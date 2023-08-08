LegalZoom Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenue of $168.9 million for the quarter, an increase of 4% year-over-year

Subscription revenue of $102.2 million for the quarter, an increase of 12% year-over-year

$238.9 million of cash and cash equivalents and no debt outstanding as of June 30, 2023

Announced the launch of LZ Books, a new online accounting solution, subsequent to the end of the quarter

GLENDALE, Calif., Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LegalZoom.com, Inc. (Nasdaq: LZ) today announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023, including the following highlights:

Revenue was $168.9 million for the quarter, up 4% year-over-year. Transaction revenue was $60.5 million, down 7% year-over-year. The decline was primarily driven by a 26% year-over-year reduction in average order value driven by our nationwide roll-out of free LLC formations beginning in the first quarter of 2023, partially offset by a 26% increase in transaction volume. Subscription revenue was $102.2 million, up 12% year-over-year. The increase was driven by a 3% year-over-year increase in average revenue per subscription unit and the addition of 159 thousand net new units added during the trailing twelve months. Partner revenue was $6.2 million, up 2% year-over-year.

Gross margin was 62% for the quarter, compared to 65% in the same period in 2022, primarily driven by higher filing fees as a percentage of revenue due to an increase in business formation volumes associated with our nationwide roll-out of free LLC formations beginning in the first quarter of 2023.

Net income was $1.4 million for the quarter, or 1% of revenue, compared to net loss of $12.7 million or 8% of revenue, for the same period in 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA was $29.6 million for the quarter, or 18% of revenue, compared to $18.1 million, or 11% of revenue, for the same period in 2022.

Non-GAAP net income was $19.0 million for the quarter, compared to $9.6 million for the same period in 2022.

Cash and cash equivalents were $238.9 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to $189.1 million as of December 31, 2022.

Cash flow provided by operating activities was $45.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $11.0 million for the same period in 2022.

Free cash flow was $37.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $5.6 million for the same period in 2022.

Basic and diluted net income per share was $0.01 for the quarter compared to a basic and diluted net loss per share of $0.06 for the same period in 2022, and basic and diluted Non-GAAP net income per share was $0.10 for the quarter compared to basic and diluted Non-GAAP net income per share of $0.05 for the same period in 2022.

Subsequent to the end of the second quarter, LegalZoom announced the launch of LZ Books, an online accounting solution developed specifically for single member LLCs or sole proprietors. LZ Books offerings include invoicing, payments and automated expense categorization as well as seamless integration with LegalZoom's LZ Tax product.



“The recent launch of LZ Books reaches across all our strategic growth pillars while solving a large gap in the market. We are setting ourselves apart as the sole online platform providing solutions for small business needs required right at the time of formation and beyond, all under one roof,” said Dan Wernikoff, LegalZoom’s Chief Executive Officer.

Noel Watson, LegalZoom’s Chief Financial Officer added, “We are pleased with our results for the second quarter, with record market share gains and improving profitability helping to drive both revenue and Adjusted EBITDA above the high end of our guidance range.”

Key Business Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited, in thousands except AOV, ARPU and percentages)

Three Months Ended % Growth Six Months Ended % Growth June 30, (Decline) June 30, (Decline) 2023 2022 YOY 2023 2022 YOY Revenue $ 168,854 $ 162,649 4 % $ 334,790 $ 318,076 5 % Business formations 161 113 42 % 331 242 37 % Transaction units 283 225 26 % 591 492 20 % Average order value (AOV) $ 214 $ 290 (26) % $ 207 $ 266 (22) % Subscription units at period end 1,553 1,394 11 % 1,553 1,394 11 % Average revenue per subscription unit (ARPU) at period end $ 259 $ 252 3 % $ 259 $ 252 3 % Net income (loss) $ 1,395 $ (12,743 ) 111 % $ (963 ) $ (38,496 ) 97 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 29,645 $ 18,080 64 % $ 51,513 $ 20,333 153 % Net income (loss) margin 1 % (8) % 111 % — % (12) % 98 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 18 % 11 % 57 % 15 % 6 % 141 % Net cash provided by operating activities $ 45,165 $ 11,020 310 % $ 74,373 $ 24,757 200 % Free cash flow $ 37,366 $ 5,552 573 % $ 59,146 $ 14,378 311 % Certain percentages may not recalculate due to rounding.

