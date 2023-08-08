Franchise Group, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

DELAWARE, Ohio, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG) (“Franchise Group,” “FRG” or the “Company”) today announced the financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended July 1, 2023. For the second quarter of fiscal 2023, total reported revenue for Franchise Group was approximately $1.0 billion, net loss from operations was approximately $50.8 million or $1.50 per fully diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA was approximately $53.9 million and Non-GAAP EPS was a loss of $0.22 per share. On July 1, 2023, total cash on hand was approximately $106.3 million and outstanding term debt was approximately $1.4 billion.

The Company currently has six reportable segments: American Freight; The Vitamin Shoppe; Pet Supplies Plus; Buddy’s; Sylvan; and Badcock.

The following table summarizes Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and Net Income/(Loss) for each of these segments. Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS to their respective most comparable GAAP measures, are included below under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Metrics.”

      
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
  July 1, 2023  July 1, 2023
    Adjusted Net    Adjusted Net
  Revenue EBITDA Income/(Loss)  Revenue EBITDA Income/(Loss)
  (In thousands)  (In thousands)
American Freight $203,427 $(16,378) $(27,362)  $439,989 $(23,919) $(121,221)
Vitamin Shoppe  304,727  35,316   12,388    626,429  70,435   24,280 
Pet Supplies Plus  332,783  27,297   6,929    666,854  56,921   14,688 
Buddy's  13,819  3,723   1,002    28,786  8,229   2,726 
Sylvan  11,709  3,954   306    21,941  7,296   185 
Badcock  172,221  1,537   (30,793)   359,508  5,843   (57,981)
Corporate  -  (1,534)  (13,266)   -  (4,892)  (21,790)
Total $1,038,686 $53,915  $(50,796)  $2,143,507 $119,914  $(159,113)
              

Redemption of Series A Preferred Stock
As previously disclosed, the Company entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”) with Freedom VCM, Inc., a Delaware corporation (“Parent”) and Freedom VCM Subco, Inc., a Delaware corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of Parent (“Merger Sub”), pursuant to which, upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth therein, Merger Sub shall merge with and into the Company, with the Company surviving the merger as a wholly owned subsidiary of Parent (the “Proposed Merger”). On July 19, 2023, in connection with the Proposed Merger, the Company issued a notice of redemption for all outstanding shares of the Series A Preferred Stock (the “Redemption”), which is contingent upon the successful completion of the Proposed Merger. The Series A Preferred Stock will be redeemed in cash at a redemption price equal to $25.00 per share plus any accrued and unpaid dividends from the last dividend payment date, if any, up to but not including the Redemption Date (the “Redemption Price”). The Redemption Price is expected to be paid on August 18, 2023 or such later date as the parties to the Merger Agreement may agree but in no event later than one business day following the effective time of the Proposed Merger (the “Redemption Date”).

In light of the Proposed Merger, the Company is not scheduling a conference call to discuss its quarterly financial results.

About Franchise Group, Inc.
Franchise Group is an owner and operator of franchised and franchisable businesses that continually looks to grow its portfolio of brands while utilizing its operating and capital allocation philosophy to generate strong cash flow for its shareholders. Franchise Group’s business lines include Pet Supplies Plus, American Freight, The Vitamin Shoppe, Badcock Home Furniture & more, Buddy’s Home Furnishings, Sylvan Learning and Wag N Wash. On a combined basis, Franchise Group currently operates over 3,000 locations predominantly located in the U.S. that are either Company-run or operated pursuant to franchising and dealer agreements.

