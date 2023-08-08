Middlefield Canadian Income PCC - Directorate change

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the "Company" or “MCT”)

(Including Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the “Fund”), a cell of the Company

Registered No: 93546)

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658

APPOINTMENT OF NEW DIRECTOR

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (LON: MCT), a London listed investment company that invests in a broadly diversified portfolio comprised primarily of Canadian and US equity income securities, is pleased to announce changes in its Board composition.

As previously announced on 17 May 2023, Mr Andrew Zychowski was appointed as a non-executive director of the Company, subject to the requisite approval of the JFSC. The Company has today been notified that Mr Zychowski’s appointment became effective on 30 June 2023.

Mr Zychowski, a UK resident, has over 30 years’ experience of providing corporate advisory services to investment company boards. Until June 2019, Mr Zychowski was the Head of the Investment Companies corporate department at Canaccord Genuity Limited.

Mr Zychowski is currently a non-executive director of The Ralph Veterinary Referral Centre Plc, a state of the art, multidisciplinary, small animal specialist referral veterinary hospital. He is a qualified accountant.

Mr Zychowski and his wife hold 133,000 shares within the Company representing 0.12% of the total voting rights (excluding treasury shares)

There is no further information to be disclosed in respect of paragraphs 9.6.13 (1) to (6) of the FCA Listing Rules.

END OF ANNOUNCEMENT