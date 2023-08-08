Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (31 July to 4 August 2023)

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 31 July to 4 August 2023

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform ISIN Code (ISO 6166) MIC code (ISO 10383) IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 31-Jul-23 FR0000073298 12 000 45,4771 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 31-Jul-23 FR0000073298 5 000 45,5169 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 1-Aug-23 FR0000073298 12 000 45,1400 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 1-Aug-23 FR0000073298 5 000 45,1277 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 2-Aug-23 FR0000073298 12 000 45,1814 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 2-Aug-23 FR0000073298 5 000 45,2075 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 3-Aug-23 FR0000073298 12 000 45,4970 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 3-Aug-23 FR0000073298 5 000 45,4334 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 4-Aug-23 FR0000073298 11 106 45,9719 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 4-Aug-23 FR0000073298 2 894 45,9683 DXE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

Attachment