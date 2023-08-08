SLR Investment Corp. Announces Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: SLRC) (the “Company” or “SLRC”) today reported net investment income of $22.7 million, or $0.42 per share, for the second quarter of 2023.



At June 30, 2023, net asset value (NAV) was $17.98 per share, compared to $18.04 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

On August 8, 2023, the Board declared a monthly distribution of $0.136667 per share payable on August 30, 2023 to holders of record as of August 18, 2023. The specific tax characteristics of the distribution will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099 after the end of the calendar year. Additionally, the Company intends to return to making quarterly, rather than monthly, distributions beginning in Q4 2023.

HIGHLIGHTS:

At June 30, 2023: Comprehensive Investment Portfolio* fair value: $3.1 billion Number of unique issuers: approximately 780 Net assets: $980.8 million Net asset value per share: $17.98 Net debt-to-equity**: 1.23x Comprehensive Investment Portfolio Activity*** for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2023: Investments made during the quarter: $393.9 million Investments prepaid and sold during the quarter: $265.0 million Operating Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2023: Net investment income: $22.7 million Net investment income per share: $0.42 Net realized and unrealized loss: $3.7 million Net increase in net assets from operations: $19.0 million Earnings per share: $0.35 * The Comprehensive Investment Portfolio for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 is comprised of SLRC’s investment portfolio and SLR Credit Solutions’ (“SLR-CS”) full portfolio, SLR Equipment Finance’s (“SLR-EF”) full portfolio, Kingsbridge Holdings, LLC’s (“KBH”) full portfolio, SLR Business Credit’s (“SLR-BC”) full portfolio, SLR Healthcare ABL’s (“SLR-HC ABL”) full portfolio owned by the Company (collectively, the Company’s “Commercial Finance Portfolio Companies”), and the senior secured loans held by the SLR Senior Lending Program LLC (“SSLP”) attributable to the Company, and excludes the Company’s fair value of the equity interests in SSLP and the Commercial Finance Portfolio Companies and also excludes SLRC’s loans to KBH and SLR-EF. ** Please see Liquidity and Capital Resources below. *** Comprehensive Portfolio Activity for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 includes investment activity of the Commercial Finance Portfolio Companies and SSLP attributable to the Company.

“We are pleased with our second quarter results, with our NII continuing the past several quarter’s steady growth as we rebuild the portfolio post our decision to de-leverage during the pandemic. Our portfolio’s credit quality remains stable despite the continued high levels of interest rates and inflation,” said Michael Gross, Co-CEO of SLR Investment Corp. “We believe this is due to our conservative underwriting approach, unique asset mix combining sponsor finance and specialty finance strategies, and focus on recession resilient industries.”

“The second quarter proved to be strong for originations. The market environment remains attractive, with the continued retrenchment by both regional banks and the syndicated loan market resulting in a compelling opportunity set,” said Bruce Spohler, Co-CEO of SLR Investment Corp. “We have experienced an uptick in the demand for our financing solutions and importantly we have significant capital to continue to take advantage of today’s favorable investment climate. We expect our net investment income per share to increase as we invest in what we believe will be a strong vintage for private credit.”

Conference Call and Webcast

Comprehensive Investment Portfolio

Portfolio Activity

During the three months ended June 30, 2023, SLRC had total originations of $393.9 million and repayments of $265.0 million across the Company’s four investment strategies:

For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

($mm) Asset Class Sponsor

Finance(1) Asset-based

Lending(2) Equipment

Finance(3) Life Science

Finance Total

Comprehensive Investment

Portfolio Activity Originations $114.9 $113.2 $148.9 $16.9 $393.9 Repayments /

Amortization $54.7 $99.0 $108.6 $2.7 $265.0 Net Portfolio

Activity $60.2 $14.2 $40.3 $14.2 $ 128.9





(1) Sponsor Finance refers to cash flow loans to sponsor-owned companies including cash flow loans held in the SLR Senior Lending Program LLC attributable to the Company. (2) Includes SLR-CS, SLR-BC and SLR-HC ABL’s full portfolios, as well as asset-based loans on the Company’s balance sheet. (3) Includes SLR-EF’s full portfolio and equipment financings on the Company’s balance sheet and Kingsbridge Holdings’ (KBH) full portfolio.

Portfolio Composition

The Comprehensive Investment Portfolio is diversified across approximately 780 unique issuers operating in over 115 industries, with an average exposure of $3.9 million or 0.1% per issuer.

At June 30, 2023, 99.4% of the Company’s Comprehensive Investment Portfolio was invested in senior secured loans of which 97.9% is held in first lien senior secured loans. Second lien ABL exposure is 1.2% and second lien cash flow exposure is 0.2% of the Comprehensive Investment Portfolio at June 30, 2023.

