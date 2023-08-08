DEADLINE ALERT for PTRA, RAIN, SE, BHC: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

BENSALEM, Pa., Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA)

Class Period: August 2, 2022 – March 15, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 12, 2023

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company repeatedly stated the $523 million on their balance sheet meant the company had abundant liquidity and financial stability; (2) the new factory would continue to improve production efficiency and gross margins; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIN)

Class Period: July 20, 2021 – May 19, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 12, 2023

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company concealed risks inherent in the design of its Phase 3 MANTRA study particularly with regard to proceeding directly to Phase 3 from Phase 1; (2) as a result, the Company’s statements about the trial and the likelihood of FDA approval were materially misleading during the Class Period, and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE)

Class Period: April 23, 2022 – May 15, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 19, 2023

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Sea overstated its ability to manage the growth of its user base and loan book while enhancing its profitability; (2) Sea’s expansion to a broader user base and growing loan book rendered the Company significantly more vulnerable to higher credit losses; (3) as a result, the Company was likely to book a significant increase in loan loss reserves; (4) the foregoing was likely to have a significant negative impact on Sea’s earnings; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC)

Class Period: August 6, 2020 – May 3, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 25, 2023

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the B+L spinoff would not result in two strong separate companies; (2) without B+L, Bausch was left overly leveraged and without the cashflow generated by B+L; (3) distribution of the B+L spinoff shares would not occur as represented; (4) the above statements omitted and/or concealed the potential damages Bausch faced from the Opt-Out Plaintiffs; (5) the spinoff was not intended to benefit Bausch shareholders but instead designed to subvert the Opt-Out Plaintiffs’ lawsuit against the company; and (6) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