Financial Guidance and Outlook

Our guidance for the third quarter ending September 30, 2023 is as follows:

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $159 million to $161 million

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $26 million to $28 million

Our guidance for the full year ending December 31, 2023 is updated as follows:

Revenue is now expected to be in the range of $642 million to $652 million

Adjusted EBITDA is now expected to be $105 million to $110 million

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "forecasts," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our quarterly and annual guidance.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are only predictions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the following: the risk that our recent growth may not be indicative of our future growth; our dependence on business formations and fluctuations or declines in the number of business formations; the impact of macroeconomic challenges on our business, including as a result of inflation, global conflict, supply chain issues and recessionary fears; our ability to provide high-quality services, customer care and customer experience; our ability to sustain our revenue growth rate and remain profitable in the future; our ability to continue to innovate and provide a platform that is useful to our customers and that meets our customers’ expectations; our ability to attract and retain customers and, specifically, our ability to convert our transactional customers to subscribers; our ability to drive additional purchases and cross-sell to paying customers; our ability to maintain and expand strategic relationships with third parties; our anticipation of increasing expenses in the future; the competitive legal solutions market; our ability to hire and retain top talent and motivate our employees; risks and costs associated with complex and evolving laws and regulations; the risk that the recent restatement of certain of our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements may affect investor confidence and raise reputational issues and may subject us to additional risks and uncertainties; our ability to remediate material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting; and other factors discussed in the section titled “Risk Factors” included in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2023 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, on May 9, 2023, as well as those in our subsequent filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to us as of the date of this press release, and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements.

You should read this press release with the understanding that our actual future results, levels of activity, performance and achievements may be materially different from what we expect. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Non-GAAP net income, Non-GAAP net income margin, Non-GAAP net income per share and Free cash flow. To supplement our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to understand and evaluate our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different from similarly titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors’ overall understanding of our financial performance and liquidity and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance and liquidity, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater transparency with respect to important measures used by our management for financial and operational decision-making. We are presenting these non-GAAP measures to assist investors in seeing our financial performance using a management view and because we believe that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as Net income (loss) adjusted to exclude interest income (expense), net, provision for (benefit from) income taxes, depreciation and amortization, other expense (income), net, stock-based compensation, impairments of other securities, loss on debt extinguishment, impairment of goodwill, long-lived and other assets, losses from impairment of available-for-sale debt securities, legal expenses, restructuring expenses, transaction-related expenses and certain other non-recurring expenses. Our Adjusted EBITDA financial measure differs from GAAP in that it excludes certain items of income and expense. We define Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA is one of the primary performance measures used by our management and our board of directors to understand and evaluate our financial performance and operating trends, including period-to-period comparisons, prepare and approve our annual budget, develop short- and long-term operational plans and determine appropriate compensation plans for our employees. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management team and board of directors. In assessing our performance, we exclude certain expenses that we believe are not comparable period over period. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation of, or as an alternative to, measures prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of Adjusted EBITDA rather than Net income (loss), which is the nearest GAAP equivalent of Adjusted EBITDA, and it may be calculated differently by other companies in our industry, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure. Some of these limitations include that the non-GAAP financial measure:

does not reflect interest income (expense), net, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, which reduces cash available to us;

does not reflect provision for (benefit from) income taxes that may result in payments that reduce cash available to us;

excludes depreciation and amortization and, although these are non-cash expenses, the assets being depreciated may be replaced in the future;

does not reflect foreign currency exchange or other gains or losses, which are included in other (income) expense, net;

excludes stock-based compensation expense, which has been, and will continue to be, a significant recurring expense for our business and an important part of our compensation strategy;

excludes losses from impairments of goodwill, long-lived and other assets and available-for-sale debt securities;

excludes legal expenses, which reduce cash available to us;



excludes restructuring expenses, which reduce cash available to us;



excludes transaction-related expenses that are not considered representative of our underlying performance, which reduce cash available to us; and

does not reflect certain other non-recurring expenses that are not considered representative of our underlying performance, which reduce cash available to us.