 
FRANCHISE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
     
(In thousands, except share count and per share data) July 1, 2023 December 31, 2022
Assets (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Current assets:    
Cash and cash equivalents $106,264  $80,783
Current receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of $(8,204) and $(4,106), respectively  256,003   170,162
Current securitized receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of $(65,519) and $(57,095), respectively  191,826   292,913
Inventories, net  746,753   736,841
Current assets held for sale  7,633   8,528
Other current assets  28,238   27,272
Total current assets  1,336,717   1,316,499
Property, plant, and equipment, net  238,922   223,718
Non-current receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of $(1,070) and $(892), respectively  10,808   11,735
Non-current securitized receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of $(8,816) and $(7,705), respectively  25,812   39,527
Goodwill  663,481   737,402
Intangible assets, net  111,432   116,799
Tradenames  222,703   222,703
Operating lease right-of-use assets  890,611   890,949
Investment in equity securities  5,977   11,587
Other non-current assets  65,398   59,493
Total assets $3,571,861  $3,630,412
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity    
Current liabilities:    
Current installments of long-term obligations, net $13,192  $6,935
Current installments of debt secured by accounts receivable, net  341,144   340,021
Current operating lease liabilities  179,250   179,519
Accounts payable and accrued expenses  407,543   376,895
Other current liabilities  34,827   40,541
Total current liabilities  975,956   943,911
Long-term obligations, excluding current installments  1,526,605   1,374,479
Non-current installments of debt secured by accounts receivable, net  44,423   107,448
Non-current operating lease liabilities  729,870   720,474
Other non-current liabilities  69,576   62,720
Total liabilities  3,346,430   3,209,032
     
Stockholders’ equity:    
Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 180,000,000 shares authorized, 35,186,943 and 34,925,733 shares issued and outstanding at July 1, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively  352   349
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share, 20,000,000 shares authorized and 4,541,125 issued and outstanding at July 1, 2023 and December 31, 2022  45   45
Additional paid-in capital  310,654   311,069
Retained earnings  (85,620)  109,917
Total equity  225,431   421,380
Total liabilities and equity $3,571,861  $3,630,412
     

 

 
FRANCHISE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Operations
         
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
(In thousands, except share count and per share data) July 1, 2023 June 25, 2022 July 1, 2023 June 25, 2022
  (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Revenues:        
Product $916,112  $952,009  $1,892,920  $1,931,173 
Service and other  115,501   135,648   236,069   283,929 
Rental  7,073   7,341   14,518   15,365 
Total revenues  1,038,686   1,094,998   2,143,507   2,230,467 
Operating expenses:        
Cost of revenue:        
Product  621,482   600,780   1,278,386   1,217,364 
Service and other  8,634   8,732   18,213   17,395 
Rental  2,507   2,741   5,133   5,603 
Total cost of revenue  632,623   612,253   1,301,732   1,240,362 
Selling, general, and administrative expenses  383,563   405,639   770,804   782,633 
Goodwill impairment  -   -   75,000   - 
Total operating expenses  1,016,186   1,017,892   2,147,536   2,022,995 
Income (loss) from operations  22,500   77,106   (4,029)  207,472 
Other expense:        
Bargain purchase gain  6   3,581   6   3,514 
Gain on sale-leaseback transactions, net  -   49,854   -   49,854 
Other, net  (3,783)  12,853   (5,617)  (9,122)
Interest expense, net  (83,364)  (88,839)  (170,493)  (181,167)
Income (loss) before income taxes  (64,641)  54,555   (180,133)  70,551 
Income tax expense (benefit)  (13,845)  13,572   (21,020)  17,250 
Income (loss) attributable to Franchise Group, Inc. $(50,796) $40,983  $(159,113) $53,301 
         
Net income (loss) per share:        
Basic $(1.50) $0.96  $(4.66) $1.22 
Diluted  (1.50)  0.94   (4.66)  1.19 
         
Weighted-average shares outstanding:        
Basic  35,177,146   40,356,299   35,089,660   40,331,855 
Diluted  35,177,146   41,126,605   35,089,660   41,148,668 

 

