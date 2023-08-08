Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (31 July to 4 August 2023)

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 31 July to 4 August 2023

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer nameIssuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
   ISIN Code (ISO 6166)  MIC code (ISO 10383)
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8731-Jul-23FR000007329812 00045,4771XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8731-Jul-23FR00000732985 00045,5169DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W871-Aug-23FR000007329812 00045,1400XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W871-Aug-23FR00000732985 00045,1277DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W872-Aug-23FR000007329812 00045,1814XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W872-Aug-23FR00000732985 00045,2075DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W873-Aug-23FR000007329812 00045,4970XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W873-Aug-23FR00000732985 00045,4334DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W874-Aug-23FR000007329811 10645,9719XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W874-Aug-23FR00000732982 89445,9683DXE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

