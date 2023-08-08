Biosenta announces further advances in research and development of Tri-Filler™

TORONTO and CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biosenta Inc. (“Biosenta” or the “Company”) (CSE: ZRO) is pleased to announce further advances in research and development of the Tri-Filler™ particle composed of Ca(OH) 2 (calcium hydroxide) core with a CaCO 3 (calcium carbonate) encapsulation. Ongoing development of new methods of production of Tri-Filler™ by Dr. Maen Husein of the Department of Chemical Engineering at the University of Calgary and his team have reduced aggregation and resulted in the production of Tri-Filler™ particles being more uniform in shape and morphology. Additionally, using these new production methods, Tri-Filler™ can now be produced continuously at a higher rate than previously achieved.



The University of Calgary team continues to investigate the mechanism of encapsulation of calcium hydroxide with calcium carbonate with a view to improving Tri-Filler’s performance in industrial applications and exploring Tri-Filler’s ability to serve as an effective carbon sink. Preliminary testing conducted by SGS Canada Inc. using accelerated aging, indicates that Tri-Filler™ may have a shelf life of up to 99 years.

Dr. Mehdi Mohammadi Ashani, a Postdoctoral Fellow in Microbiology and Bioengineering at the University of Calgary, continues to study Tri-Filler™ on its own and in combination with other materials, to assess its efficacy against a diverse range of microorganisms, encompassing gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria including S.aureus, P.aeruginosa, and E.coli as well as fungi, including C.albecan and C.auris. Lab testing of Tri-Filler™ as an anti-microbial has shown very promising results. Preliminary testing points to the Tri-Filler™ being effective in inhibiting the growth of both gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria and fungi.

Of note, the addition of Tri-Filler™ in paint has demonstrated the capability to eradicate a broad selection of bacteria and more than 95% of fungi within a brief 10-minute duration. This anti-microbial activity has been shown to be effective to combat Candida auris (C.auris) fungus. This specific fungus presents a substantial global health risk, given its alarming rate of spread, as identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). These preliminary results show a potential for Tri-Filler™ to target C.auris infections in hospital and clinic settings. Further investigation by the University of Calgary team, experimentation and refinement of the Tri-Filler™ particle continue.

Tri-Filler™ has been produced and tested in laboratory quantities and settings only. Biosenta and the University of Calgary team are in the process of assembling a bench-scale unit capable of producing Tri-Filler™ in more significant amounts to be used for commercial testing and as a precursor to developing and scaling up to a commercial plant.

Biosenta has identified a number of industry partners with whom Biosenta and the University of Calgary team are in various stages of talks for further research and commercialization. These partnerships will be the subject of future press releases if and as agreements with such industry partners are entered into. For certainty, while the Company has had initial conversations with potential partners, these conversations are preliminary, and the Company has not entered into any definitive agreements with any such partners.