 
FRANCHISE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
     
  Six Months Ended
(In thousands) July 1, 2023 June 25, 2022
  (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Operating Activities    
Net income (loss) $(159,113) $53,301 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:    
Provision for credit losses for accounts receivable  45,743   56,840 
Depreciation, amortization, and impairment charges  44,282   42,236 
Goodwill impairment  75,000   - 
Amortization of deferred financing costs  5,788   12,032 
Securitized financing costs  48,630   59,618 
Stock-based compensation expense  2,829   10,853 
Change in fair value of investment  5,611   10,855 
Gain on bargain purchases and sales of Company-owned stores  (42)  (55,883)
Other non-cash items  262   (2,182)
Changes in other assets and liabilities  (30,905)  (238,903)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities  38,085   (51,233)
Investing Activities    
Purchases of property, plant, and equipment  (28,760)  (21,809)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment  3,379   240,558 
Payments received on operating loans to franchisees  (3,682)  1,000 
Acquisition of business, net of cash and restricted cash acquired  -   (3,754)
Net cash (used in) investing activities  (29,063)  215,995 
Financing Activities    
Dividends paid  (49,806)  (54,665)
Issuance of long-term debt and other obligations  538,000   88,500 
Repayment of long-term debt and other obligations  (389,389)  (358,172)
Proceeds from secured debt obligations  133,398   130,556 
Repayment of secured debt obligations  (192,030)  (166,653)
Principal payments of finance lease obligations  (3,180)  (1,383)
Payment for debt issue costs  (17,393)  (431)
Cash paid for exercises/vesting of stock-based compensation, net  (3,240)  (190)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities  16,360   (362,438)
Net increase (decrease) in cash equivalents and restricted cash  25,382   (197,676)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period  81,250   292,714 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $106,632  $95,038 
Supplemental Cash Flow Disclosure    
Cash paid for taxes, net of refunds $4,048  $17,842 
Cash paid for interest  67,075   42,013 
Cash paid for interest on secured debt  43,414   48,506 
Accrued capital expenditures  2,461   2,751 
Capital expenditures funded by finance lease liabilities  14,147   - 
         

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Metrics

Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS are financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of these measures is useful to investors as supplemental measures in evaluating the aggregate performance of the Company’s operating businesses and in comparing its results from period to period because they exclude items that the Company does not believe are reflective of its core or ongoing operating results. These measures are used by management to evaluate the Company’s performance and make resource allocation decisions each period. These metrics are also used in the determination of executive management's compensation. Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other income statement information prepared in accordance with GAAP and our presentation of these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Management defines and calculates Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) from continuing operations before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization adjusted for certain non-core or non-operational items related to executive severance and related costs, stock-based compensation, shareholder litigation costs, corporate governance costs, accrued judgments and settlements, net of estimated revenue, store closures, rebranding costs, acquisition costs, inventory fair value step up amortization and prepayment penalty on early debt repayment. Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Management defines and calculates Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS as net income (loss) and net income (loss) per diluted share from continuing operations adjusted for non-core or non-operational items related to executive severance and related costs, stock-based compensation, non-cash executive compensation expense, shareholder litigation costs, prepayment penalties on early debt repayment, non-cash amortization of debt issuance costs, store closures, the Badcock segment’s in-house financing operations, rebranding costs, acquisition costs, inventory fair value step up amortization, and amortization of acquired intangible assets. Although amortization of acquired intangible assets is excluded from these non-GAAP measures, it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets support revenue generation. Management excludes amortization of intangible assets because these are non-cash amounts for which the amount and frequency are significantly impacted by the timing and size of our acquisitions, which vary from period to periods and across companies. The tax effect on the related non-GAAP adjustments was calculated based on an estimated annual non-GAAP effective tax rate of 25.8%.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
Below is the reconciliation of Net Income/(Loss) from continuing operations to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months and six months ended July 1, 2023.

