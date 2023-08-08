[Latest] Global Semiconductor Fabrication Material Market Size/Share Worth USD 82.1 Billion by 2032 at a 5.4% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Semiconductor Fabrication Material Market Size, Trends and Insights By Material (Silicon Wafers, Photomasks, Photoresists, Wet Chemicals, CMP Slurry and Pads, Gases, Sputter Targets, Photoresist Ancillaries), By Application (Consumer Appliances, Power Generation, Electronic Components, Others), By End User Industry (Telecommunication, Energy, Electrical and Electronics, Medical and Healthcare, Automotive, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Semiconductor Fabrication Material Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 65.2 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 66.8 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 82.1 Billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.4% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

Semiconductor Fabrication Material Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Global Connectivity and IoT Boom: The increasing interconnectedness through the Internet of Things (IoT) fuels demand for semiconductor fabrication materials, as IoT devices rely on advanced chips to process and transmit data effectively, contributing to market growth.

Government Investments in Semiconductor Manufacturing: Governments worldwide are investing in semiconductor manufacturing capabilities to strengthen their domestic industries, leading to increased demand for fabrication materials in emerging semiconductor markets.

Supply Chain Optimization: Industry players are optimizing the semiconductor supply chain to ensure a steady flow of materials, reduce lead times, and enhance operational efficiency, creating a conducive environment for market growth.

Technological Shifts in Semiconductor Fabrication: The transition from 2D to 3D chip architectures and the adoption of novel materials, like wide-bandgap semiconductors for power electronics, create new opportunities for semiconductor fabrication material suppliers to cater to evolving industry demands.

Impact of COVID-19: The semiconductor fabrication material market experienced fluctuations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While there were disruptions in supply chains and production, the increased demand for electronic devices for remote work and digitalization drove the need for semiconductor chips and associated materials, stimulating the market’s recovery.

Adoption of Advanced Materials: The industry’s increasing adoption of advanced materials, such as compound semiconductors and advanced packaging materials, to meet the requirements of emerging applications like 5G, AI, and electric vehicles, fosters the demand for specialized semiconductor fabrication materials, encouraging further market growth.

Shift to Smart Manufacturing: The semiconductor fabrication material market is witnessing a shift towards smart manufacturing practices, such as Industry 4.0 and automation. This transition requires materials with improved reliability, consistency, and traceability, driving the demand for advanced semiconductor fabrication materials that can support intelligent manufacturing processes.

Semiconductor Fabrication Material Market: Partnership and Acquisitions

Screen Holdings Co., Ltd. and Axcelis Technologies, Inc.: In 2020, Screen Holdings and Axcelis Technologies formed a partnership to integrate advanced ion implantation technologies with semiconductor material solutions, optimizing chip performance.

KLA Corporation and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.: In 2021, KLA Corporation joined forces with Nova Measuring Instruments to enhance process control and metrology capabilities for semiconductor fabrication, ensuring high-quality chip production.

ASML Holding N.V.’s Acquisition of HMI (Hermes Microvision, Inc.): In 2018, ASML Holding acquired HMI, a leading provider of semiconductor metrology equipment, strengthening ASML’s portfolio in lithography and process control solutions.

Applied Materials, Inc.’s Acquisition of Kokusai Electric Corporation: In 2019, Applied Materials acquired Kokusai Electric, a supplier of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, expanding its product offerings and market presence in the semiconductor fabrication material sector.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 66.8 Billion Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 82.1 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 65.2 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.4% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Key Segment By Material, Application, End User Industry and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Semiconductor Fabrication Material Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the Semiconductor Fabrication Material Market, with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Supply Chain Disruptions: The Covid-19 pandemic led to disruptions in global supply chains, affecting the availability and delivery of semiconductor fabrication materials, causing delays and shortages in production.

Decline in Consumer Electronics Demand: During lockdowns and economic uncertainties, the demand for consumer electronics, such as smartphones and laptops, experienced a temporary decline, impacting the demand for semiconductor chips and fabrication materials.

Increased Demand for Electronics: As economies reopened, there was a surge in demand for electronic devices, including smartphones, laptops, and IoT devices, driving the demand for semiconductor chips and fabrication materials, and accelerating market recovery.