SLRC’s Comprehensive Investment Portfolio composition by asset class at June 30, 2023 was as follows:

Comprehensive Investment

Portfolio Composition

(at fair value)

Amount Weighted

Average Asset

Yield(5)

($mm) % Senior Secured Investments

Cash Flow Loans (Sponsor Finance)(1) $739.8 24.2% 11.6% Asset-Based Loans(2) $983.4 32.2% 14.6% Equipment Financings(3) $975.4 31.9% 9.6% Life Science Loans $339.5 11.1% 13.2% Total Senior Secured Investments $3,038.1 99.4% 12.1% Equity and Equity-like Securities $17.9 0.6% Total Comprehensive Investment Portfolio $3,056.0 100.0% Floating Rate Investments(4) $1,998.5 65.7% First Lien Senior Secured Loans $2,992.9 97.9% Second Lien Senior Secured

Cash Flow Loans $7.2 0.2% Second Lien Senior Secured

Asset-Based Loans $37.9 1.2%





(1) Includes cash flow loans held in the SSLP attributable to the Company and excludes the Company’s equity investment in SSLP.

(2) Includes SLR-CS, SLR-BC, and SLR-HC ABL’s full portfolios, as well as asset-based loans on the Company’s balance sheet, and excludes the Company’s equity investments in each of SLR-CS, SLR-BC, and SLR-HC ABL. (3) Includes SLR-EF’s full portfolio and equipment financings on the Company’s balance sheet and Kingsbridge Holdings’ (KBH) full portfolio. Excludes the Company’s equity and debt investments in each of SLR-EF and KBH. (4) Floating rate investments are calculated as a percent of the Company’s income-producing Comprehensive Investment Portfolio. The majority of fixed rate loans are associated with SLR-EF and leases held by KBH. Additionally, SLR-EF and KBH seek to match-fund their fixed rate assets with fixed rate liabilities. (5) The weighted average asset yield for income producing cash flow, asset-based and life science loans on balance sheet is based on a yield to maturity calculation. The yield calculation of Life Science loans excludes the impact of success fees and/or warrants. The weighted average yield for on-balance sheet equipment financings is calculated based on the expected average life of the investments. The weighted average asset yield for SLR-CS asset-based loans is an Internal Rate of Return calculated using actual cash flows received and the expected terminal value. The weighted average asset yield for SLR-BC and SLR-HC ABL represents total interest and fee income for the three-month period ending on June 30, 2023 against the average portfolio over the same fiscal period, annualized. The weighted average asset yield for SLR-EF represents total interest and fee income for the three-month period ending on June 30, 2023 against the portfolio as of June 30, 2023, annualized. The weighted average yield for the KBH equipment leasing portfolio represents the expected return on equity during 2023.

SLR Investment Corp. Portfolio

Asset Quality

As of June 30, 2023, 99.4% of SLRC’s portfolio was performing on a fair value basis.

The Company puts its largest emphasis on risk control and credit performance. On a quarterly basis, or more frequently if deemed necessary, the Company formally rates each portfolio investment on a scale of one to four, with one representing the least amount of risk.

As of June 30, 2023, the composition of our portfolio, on a risk ratings basis, was as follows:

Internal Investment Rating Investments at Fair Value ($mm) % of Total Portfolio 1 $609.3 27.9% 2 $1,558.3 71.5% 3 $6.6 0.3% 4 $7.2 0.3%





Investment Income Contribution by Asset Class

Investment Income Contribution by Asset Class(1)

($mm) For the Year

Ended: Sponsor

Finance Asset-based

Lending Equipment

Finance Life Science

Finance Total

($mm) 6/30/2023 $20.4 $13.7 $9.5 $12.7 $56.3 % Contribution 36.2% 24.3% 16.9% 22.6% 100.0%





(1) Investment Income Contribution by Asset Class includes: interest income/fees from Sponsor Finance (cash flow) loans on balance sheet and distributions from SSLP; income/fees from asset-based loans on balance sheet and distributions from SLR-CS, SLR-BC, SLR-HC ABL; income/fees from equipment financings and distributions from SLR-EF and distributions from KBH; and income/fees from life science loans on balance sheet.

SLR Senior Lending Program LLC



As of June 30, 2023, the Company and Sunstone Senior Credit L.P. had contributed combined equity capital in the amount of $41.5 million of a total equity commitment of $100 million to SSLP. At June 30, 2023, SSLP had total assets of $79.4 million consisting of floating rate senior secured loans to 20 different borrowers. During the quarter ended June 30, 2023, SSLP invested $32.6 million in 9 portfolio companies. Based on transfers made from SLRC’s balance sheet in the third quarter to date, as well as new investment activity, we expect the SSLP to have substantially increased its investment commitments by September 30, 2023.

SLR Investment Corp.’s Results of Operations for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 compared to the Quarter Ended June 30, 2022.

Investment Income

For the fiscal quarters ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, gross investment income totaled $56.3 million and $42.8 million, respectively. The increase in gross investment income for the year over year three-month periods was primarily due to net growth of the income producing portfolio as well as an increase in index rates.

Expenses

SLRC’s net expenses totaled $33.7 million and $22.5 million, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022. The increase in expenses from 2022 to 2023 was primarily due to higher management fees, incentive fees, and interest expense on a larger portfolio. Additionally, there was an increase in index rates on borrowings.

Net Investment Income

SLRC’s net investment income totaled $22.7 million and $20.3 million, or $0.42 and $0.37, per average share, respectively, for the fiscal quarters ended June 30, 2023 and 2022.

