Voi Logistics Welcomes Accomplished Transportation Executive Marissa Brooks-Torman Campbell as Chief Operating Officer

Miami, Fla, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voi Logistics, a leading innovator in automated toll and ticket management solutions, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Marissa Brooks-Torman Campbell as Chief Operating Officer (COO). With an impressive background in the transportation industry, Campbell brings a wealth of expertise to Voi's leadership team, further strengthening the company's commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions for modern fleets.

As an accomplished professional with 15 years of experience in the transportation sector, Campbell has consistently demonstrated a deep understanding of the daily challenges and opportunities that fleet operators encounter. Prior to joining Voi, Campbell held pivotal roles as an entrepreneur, consultant to the transportation industry and executive in a Fortune 500 company where she played crucial roles in transforming operations, optimizing digital transformation, and driving business growth.

Campbell will spearhead the company's strategic initiatives, focusing on refining and expanding the innovative Voi Logistics solution. This comprehensive platform empowers fleet operators, both large and small, to efficiently manage toll payments, citations, and data insights. With an emphasis on simplicity, automation, and cost-effectiveness, Voi Logistics assists fleets in navigating the complex landscape of tolls and tickets.

One of Voi's distinct strengths lies in the synergy between technology and industry expertise. While Voi is at the forefront of technological innovation, it is led by transportation industry executives who intimately understand the evolving needs of today's fleets. This unique combination ensures that Voi's solutions are not only cutting-edge but also finely tuned to the practical challenges faced by fleet operators in their day-to-day operations.

"Marissa's arrival marks a pivotal moment in Voi's journey," said Megan Broccoli CEO of Voi. "Her deep insights and leadership skills set us on the path to fast-track our mission of delivering unmatched value to fleets, whether big or small. Marissa joining us represents a bold step forward, strengthening our reputation as an industry leader and a trusted partner for transportation professionals.”

Voi is dedicated to solving real-world challenges faced by fleets and rental companies, all while championing a tech-driven approach that streamlines toll and ticket management. Voi Logistics is more than just a solution; it's a transformative tool that empowers our clients to optimize their operations and drive success allowing them to focus on what they do best, keep this country moving.





About Voi Logistics

Voi is a technology-driven company with a passion for solving transportation challenges. Led by industry executives and fueled by cutting-edge innovation, Voi offers the Voi Logistics solution—a comprehensive platform designed to empower fleets and rental companies in efficiently managing tolls, tickets, and data insights. With a focus on automation, simplicity, and industry expertise, Voi is revolutionizing the way modern fleets navigate toll and ticket management.

