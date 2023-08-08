BOXX Upgrades AI Workstation Module with New NVIDIA L40S GPUs

AUSTIN, TX, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOXX Technologies, the leading innovator of high-performance computer workstations, rendering systems, and servers, today announced that RAXX P1G, a rack-mounted workstation, will be available with the new NVIDIA L40S, a universal GPU for data centers based on the NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture. The RAXX P1G platform is purpose-built to power generative AI, as well as media & entertainment workflows.

“Demanding AI workloads require powerful, specific, purpose-built solutions,” said Tim Lawrence, BOXX VP of Engineering. “With RAXX P1G, organizations can harness the performance of NVIDIA L40S GPUs for large language model inference and training, as well as sophisticated graphics and video applications.”

With a new multiprocessor design, the NVIDIA L40S GPU inside RAXX P1G features fourth generation Tensor Cores and the NVIDIA Transformer Engine to accelerate Al training and inference workloads while offering support for FP8. This enables state-of-the-art performance for Al-enabled graphics, video, and image generation. Additionally, third generation NVIDIA RTX and DLSS 3 technology allow for high-fidelity creative workflows with 48GB of GPU memory available.

The powerful graphics and AI capabilities of the NVIDIA L40S deliver accelerated performance for complex Omniverse workloads like ray-traced and path-traced rendering, physically accurate simulation, and photorealistic 3D synthetic data generation. The GPU also utilizes FP32 for scientific data analysis and simulation in life science, geoscience, physics, higher education, and financial services.

BOXX RAXX P1G, ideal for deploying AI solutions on a large scale, is available with up to four NVIDIA L40S GPUs and is powered by a single AMD EPYC™ 7003 processor (up to 64 cores). The 1U rack-mounted system also features advanced air cooling, 2TB of memory, and rear I/O access to two 1 GbE LAN ports, one IPMI port, and two USB 3.0 ports.

In addition to AI applications, RAXX P1G is purpose-built for extreme multitasking in feature film editing, VR deployment, and applications like DaVinci Resolve, Cinema 4D, and Autodesk Maya, as well as rendering engines like Blender, Redshift, V-Ray, Arnold, and Octane Render.

“The evolution of AI is requiring organizations to deploy compute resources on a larger scale,” said Bob Pette, vice president of professional visualization at NVIDIA. “As the premier GPU for multi-modal generative AI, the NVIDIA L40S inside the BOXX RAXX P1G will deliver end-to-end acceleration for inference, training, graphics, and video workflows to power the next generation of AI-enabled applications.”

About BOXX Technologies

BOXX is the leading innovator of high-performance computer workstations, rendering systems, and servers for engineering, product design, architecture, visual effects, animation, deep learning, and more. For 27 years, BOXX has combined record-setting performance, speed, and reliability with unparalleled industry knowledge to become the trusted choice of creative professionals worldwide. For more information, visit www.boxx.com .

