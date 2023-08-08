Johnson Outdoors Announces New Group Vice President of Fishing Segment

RACINE, Wis., Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Outdoors Inc. (Nasdaq:JOUT), a leading innovator of outdoor recreation equipment and technology, today announced that Bill Kirchner will be joining the company as the new Group Vice President, Fishing. Mr. Kirchner will report to Helen Johnson-Leipold, CEO, Johnson Outdoors and be a member of the Company’s Executive Committee. In this role, he is responsible for providing the strategic direction and oversight, as well as driving innovative growth, for the Fishing segment.



Bill brings a wealth of experience and proven success in growing, building and reinventing consumer businesses. He joins the company from Newell Brands, where he served as Senior Vice President & General Manager of the Outdoor Equipment segment since 2020. Bill is a proven leader delivering omnichannel growth including a multifaceted turnaround of an outdoor recreation brand. Prior to that, he held various senior leadership roles of increasing responsibility at Amer Sports and Wilson Sporting Goods. He also earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Villanova University.

“I’m pleased to welcome Bill to our team. His 25+ years of experience and capabilities will be critical to our Fishing business, ensuring we continue to leverage our strengths in consumer-driven innovation and maximize opportunities in the outdoor recreation industry,” said Helen Johnson-Leipold, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

“As an avid fisherman, I am excited to join the Johnson Outdoors team and to lead the iconic Minn Kota, Humminbird and Cannon brands. I look forward to engaging our passionate anglers, partners and fishing team to develop future growth opportunities for our brands,” said Bill Kirchner.

About Johnson Outdoors Inc.

JOHNSON OUTDOORS is a leading global innovator of outdoor recreation equipment and technologies that inspire more people to experience the awe of the great outdoors. The company designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of winning, consumer-preferred brands across four categories: Watercraft Recreation, Fishing, Diving and Camping. Johnson Outdoors' iconic brands include: Old Town® canoes and kayaks; Carlisle® paddles; Minn Kota® trolling motors, shallow water anchors and battery chargers; Cannon® downriggers; Humminbird® marine electronics and charts; SCUBAPRO® dive equipment; Jetboil® outdoor cooking systems; and, Eureka!®camping and hiking equipment.

Visit Johnson Outdoors at http://www.johnsonoutdoors.com

Patricia Penman

VP – marketing services & global communications

262-631-6600