                  
  For the Three Months Ended July 1, 2023
($ In thousands) Buddy's Pet Supplies
Plus 		 American
Freight		 Vitamin
Shoppe		 Sylvan Badcock Corporate Total
Net income (loss) $1,002 $6,929  $(27,362) $12,388 $306 $(30,793) $(13,266) $(50,796)
Add back:                 
Interest expense  1,550  8,879   14,672   11,960  1,317  44,207   779   83,364 
Income tax expense (benefit)  348  1,781   (9,200)  4,303  200  (10,555)  (722)  (13,845)
Depreciation and amortization charges  823  6,746   3,940   6,665  2,015  1,057   19   21,265 
Total Adjustments  2,721  17,406   9,412   22,928  3,532  34,709   76   90,784 
EBITDA  3,723  24,335   (17,950)  35,316  3,838  3,916   (13,190)  39,988 
Adjustments to EBITDA                 
Executive severance and related costs  -  -   (24)  -  -  48   -   24 
Litigation costs and settlements  -  -   1,211   -  3  -   -   1,214 
Stock-based and long term executive compensation  -  2,536   12   -  113  -   110   2,771 
Corporate compliance costs  -  -   -   -  -  -   -   - 
Store closures  -  -   99   -  -  -   -   99 
Securitized accounts receivable interest income  -  -   -   -  -  (26,286)  -   (26,286)
Securitized accounts receivable allowance for credit losses  -  -   -   -  -  26,344   -   26,344 
W.S. Badcock financing operations  -  -   -   -  -  (2,485)  -   (2,485)
Right-of-use asset and long-term asset impairment  -  -   274   -  -  -   -   274 
Goodwill impairment  -  -   -   -  -  -   -   - 
Integration costs  -  319   -   -  -  -   12   331 
Divestiture costs  -  -   -   -  -  -   -   - 
Acquisition costs  -  107   -   -  -  -   7,753   7,860 
Loss on investment in equity securities  -  -   -   -  -  -   3,781   3,781 
Acquisition bargain purchase gain  -  -   -   -  -  -   -   - 
Total Adjustments to EBITDA  -  2,962   1,572   -  116  (2,379)  11,656   13,927 
Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,723 $ 27,297  $ (16,378) $ 35,316 $ 3,954 $ 1,537  $ (1,534) $ 53,915 
                  


                 
  For the Six Months Ended July 1, 2023
($ In thousands) Buddy's Pet Supplies
Plus		 American
Freight		 Vitamin
Shoppe		 Sylvan Badcock Corporate Total
Net income (loss) $2,726 $14,688  $(121,221) $24,280 $185 $(57,981) $(21,790) $(159,113)
Add back:                
Interest expense  2,966  17,165   28,264   23,132  2,548  95,581   837   170,493 
Income tax expense (benefit)  947  5,102   (15,563)  8,433  241  (19,998)  (182)  (21,020)
Depreciation and amortization charges  1,590  14,450   7,204   13,359  4,122  2,134   30   42,889 
Total Adjustments  5,503  36,717   19,905   44,924  6,911  77,717   685   192,362 
EBITDA  8,229  51,405   (101,316)  69,204  7,096  19,736   (21,105)  33,249 
Adjustments to EBITDA                
Executive severance and related costs  -  (6)  366   1,185  -  48   -   1,593 
Litigation costs and settlements  -  -   1,252   46  10  -   -   1,308 
Stock-based and long term executive compensation  -  4,224   (22)  -  190  -   2,829   7,221 
Corporate compliance costs  -  -   -   -  -  -   (4)  (4)
Store closures  -  -   117   -  -  -   -   117 
Securitized accounts receivable interest income  -  -   -   -  -  (56,871)  -   (56,871)
Securitized accounts receivable allowance for credit losses  -  -   -   -  -  48,339   -   48,339 
W.S. Badcock financing operations  -  -   -   -  -  (5,607)  -   (5,607)
Right-of-use asset and long-term asset impairment  -  135   684   -  -  -   -   819 
Goodwill impairment  -  -   75,000   -  -  -   -   75,000 
Integration costs  -  956   -   -  -  -   24   980 
Divestiture costs  -  -   -   -  -  198   -   198 
Acquisition costs  -  207   -   -  -  -   7,753   7,961 
Loss on investment in equity securities  -  -   -   -  -  -   5,611   5,611 
Acquisition bargain purchase gain  -  -   -   -  -  -   -   - 
Total Adjustments to EBITDA  -  5,516   77,397   1,231  200  (13,893)  16,213   86,665 
Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,229 $ 56,921  $ (23,919) $ 70,435 $ 7,296 $ 5,843  $ (4,892) $ 119,914 
                 

