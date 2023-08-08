EMCORE Reports Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Results

ALHAMBRA, Calif., Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMCORE Corporation (Nasdaq: EMKR), the world’s largest independent provider of inertial navigation solutions to the aerospace and defense industry, today announced results for the fiscal 2023 third quarter (3Q23) ended June 30, 2023. Management will host a conference call to discuss 3Q23 financial and business results on August 9, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).



For 3Q23, EMCORE’s consolidated revenue was $26.7 million. Aerospace and Defense (A&D) segment revenue of $27.0 million, comprised of $26.7 million for inertial navigation and $0.3 million for defense optoelectronics. Broadband segment revenue was reported as $(0.3) million due to $1.3 million of contract losses stemming from the announced shutdown of this segment in April. Excluding this item, Broadband segment revenue was $1.0 million and total last-time-buy revenue for operations to be shutdown (defense optoelectronics and the Broadband segment) aggregated to $1.3 million. Net loss was $9.9 million and $7.0 million on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA was negative $4.3 million. Please refer to the schedules at the end of this press release for GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations and other information related to non-GAAP financial measures.

“Inertial navigation made significant progress during the quarter, achieving 27% GAAP and 30% non-GAAP gross margins on strong shipment performance, a favorable mix, and improved operational execution in our Concord facility. Revenue grew in 3Q23 for the fifth consecutive quarter and 10% sequentially,” said Jeff Rittichier, President and Chief Executive Officer of EMCORE. “In April, we announced a major restructuring involving the shutdown of the Broadband segment and discontinuance of our defense optoelectronics product lines. Shipment of customer last-time-buys for these products were in-line with expectation for the June quarter. As announced earlier today, we expect to consummate a transaction for the sale of these products, excluding chips, during the quarter ending September 30, 2023.” Rittichier concluded his remarks by saying, “We are continuing to work with interested parties towards a sale of our wafer fabrication facility.”

Consolidated Results

Three Months Ended Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 +increase/

3Q23 2Q23 -decrease Revenue $26.7M $26.8M -$0.1M Gross margin 13% 14% -1% Operating expenses $13.5M $15.8M -$2.3M Operating margin (37%) (45%) +8% Net loss ($9.9M) ($12.2M) +$2.3M Net loss per share diluted ($0.18) ($0.27) +$0.09 Non-GAAP gross margin (a) 16% 16% —% Non-GAAP operating expenses (a) $11.1M $12.4M -$1.3M Non-GAAP operating margin (a) (25%) (30%) +5% Non-GAAP net loss (a) ($7.0M) ($8.3M) +$1.3M Non-GAAP net loss per share diluted (a) ($0.13) ($0.18) +$0.05 Adjusted EBITDA ($4.3M) ($6.5M) +$2.2M Ending cash and cash equivalents $20.2M $24.8M -$4.6M Line of credit and loan payable $11.7M $12.0M -$0.3M (a) Please refer to the schedules at the end of this press release for GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations and other information related to non-GAAP financial measures.

Aerospace and Defense Segment

For 3Q23, A&D’s sequential-quarter revenue increase was driven by inertial navigation, which grew to $26.7 million, an increase of $2.4 million or 10%. This was slightly offset by a drop in sales of defense optoelectronics. A&D segment gross margin increased due to the higher revenue and improved operational performance at our Concord QMEMS site. R&D expense decreased sequentially driven by lower project material spend.

Three Months Ended Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 +increase/

3Q23 2Q23 -decrease A&D segment revenue $27.0M $25.2M +$1.8M A&D segment gross margin 27% 22% +5% A&D segment R&D expense $4.4M $5.3M -$0.9M A&D segment gross profit less R&D expense $2.7M $0.3M +$2.4M Non-GAAP A&D segment gross margin (a) 29% 24% +5% Non-GAAP A&D segment R&D expense (a) $4.3M $5.1M -$0.8M Non-GAAP A&D segment gross profit less R&D expense (a) $3.6M $0.9M +$2.7M (a) Please refer to the schedules at the end of this press release for GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations and other information related to non-GAAP financial measures.

The following table highlights the comparative inertial navigation (IN) results within the A&D segment (excluding defense optoelectronics which was part of the April restructuring announcement). For 3Q23, IN’s sequential-quarter revenue increase was driven by double-digit growth for both our Space & Navigation site in Budd Lake, NJ and QMEMS product shipments from our Concord, CA facility. Operations in Tinley Park, IL continued on a steady growth path, with revenue up 5% sequentially. IN’s gross margin increase was driven by higher revenue, a favorable mix, and improved operational performance in Concord. R&D expense decreased sequentially driven by lower project material spend.