We define Non-GAAP net income as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, certain transaction-related expenses, and certain other non-recurring expenses, net of related income tax impacts. Our Non-GAAP net income financial measure differs from GAAP in that it excludes certain items of income and expense. We define Net income (loss) margin as net loss as a percentage of revenue. We define Non-GAAP net income (loss) margin as Non-GAAP net income (loss) as a percentage of revenue. We define Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders as Non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by basic and diluted weighted-average common stock. We believe Non-GAAP net income (loss) and Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders are operating performance measures that provide investors and analysts with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business.

Free cash flow is a liquidity measure used by management in evaluating the cash generated by our operations after purchases of property and equipment including capitalized internal-use software. We consider Free cash flow to be an important measure because it provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated by our business that can be used for strategic opportunities, including investing in our business and strengthening our balance sheet. Once our business needs and obligations are met, cash can be used to maintain a strong balance sheet and invest in future growth. The usefulness of Free cash flow as an analytical tool has limitations because it excludes certain items that are settled in cash, does not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary expenses, does not reflect our future contractual commitments, and may be calculated differently by other companies in our industry. Accordingly, it should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of other GAAP financial measures, such as net cash used in or provided by operating activities.

We are not providing a reconciliation for our non-GAAP outlook on a forward-looking basis (including the information under “Financial Guidance and Outlook” above), as we are unable to provide a meaningful calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing or amount of various items that would impact the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure that have not yet occurred, are out of LegalZoom’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures provided without the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures may vary materially from the corresponding GAAP financial measures.

The tables in this press release contain more details on the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures and the related reconciliations between these financial measures.

LegalZoom

LegalZoom is the leading online platform for business formation in the United States. Driven by a mission to unleash entrepreneurship, LegalZoom delivers comprehensive legal, tax and compliance products and expertise for small business owners through easy-to-use technology. From free business formations to business management solutions and professional advisory services, LegalZoom supports millions of small business owners and their families throughout the entrepreneurial journey. Founded on the belief that everyone should have affordable access to legal and financial expertise, LegalZoom empowers entrepreneurs to make their dream a reality. To learn more about LegalZoom, visit www.legalzoom.com.

LegalZoom.com, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except par values)

June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 238,937 $ 189,082 Accounts receivable, net 13,495 13,177 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,308 16,699 Current assets held for sale 22,722 22,722 Total current assets 288,462 241,680 Property and equipment, net 38,894 30,823 Goodwill 63,265 63,229 Intangible assets, net 16,317 18,900 Operating lease right-of-use assets 9,875 11,148 Deferred income taxes 21,831 29,380 Available-for-sale debt securities 1,004 995 Other assets 8,989 9,240 Total assets $ 448,637 $ 405,395 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 33,307 $ 25,312 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 52,349 57,373 Deferred revenue 179,432 164,200 Operating lease liabilities 2,405 2,317 Total current liabilities 267,493 249,202 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 7,800 8,958 Deferred revenue 711 892 Other liabilities 4,284 3,968 Total liabilities 280,288 263,020 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, none issued or outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 — — Common stock, $0.001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 191,657 shares and 190,822 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 191 190 Additional paid-in capital 1,070,461 1,032,550 Accumulated deficit (902,633 ) (891,862 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 330 1,497 Total stockholders’ equity 168,349 142,375 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 448,637 $ 405,395





LegalZoom.com, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Restated) (Restated) Revenue $ 168,854 $ 162,649 $ 334,790 $ 318,076 Cost of revenue 63,748 57,151 124,143 113,333 Gross profit 105,106 105,498 210,647 204,743 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 53,525 71,721 113,675 148,595 Technology and development 19,900 16,197 39,583 34,156 General and administrative 26,936 28,969 53,440 58,457 Total operating expenses 100,361 116,887 206,698 241,208 Income (loss) from operations 4,745 (11,389 ) 3,949 (36,465 ) Interest income (expense), net 2,153 29 3,734 (24 ) Other income (expense), net 624 (2,022 ) 1,318 (3,566 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 7,522 (13,382 ) 9,001 (40,055 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 6,127 (639 ) 9,964 (1,559 ) Net income (loss) $ 1,395 $ (12,743 ) $ (963 ) $ (38,496 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders—basic $ 0.01 $ (0.06 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.19 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders—diluted: $ 0.01 $ (0.06 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.19 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders - basic 191,342 197,819 191,318 198,040 Weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders - diluted 194,826 197,819 191,318 198,040





