with high sensitivity, and comprehensive genomic coverage.

6. Orthopedic Accessories Global Market Report 2023





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/orthopedic-accessories-global-market-report

The Orthopaedic Accessories market is experiencing growth due to the rising number of medical cases resulting from road and sports accidents, as per TBRC’s analysis. These accidents often lead to the high probability of bone and muscle tissue ruptures, necessitating orthopedic accessories such as arm support, knee braces, and hip support to provide rigid support during treatment for the injured tissues and broken joints/bones.

7. Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Therapeutic And Diagnostic) Global Market Report 2023





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/respiratory-devices-and-equipment-therapeutic-and-diagnostic-global-market-report

As per TBRC’s research, companies in the respiratory devices and equipment market are directing more investments towards advanced mechanical ventilators to enhance patient management. These state-of-the-art ventilators utilize artificial intelligence to optimize patient care by analyzing and integrating data from various sources, enabling more efficient and effective treatment.

8. Wearable ECG Monitors Global Market Report 2023





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wearable-ecg-monitors-global-market-report

The rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVD) has sparked a surge of interest in the development of wearable devices capable of continuously monitoring cardiac activity. TBRC forecasts the market to reach $7.26 billion by 2027, with a remarkable CAGR of 21.9%.

9. 3D Bioprinting Global Market Report 2023





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/3d-bioprinting-global-market-report

According to the 3D Bioprinting Global Market Report 2023, the utilization of artificial intelligence (AI) in 3D bioprinting is on the rise, enabling the fabrication of biotissues in a layer-by-layer manner from digital 3D models. This innovative approach involves combining cells, growth factors, and biomaterials to create complex biological structures with greater precision and efficiency.

10. Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Global Market Report 2023





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-device-contract-manufacturing-global-market-report

The increasing incidence of chronic disorders is anticipated to drive the expansion of the medical device contract manufacturing market in the foreseeable future, as per TBRC’s report. It is projected that the market size for medical device contract manufacturing will reach $141.27 billion by 2027, with a robust CAGR of 12.9%.

11. Rehabilitation Robotics Global Market Report 2023





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/rehabilitation-robotics-global-market-report

The Rehabilitation Robotics Global Market Report 2023 by TBRC highlights the swift adoption of assistive robotics, aimed at achieving faster and more effective treatment outcomes. The increasing adoption of assistive robots in the medical domain is driven by the desire for enhanced treatment processes, leading companies to invest heavily in new product development to meet the growing demand.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.