Three Months Ended Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 +increase/

3Q23 2Q23 -decrease IN revenue $26.7M $24.3M +$2.4M IN gross margin 27% 20% +7% IN R&D expense $4.3M $4.9M -$0.6M IN gross profit less R&D expense $2.9M $—M +$2.9M Non-GAAP IN gross margin (a) 30% 22% +8% Non-GAAP IN R&D expense (a) $4.2M $4.7M -$0.5M Non-GAAP IN gross profit less R&D expense (a) $3.7M $0.6M +$3.1M (a) Please refer to the schedules at the end of this press release for GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations and other information related to non-GAAP financial measures.

Broadband Segment

For 3Q23, Broadband’s segment revenue was reported as ($0.3) million due to $1.3 million of contract losses stemming from the announced shutdown of this segment in April. Excluding this adjustment, Broadband segment revenue was $1.0 million representing the start of shipment for customer last-time-buy orders. Broadband’s gross margin decline was attributable to the lower revenue shipped, and was further adversely affected by the reversal adjustment.

Three Months Ended Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 +increase/

3Q23 2Q23 -decrease Broadband segment revenue ($0.3M) $1.6M -$1.9M Broadband segment gross margin (b) N/A (112%) N/A Broadband segment R&D expense $0.7M $0.5M +$0.2M Broadband segment gross profit less R&D expense ($4.4M) ($2.3M) -$2.1M Non-GAAP Broadband segment gross margin (a) (b) N/A (104%) N/A Non-GAAP Broadband segment R&D expense (a) $0.6M $0.5M +$0.1M Non-GAAP Broadband segment gross profit less R&D expense (a) ($4.1M) ($2.1M) -$2.0M (a) Please refer to the schedules at the end of this press release for GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations and other information related to non-GAAP financial measures.

(b) Gross margin for the Broadband segment is non-computable with the 3Q23 negative revenue.

Business Outlook

The Company expects revenue for the fiscal fourth quarter (4Q23) ending September 30, 2023 to be in the range of $25 million to $27 million. This excludes Non-Inertial Navigation revenue expected to be recognized in 4Q23.

EMCORE CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited) June 30, September 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 19,717 $ 25,625 Restricted cash 495 520 Accounts receivable, net of credit loss of $363 and $337, respectively 17,451 18,073 Contract assets 5,163 4,560 Inventory 35,833 37,035 Prepaid expenses 3,378 4,061 Other current assets 2,431 3,063 Total current assets 84,468 92,937 Property, plant, and equipment, net 24,388 37,867 Goodwill 19,043 17,894 Operating lease right-of-use assets 26,534 23,243 Other intangible assets, net 15,294 14,790 Other non-current assets 2,326 2,351 Total assets $ 172,053 $ 189,082 LIABILITIES and SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 11,164 $ 12,729 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 10,775 8,124 Contract liabilities 1,359 5,300 Loan payable - current 852 852 Operating lease liabilities - current 2,740 2,213 Total current liabilities 26,890 29,218 Line of credit 6,485 9,599 Loan payable - non-current 4,403 5,042 Operating lease liabilities - non-current 24,737 21,625 Asset retirement obligations 4,143 4,664 Other long-term liabilities 8 106 Total liabilities 66,666 70,254 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, no par value, 100,000 shares authorized; 61,059 shares issued and 54,153 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2023; 44,497 shares issued and 37,591 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2022 807,605 787,347 Treasury stock at cost; 6,906 shares as of June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022 (47,721 ) (47,721 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,380 1,301 Accumulated deficit (655,877 ) (622,099 ) Total shareholders’ equity 105,387 118,828 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 172,053 $ 189,082





EMCORE CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Nine Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except for per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 26,698 $ 23,675 $ 78,471 $ 98,561 Cost of revenue 23,198 19,777 68,201 69,849 Gross profit 3,500 3,898 10,270 28,712 Operating expense: Selling, general, and administrative 6,452 7,800 26,347 22,550 Research and development 5,171 4,513 16,319 13,675 Severance 1,838 — 2,296 1,318 Gain on sale of assets — (1,318 ) (1,147 ) (1,919 ) Total operating expense 13,461 10,995 43,815 35,624 Operating loss (9,961 ) (7,097 ) (33,545 ) (6,912 ) Other income (expense): Interest (expense) income, net (219 ) 9 (682 ) (14 ) Foreign exchange gain (loss) 321 (185 ) 442 (160 ) Other income (expense) 31 (349 ) 184 (349 ) Total other income (expense) 133 (525 ) (56 ) (523 ) Loss before income tax expense (9,828 ) (7,622 ) (33,601 ) (7,435 ) Income tax expense (29 ) (27 ) (177 ) (25 ) Net loss $ (9,857 ) $ (7,649 ) $ (33,778 ) $ (7,460 ) Foreign exchange translation adjustment (134 ) 69 (79 ) 91 Comprehensive loss $ (9,991 ) $ (7,580 ) $ (33,857 ) $ (7,369 ) Per share data: Net loss per basic share $ (0.18 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.74 ) $ (0.20 ) Weighted-average number of basic shares outstanding 53,926 37,425 45,546 37,197 Net loss per diluted share $ (0.18 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.74 ) $ (0.20 ) Weighted-average number of diluted shares outstanding 53,926 37,425 45,546 37,197





