Solar Powered Elevator Market is Anticipated to Surpass USD 7 billion, with a CAGR of over 5% from 2023 to 2031: TMR study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global market for solar powered elevator was estimated to have reached a market valuation around US$ 4.7 billion in 2022. The market is likely to garner a steady 5.8% CAGR from 2023 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 7.7 billion .



The rapid expansion of building projects throughout the world, particularly in developing nations like India, Australia, and many other Southeast Asian nations, is anticipated to boost the market for solar-powered elevators over the coming few years. Sun-powered vertical transport, which also serves as a means of transportation in daily life, has grown to be a significant component of the building industry.

Global Solar Powered Elevator Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global solar powered elevator market are:

Asian Elevators Control & Automation

Cube Elevators

Gravo Elevators

KONE Corporation

Mezolift Company

Otis Elevator Company

Pneumatic Vacuum Elevators, LLC

Schindler

SELE Srl

ThyssenKrupp AG

Some developments by the key players in the global market for solar powered elevator are:

The Nippon Otis Elevator Company Logistics and Engineering Center (NOLEC) parking lot received solar panels from Otis in April 2023 . The panels, which have a total surface area of 2672.47 m2, are located there. About 21% of NOLEC's yearly power demand is anticipated to be covered by the solar panels' electricity production.

parking lot received solar panels from in . The panels, which have a total surface area of 2672.47 m2, are located there. About 21% of NOLEC's yearly power demand is anticipated to be covered by the solar panels' electricity production. Schindler revealed in February 2022 that it would provide 136 elevators and 272 escalators to support the Cairo Monorail project, which would link East Cairo with the country's future capital. The 129 high-rise elevators for six office skyscrapers now under construction are expected to be delivered and installed by the business.

Utilizing solar-powered elevators might significantly reduce the energy consumption and environmental effect of vertical systems of transportation. These elevators are extremely energy-efficient and cost-effective since they are designed to reuse energy. Vertical transportation using regenerative solar lifts could be safe, dependable, and eco-friendly.

In the near future, it is anticipated that increased attention to sustainability in the building industry would accelerate market expansion. A system that uses solar energy as well as optimizes power usage is being used by major participants in the worldwide solar powered elevator sector to deliver speed, capacity, and dependability in solar powered elevators. They are spending money on R&D to advance technology and performance to support the expansion of the solar powered elevator industry throughout the projected future.

Key Findings of the Market Report

The market is progressing thanks to sector expansion in the building industry.

From 2023 to 2031, North America is anticipated to have the biggest share, followed by Asia Pacific.



Global Market for Solar Powered Elevators: Key Trends

The building's energy consumption and carbon impact are reduced by regenerative solar powered elevator systems since they operate off the grid. They also provide building occupants with a relaxing and easy experience. The market value of solar-powered elevators is being driven by the building industry's increased emphasis on sustainability.

Elevators that use solar power are created to be as energy-efficient as possible while yet offering a comfortable and safe ride. They also fulfill dependability, capacity, as well as speed performance criteria. With regard to both initial installation costs as well as continuing maintenance and operating expenses, regenerative solar-powered elevator systems are economical.

Global Solar Powered Elevator Market: Regional Outlook

From 2023 to 2031, North America is anticipated to have the biggest share, next to Asia Pacific. The region's market income is being driven by a rise in the use of sources of clean energy and rising investments in solar power facilities.

Market figures for Asia Pacific and Europe are being driven by a rise in interest in solar technology and a rise in worries about emissions of greenhouse gasses and air pollution.

Global Solar Powered Elevator Market Segmentation

By Product Type Traction Elevators Geared Traction Gearless Traction Machine Room-less Elevators Vacuum Home Elevators

By Category Smart Conventional

By Price Low Medium High

By Application Passengers Cargo

By End-Use Residential Commercial Shopping Malls Offices Hospitals Others (Schools & Colleges) Industrial

By Distribution Channel Direct Sales Indirect Sales

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South America