Net Realized and Unrealized Loss

Net realized and unrealized loss for the fiscal quarters ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 totaled approximately $3.7 million and $35.9 million, respectively.

Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations

For the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, the Company had a net increase / (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations of $19.0 million and ($15.6) million, respectively. For the same periods, earnings / (loss) per average share were $0.35 and ($0.29), respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Credit Facilities and Available Capital

At June 30, 2023, the Company had $649.2 million drawn on the $850 million of capacity that the Company has under its revolving credit facilities, $100 million of term loans, and $470 million of unsecured notes. At June 30th, including available credit facility capacity at the SSLP and our specialty finance portfolio companies, subject to borrowing base limits, SLRC had approximately $600 million in available capital to take advantage of the current attractive investment environment.

Leverage

On June 30, 2023, the Company’s net debt-to-equity was 1.23x, within the Company’s target range of 0.9x to 1.25x. The net leverage is expected to decrease as the Company continues to ramp the SSLP.

Unfunded Commitments

At June 30, 2023, excluding commitments to SLR-CS, SLR-EF, SLR-HC ABL and SSLP, over which the Company controls such funding, the Company had unfunded commitments of approximately $276.7 million.

Subsequent Events

Distributions

On July 5, 2023, the Board declared a monthly distribution of $0.136667 per share, which was paid on August 1, 2023 to holders of record as of July 20, 2023. On August 8, 2023, the Board declared a monthly distribution of $0.136667 per share payable on August 30, 2023 to holders of record as of August 18, 2023. The specific tax characteristics of the distribution will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099 after the end of the calendar year. Additionally, the Company intends to return to making quarterly, rather than monthly, distributions beginning in Q4 2023.

Financial Statements and Tables

SLR INVESTMENT CORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES (in thousands, except share amounts) June 30, 2023

(unaudited)

December 31,

2022

Assets Investments at fair value: Companies less than 5% owned (cost: $1,358,634 and $1,312,701, respectively) $ 1,340,356 $ 1,289,082 Companies 5% to 25% owned (cost: $59,803 and $0, respectively) 42,157 — Companies more than 25% owned (cost: $831,089 and $821,886, respectively) 798,913 797,594 Cash 14,428 10,743 Cash equivalents (cost: $333,200 and $417,590, respectively) 333,200 417,590 Dividends receivable 10,754 11,192 Interest receivable 11,071 9,706 Receivable for investments sold 1,469 1,124 Prepaid expenses and other assets 882 664 Total assets $ 2,553,230 $ 2,537,695 Liabilities Debt ($1,219,200 and $1,093,200 face amounts, respectively, reported net of unamortized debt issuance costs of $6,167 and $7,202, respectively.) $ 1,213,033 $ 1,085,998 Payable for investments and cash equivalents purchased 333,200 417,611 Distributions payable — 7,481 Management fee payable 7,878 7,964 Performance-based incentive fee payable 5,513 5,422 Interest payable 6,937 7,943 Administrative services payable 2,166 1,488 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 3,698 4,057 Total liabilities $ 1,572,425 $ 1,537,964 Net Assets Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 200,000,000 and 200,000,000 common shares authorized, respectively, and 54,554,634 and 54,555,380 shares issued and outstanding, respectively $ 546 $ 546 Paid-in capital in excess of par 1,162,559 1,162,569 Accumulated distributable net loss (182,300 ) (163,384 ) Total net assets $ 980,805 $ 999,731 Net Asset Value Per Share $ 17.98 $ 18.33





SLR INVESTMENT CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share amounts)

Three months ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022

INVESTMENT INCOME: Interest: Companies less than 5% owned $ 41,267 $ 28,855 Companies 5% to 25% owned 265 — Companies more than 25% owned 2,814 1,922 Dividends: Companies more than 25% owned 11,177 11,083 Other income: Companies less than 5% owned 757 925 Companies more than 25% owned 57 (5 ) Total investment income 56,337 42,780 EXPENSES: Management fees $ 7,878 $ 6,913 Performance-based incentive fees 5,638 4,734 Interest and other credit facility expenses 17,842 10,352 Administrative services expense 1,480 1,369 Other general and administrative expenses 948 476 Total expenses 33,786 23,844 Performance-based incentive fees waived (125 ) (1,358 ) Net expenses 33,661 22,486 Net investment income $ 22,676 $ 20,294 REALIZED AND UNREALIZED GAIN (LOSS) ON INVESTMENTS AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: Net realized gain (loss) on investments and cash equivalents (companies less than 5% owned) $ 498 $ (105 ) Net change in unrealized gain (loss) on investments and cash equivalents: Companies less than 5% owned 5,181 (11,764 ) Companies 5% to 25% owned (3,216 ) — Companies more than 25% owned (6,144 ) (24,071 ) Net change in unrealized loss on investments and cash equivalents (4,179 ) (35,835 ) Net realized and unrealized loss on investments and cash equivalents (3,681 ) (35,940 ) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN NET ASSETS RESULTING FROM OPERATIONS $ 18,995 $ (15,646 ) EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE $ 0.35 $ (0.29 )

