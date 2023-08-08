Carahsoft Named Talend North American Emerging Partner of the Year for 2022

RESTON Va., Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has been named the North American Emerging Partner of the Year for 2022 by Talend®, a Qlik® company and a global leader in data integration and data management. The Talend Partner Awards, announced at its Engage Award Ceremony, recognize organizations that have demonstrated excellence within the Talend partner ecosystem in 2022, and are relentlessly dedicated to helping joint customers overcome their biggest data obstacles and deliver trusted data to all.



“We are thrilled to be named the Talend North American Emerging Partner of the Year,” said Alec Wyhs, Sales Director who leads the Talend Team at Carahsoft. “In a time where we have unparalleled access to data, securing that data to maximize its benefits is crucial to empowering Public Sector policies and missions. In conjunction with our reseller partners and systems integrators, we look forward to continuing to deliver essential Government solutions that improve data efficiency, integration, quality, compliance and agility to help agencies make the most out of their data resources.”

Carahsoft has served as Talend’s Public Sector Distributor since 2017 and works together with Talend to grow its presence in the Public Sector from facilitating several transactions within State and Local Government, to now supporting a new Talend Public Sector team. In addition to establishing Talend’s access to numerous contracts in the U.S., Carahsoft is collaborating with its reseller partners to expand Talend’s reach into the Canadian market through several other contracts and targeted marketing activities. In 2022, Carahsoft and Talend achieved impressive year over year growth as Carahsoft’s dedicated marketing team executed webinars, campaigns and events, such as the Bridgemark November RTM Government IT Congress West, Higher Education Data Warehousing online August event and EdTech Talks 2022, to generate leads and awareness for Talend’s solutions.

"Carahsoft and its reseller network play a significant role in furthering Talend’s Public Sector business. We appreciate the Carahsoft team’s efforts to partner with Talend in various opportunities, as well as their valuable lead-generation processes that promote Talend solutions across Education, State, Local and Federal organizations," said David Zember, SVP for Channels and Alliances at Qlik. "We are also pleased to leverage Carahsoft’s wide expertise in the Public Sector and are grateful for their role in successfully delivering healthy data to the Government. We congratulate them on this award and look forward to continued mutual success.”

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Big Data, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com