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Income and EPS

Below is the reconciliation of Net Income/(Loss) from continuing operations to Non-GAAP Net Income and Net Income/(Loss) from continuing operations per diluted share to Non-GAAP EPS for the three months and six months ended July 1, 2023.

     
  For the Three Months Ended  For the Six Months Ended
($ In thousands except share count and per share data) July 1, 2023 July 1, 2023
         
Net income (loss) / Net income (loss) per diluted share $(50,796)  (1.44) $(159,113)  (4.53)
Less: Preferred dividend declared  (2,129)  (0.06)  (4,257)  (0.12)
Adjusted Net Income available to Common Stockholder  (52,925)  (1.50)  (163,370)  (4.66)
Add back:        
Executive severance and related costs  24   -   1,593   0.05 
Litigation costs and settlements  1,214   0.03   1,308   0.04 
Stock-based and long term executive compensation  2,771   0.08   7,221   0.21 
Corporate compliance costs  -   -   (4)  - 
Store closures  99   -   117   - 
Securitized accounts receivable interest income  (26,286)  (0.75)  (56,871)  (1.62)
Securitized accounts receivable allowance for credit losses  26,344   0.75   48,339   1.38 
W.S. Badcock financing operations  (2,485)  (0.07)  (5,607)  (0.16)
Right-of-use asset and long-term asset impairment  274   0.01   819   0.02 
Goodwill impairment  -   -   75,000   2.14 
Integration costs  331   0.01   980   0.03 
Divestiture costs  -   -   198   0.01 
Acquisition costs  7,860   0.22   7,961   0.23 
Loss on investment in equity securities  3,781   0.11   5,611   0.16 
Acquisition bargain purchase gain  -   -   -   - 
Adjustments to EBITDA  13,927   0.39   8,664   0.25 
Non-cash amortization of debt issuance costs  2,958   0.08   (29,456)  (0.84)
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles  4,297   0.12   88,144   2.51 
Securitized receivables interest expense  40,019   1.14   -   - 
Tax impact  (15,778)  (0.45)  159,805   4.57 
Impact of diluted share count assuming non-GAAP net income  -   -   (3,566)  (0.09)
Total Adjustments to Net income (loss)  45,423   1.28   159,805   4.57 
Non-GAAP Net Income / Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ (7,502) $ (0.22) $ (3,566) $ (0.09)
Basic weighted average shares    35,177,146     35,089,660 
Non-GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding    35,177,146     35,089,660 
         

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about future events or results and are not statements of historical fact. Such statements may include statements regarding the Company’s results of operation and financial condition, the proposed redemption of the Series A Preferred Stock and the Proposed Merger. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions as of the time they are made, and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often accompanied by words that convey projected future events or outcomes such as “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “will,” “may,” “view,” “opportunity,” “potential,” or words of similar meaning or other statements concerning opinions or judgment of the Company or its management about future events. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its existing knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company or matters pertaining to the Proposed Merger will not differ materially from any projected future results, performance, achievements or other matters expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Actual future results, performance, achievements or other matters may differ materially from historical results or those anticipated depending on a variety of factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company refers you to the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and comparable sections of the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings, which have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein. The actual results or developments anticipated may not be realized or, even if substantially realized, they may not have the expected consequences to or effects on the Company or its business or operations. Readers are cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update, revise or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