5G and IoT Adoption: The adoption of 5G technology and the increasing penetration of IoT devices boosted the demand for high-performance semiconductor chips, leading to a higher need for advanced fabrication materials to support these applications.

Government Incentives and Investments: Governments worldwide provided incentives and investments in semiconductor manufacturing to bolster domestic industries, creating a positive environment for the market’s recovery and growth.

Focus on Semiconductor Manufacturing Technologies: The pandemic accelerated the adoption of smart manufacturing practices, such as automation and digitization, in semiconductor fabrication, driving the need for advanced materials with improved reliability and consistency.

Shift to Remote Work and Digitalization: The pandemic accelerated the trend of remote work and digitalization, leading to an increased reliance on cloud services and data centers. This shift drove the demand for high-performance semiconductor chips and fabrication materials to support the growing data processing needs, contributing to market recovery.

Focus on Healthcare and Biotechnology: The Covid-19 pandemic highlighted the importance of the healthcare and biotechnology industries. The demand for advanced medical devices, diagnostics, and pharmaceuticals led to an increased need for semiconductor chips and specialized fabrication materials for these applications, further aiding the market’s recovery.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Semiconductor Fabrication Material Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic. Manufacturers and retailers need to remain agile and adapt to the changing market conditions to overcome these challenges and capitalize on new growth opportunities.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Semiconductor Fabrication Material market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Semiconductor Fabrication Material market forward?

What are the Semiconductor Fabrication Material Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Semiconductor Fabrication Material Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Semiconductor Fabrication Material market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

List of the prominent players in the Semiconductor Fabrication Material Market:

Applied Materials Inc.

Lam Research Corporation

Tokyo Electron Limited

KLA Corporation

ASML Holding N.V.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc.

Screen Holdings Co. Ltd.

Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. (Besi)

Others

Semiconductor Fabrication Material Market Size, Trends and Insights By Material (Silicon Wafers, Photomasks, Photoresists, Wet Chemicals, CMP Slurry and Pads, Gases, Sputter Targets, Photoresist Ancillaries), By Application (Consumer Appliances, Power Generation, Electronic Components, Others), By End User Industry (Telecommunication, Energy, Electrical and Electronics, Medical and Healthcare, Automotive, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032

Semiconductor Fabrication Material Market – Regional Analysis

The Semiconductor Fabrication Material Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: Trend – Growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly semiconductor materials driven by a focus on green technologies and renewable energy. Key players – Applied Materials, Lam Research Corporation, KLA Corporation.

Europe: Trend – Emphasis on R&D in semiconductor materials for automotive electronics and smart manufacturing. Key players – ASML Holding N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics N.V.

Asia-Pacific: Trend – Expanding semiconductor manufacturing capacity to meet booming electronics and automotive demand. Key players – TSMC, Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix.

LAMEA: Trend – Increasing demand for fabrication materials in automotive electronics and consumer devices. Key players – NXP Semiconductors N.V., ON Semiconductor Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG.

The Semiconductor Fabrication Material Market is segmented as follows:

By Material

Silicon Wafers

Photomasks

Photoresists

Wet Chemicals

CMP Slurry and Pads

Gases

Sputter Targets

Photoresist Ancillaries

By Application

Consumer Appliances

Power Generation

Electronic Components

Others

By End User Industry

Telecommunication

Energy

Electrical and Electronics

Medical and Healthcare

Automotive

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Semiconductor Fabrication Material Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Semiconductor Fabrication Material Market? What are Their Company Profile, Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Semiconductor Fabrication Material Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the Semiconductor Fabrication Material Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Semiconductor Fabrication Material Industry? What's Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company and Country Wise? What's Market Analysis of Semiconductor Fabrication Material Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Semiconductor Fabrication Material Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What Is Semiconductor Fabrication Material Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is the Economic Impact On Semiconductor Fabrication Material Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Semiconductor Fabrication Material Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Semiconductor Fabrication Material Industry?

Request a Customized Copy of the Semiconductor Fabrication Material Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/semiconductor-fabrication-material-market/

