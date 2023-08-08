[Latest] Global Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market Size/Share Worth USD 18.7 Billion by 2032 at a 21% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market Size, Trends and Insights By Enterprise (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), By End-User (BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Government, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Education, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 4.9 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 6.2 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 18.7 Billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 21% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market: Dynamics

Remote Work and Flexible Work Environments: The rise of remote work and the need for flexible work arrangements have been significant drivers for the DaaS market. DaaS solutions enable employees to access their virtual desktops and applications from anywhere, facilitating seamless remote work experiences.

Cloud Computing Adoption: The increasing adoption of cloud computing across industries has positively impacted the DaaS market . Cloud infrastructure has become more reliable, secure, and cost-effective, making DaaS a viable option for businesses looking to optimize their desktop environments.

Data Security Concerns: Data security remains a critical consideration for businesses when adopting DaaS. As more sensitive data is stored in the cloud, companies must ensure robust security measures to protect against data breaches and unauthorized access.

Scalability and Flexibility: DaaS offers businesses the advantage of easy scalability, allowing them to adjust their desktop infrastructure according to their needs. This flexibility makes DaaS attractive for businesses experiencing fluctuating workloads and growth.

Advances in Virtualization Technology: Ongoing advancements in virtualization technology have improved the performance, reliability, and user experience of DaaS solutions. These technological developments continue to enhance the value proposition of DaaS for businesses.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 6.2 Billion Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 18.7 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 4.9 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 21% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Key Segment By Enterprise, End-User and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market: COVID-19 Analysis

Remote Work Surge: With widespread lockdowns and social distancing measures, businesses had to quickly transition to remote work to ensure business continuity. DaaS solutions offered a convenient and secure way for employees to access their work desktops and applications from home or other remote locations.

Increased Demand for Cloud Services: The pandemic underscored the importance of cloud computing in enabling remote work and collaboration. As organizations sought flexible and scalable solutions, the demand for cloud-based DaaS offerings surged.

Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery: The pandemic highlighted the need for robust business continuity and disaster recovery plans. DaaS provided a reliable means for businesses to maintain operations during crises, as data and applications were hosted in secure data centers or cloud environments.

Addressing Hardware Shortages: Due to disruptions in supply chains, some companies faced challenges in procuring and maintaining physical desktop hardware. DaaS offered an alternative by providing virtual desktops without the need for extensive hardware investments.

Security Concerns: The rapid shift to remote work raised security concerns, as employees accessed corporate data from personal devices and networks. DaaS providers had to enhance security measures to safeguard against potential cyber threats and data breaches.

List of the prominent players in the Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market:

VMware Inc.

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Citrix Systems Inc.

NetApp Inc. (SolidFire)

Cisco Systems Inc.

Leostream Corporation

IBM

Dincloud

Others

Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market – Regional Analysis

North America: North America has been a leading region in the DaaS market , primarily driven by the United States. The region has a highly developed IT infrastructure and a strong emphasis on cloud computing technologies. The rise of remote work and the need for flexible desktop solutions further fueled the adoption of DaaS in this region.

Europe: Europe was another significant market for DaaS, with countries like the United Kingdom, Germany, and France leading the way. European businesses have increasingly embraced cloud-based solutions, and the demand for secure and scalable virtual desktop environments supported DaaS adoption.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region showed substantial growth potential for DaaS. Countries like China, Japan, India, and Australia were among the key contributors to the market’s expansion. The region’s growing IT industry, large workforce, and increasing adoption of cloud technologies were key drivers for DaaS adoption.

Latin America: Latin America was also witnessing an increasing interest in DaaS solutions. Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina were notable markets in the region. Economic growth, expanding IT infrastructure, and the need for cost-effective and flexible solutions fueled DaaS adoption.

Middle East and Africa: The Middle East and Africa region were gradually exploring DaaS offerings, with the United Arab Emirates and South Africa being the key markets. The demand for remote work solutions and the increasing adoption of cloud technologies were driving factors in the region.

Rest of the World: Other regions and countries showed varied levels of adoption, influenced by factors such as economic conditions, technological advancements, and the development of cloud infrastructure.

The Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market is segmented as follows:

By Enterprise

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By End-User

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

Government

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Education

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

