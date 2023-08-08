IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 31 - 2023

Boulogne Billancourt, FRANCE

 Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Name of issuerIdentification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)Day of transactionIdentification code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *Market (MIC Code)
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1131/07/2023FR001025915038114.60AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1131/07/2023FR001025915071114.41CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1131/07/2023FR00102591501,491114.02XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1101/08/2023FR001025915039115.90TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1101/08/2023FR00102591501,561116.40XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1102/08/2023FR001025915044114.20AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1102/08/2023FR001025915022114.80CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1102/08/2023FR00102591501,534114.57XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1103/08/2023FR001025915063114.50AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1103/08/2023FR0010259150213114.42CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1103/08/2023FR00102591501,324112.91XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1104/08/2023FR0010259150139115.05AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1104/08/2023FR00102591501,461114.83XPAR
       
* Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL8,000114.61 


