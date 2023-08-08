Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (31 July to 4 August 2023)

Disclosure of trading in own shares
under a share buyback programme
Period : From 31 July to 4 August 2023
Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos
Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298
Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)
|Issuer name
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|ISIN Code (ISO 6166)
|MIC code (ISO 10383)
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|31-Jul-23
|FR0000073298
|12 000
|45,4771
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|31-Jul-23
|FR0000073298
|5 000
|45,5169
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|1-Aug-23
|FR0000073298
|12 000
|45,1400
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|1-Aug-23
|FR0000073298
|5 000
|45,1277
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|2-Aug-23
|FR0000073298
|12 000
|45,1814
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|2-Aug-23
|FR0000073298
|5 000
|45,2075
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|3-Aug-23
|FR0000073298
|12 000
|45,4970
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|3-Aug-23
|FR0000073298
|5 000
|45,4334
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|4-Aug-23
|FR0000073298
|11 106
|45,9719
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|4-Aug-23
|FR0000073298
|2 894
|45,9683
|DXE
Detailed presentation by transaction:
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.
