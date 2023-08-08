IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 31 - 2023

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market (MIC Code) IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 31/07/2023 FR0010259150 38 114.60 AQEU IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 31/07/2023 FR0010259150 71 114.41 CEUX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 31/07/2023 FR0010259150 1,491 114.02 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 01/08/2023 FR0010259150 39 115.90 TQEX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 01/08/2023 FR0010259150 1,561 116.40 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 02/08/2023 FR0010259150 44 114.20 AQEU IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 02/08/2023 FR0010259150 22 114.80 CEUX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 02/08/2023 FR0010259150 1,534 114.57 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 03/08/2023 FR0010259150 63 114.50 AQEU IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 03/08/2023 FR0010259150 213 114.42 CEUX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 03/08/2023 FR0010259150 1,324 112.91 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 04/08/2023 FR0010259150 139 115.05 AQEU IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 04/08/2023 FR0010259150 1,461 114.83 XPAR * Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 8,000 114.61





Attachment