EMCORE CORPORATION

Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 (in thousands, except for percentages) 3Q23 2Q23 Gross profit $ 3,500 $ 3,711 Gross margin 13 % 14 % Stock-based compensation expense 436 331 Asset retirement obligation (amortization) 51 (18 ) Amortization of intangible assets 353 287 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 4,340 $ 4,311 Non-GAAP gross margin 16 % 16 %





Three Months Ended Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 (in thousands) 3Q23 2Q23 Operating expense $ 13,461 $ 15,755 Stock-based compensation expense (1,277 ) (1,204 ) Severance (expense) income (1,838 ) 17 Loss on sale of assets — (24 ) Transition-related expense (323 ) (1,264 ) Litigation-related proceeds (expense) 1,086 (884 ) Non-GAAP operating expense $ 11,109 $ 12,396





Three Months Ended Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 (in thousands, except for percentages) 3Q23 2Q23 Operating profit $ (9,961 ) $ (12,044 ) Operating margin (37 %) (45 %) Stock-based compensation expense 1,713 1,535 Asset retirement obligation accretion (amortization) 51 (18 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles 353 287 Severance expense (income) 1,838 (17 ) Loss on sale of assets — 24 Transition-related expense 323 1,264 Litigation-related (proceeds) expense (1,086 ) 884 Non-GAAP operating profit $ (6,769 ) $ (8,085 ) Non-GAAP operating margin (25 %) (30 %) Depreciation expense 2,431 1,566 Adjusted EBITDA $ (4,338 ) $ (6,519 ) Adjusted EBITDA % (16 %) (24 %)





Three Months Ended Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 (in thousands, except for per share data and percentages) 3Q23 2Q23 Net loss $ (9,857 ) $ (12,228 ) Net loss per share basic and diluted $ (0.18 ) $ (0.27 ) Stock-based compensation expense 1,713 1,535 Asset retirement obligation accretion (amortization) 51 (18 ) Amortization of intangible assets 353 287 Severance expense (income) 1,838 (17 ) Loss on sale of assets — 24 Transition-related expense 323 1,264 Litigation-related (proceeds) expense (1,086 ) 884 Other income (31 ) (46 ) Foreign exchange gain (321 ) (46 ) Income tax expense 29 54 Non-GAAP net loss $ (6,988 ) $ (8,307 ) Non-GAAP net loss per share basic and diluted $ (0.13 ) $ (0.18 ) Interest expense, net 219 222 Depreciation expense 2,431 1,566 Adjusted EBITDA $ (4,338 ) $ (6,519 ) Adjusted EBITDA % (16 %) (24 %)





Three Months Ended Three Months Ended (in thousands, except for percentages) Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 3Q23 2Q23 3Q23 2Q23 Aerospace and Defense Broadband Gross profit $ 7,163 $ 5,515 Gross profit $ (3,663 ) $ (1,804 ) Gross margin 27 % 22 % Gross margin N/A (112 %) Stock-based compensation expense 327 249 Stock-based compensation expense 109 82 Asset retirement obligation accretion 39 (30 ) Asset retirement obligation accretion 12 12 Amortization of intangible assets 320 254 Amortization of intangible assets 33 33 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 7,849 $ 5,988 Non-GAAP gross profit $ (3,509 ) $ (1,677 ) Non-GAAP gross margin 29 % 24 % Non-GAAP gross margin N/A

(104 )% R&D expense $ 4,448 $ 5,253 R&D expense $ 723 $ 544 Stock-based compensation expense (191 ) (176 ) Stock-based compensation expense (106 ) (77 ) Non-GAAP R&D expense $ 4,257 $ 5,077 Non-GAAP R&D expense $ 617 $ 467 Non-GAAP gross profit less R&D expense $ 3,592 $ 911 Non-GAAP gross profit less R&D expense $ (4,126 ) $ (2,144 )





Three Months Ended (in thousands, except for percentages) Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 3Q23 2Q23 Inertial Navigation Gross profit $ 7,260 $ 4,861 Gross margin 27 % 20 % Stock-based compensation expense 264 211 Asset retirement obligation accretion 39 (30 ) Amortization of intangible assets 320 254 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 7,883 $ 5,296 Non-GAAP gross margin 30 % 22 % R&D expense $ 4,345 $ 4,882 Stock-based compensation expense (146 ) (143 ) Non-GAAP R&D expense $ 4,199 $ 4,739 Non-GAAP gross profit less R&D expense $ 3,684 $ 557