LegalZoom.com, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 (Restated) Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (963 ) $ (38,496 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 11,406 10,933 Amortization of right-of-use assets 1,336 852 Amortization of debt issuance costs 112 112 Impairment of other equity security — 170 Stock-based compensation 35,423 44,712 Deferred income taxes 7,614 (2,109 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration (695 ) (150 ) Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss (1,104 ) 3,405 Other (1 ) (1 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (316 ) (2,357 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,407 (417 ) Other assets 4 (338 ) Accounts payable 8,319 (13,553 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (4,082 ) 6,921 Operating lease liabilities (1,132 ) (1,642 ) Income tax payable 8 15 Deferred revenue 15,037 16,700 Net cash provided by operating activities 74,373 24,757 Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from acquisition working capital adjustment — 307 Purchase of property and equipment (15,227 ) (10,379 ) Net cash used in investing activities (15,227 ) (10,072 ) Cash flows from financing activities Repayment of capital lease obligations (18 ) — Payment of contingent consideration — (600 ) Repurchase of common stock (9,809 ) (39,155 ) Shares surrendered for settlement of minimum statutory tax withholding (2,469 ) (30 ) Proceeds from issuance of stock under employee stock plans 2,973 1,487 Net cash used in financing activities (9,323 ) (38,298 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 32 (147 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 49,855 (23,760 ) Cash and cash equivalents, at beginning of the period 189,082 239,297 Cash and cash equivalents, at end of the period $ 238,937 $ 215,537

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods indicated (unaudited):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Restated) (Restated) (in thousands, except percentages) Reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA Net income (loss) $ 1,395 $ (12,743 ) $ (963 ) $ (38,496 ) Interest (income) expense, net (2,153 ) (29 ) (3,734 ) 24 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 6,127 (639 ) 9,964 (1,559 ) Depreciation and amortization 5,837 5,539 11,406 10,933 Other (income) expense, net (624 ) 2,022 (1,318 ) 3,566 Stock-based compensation 18,956 22,847 35,423 44,712 Transaction-related expenses — 92 — 122 Restructuring costs(1) 107 991 735 991 Legal expenses — — — 40 Adjusted EBITDA $ 29,645 $ 18,080 $ 51,513 $ 20,333 Net income (loss) margin 1 % (8 %) — % (12 %) Adjusted EBITDA margin 18 % 11 % 15 % 6 %





(1) For 2023, restructuring expenses related to the reduction of our U.K. headcount, which is expected to be substantially complete by December 31, 2023. During the quarter ended June 30, 2022, restructuring expenses related to a one-time severance event to reduce the U.S. headcount. Restructuring expenses include salary and benefits for the impacted employees and are included in general and administrative expenses in the accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations.

Non-GAAP Net Income, Non-GAAP Net Income Margin and diluted Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) to Non-GAAP net income for each of the periods indicated (unaudited):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Restated) (Restated) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Non-GAAP net income Net income (loss) $ 1,395 $ (12,743 ) $ (963 ) $ (38,496 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,291 790 2,582 1,460 Stock-based compensation 18,956 22,847 35,423 44,712 Transaction-related expenses — 92 — 122 Restructuring expenses 107 991 735 991 Legal expenses — — — 40 Income tax effects(1) (2,714 ) (2,406 ) (4,744 ) (4,683 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 19,035 $ 9,571 $ 33,033 $ 4,146 Net income (loss) margin 1 % (8 %) — % (12) % Non-GAAP net income margin 11 % 6 % 10 % 1 % Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders—basic $ 0.01 $ (0.06 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.19 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders—diluted $ 0.01 $ (0.06 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.19 ) Non-GAAP net income per share—basic $ 0.10 $ 0.05 $ 0.17 $ 0.02 Non-GAAP net income per share—diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.05 $ 0.17 $ 0.02 Weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders—basic 191,342 197,819 191,318 198,040 Weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders—diluted 194,826 197,819 191,318 198,040 Weighted-average shares used to compute Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders—basic 191,342 197,819 191,318 198,040 Weighted-average shares used to compute Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders—diluted 194,826 200,266 193,703 200,957





(1) The estimated income tax effect of the non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments is determined by applying the statutory rate of the originating jurisdiction, if applicable.

The following table shows the computation of basic and diluted Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders (unaudited):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Restated) (Restated) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Non-GAAP net income and Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders: Non-GAAP net income $ 19,035 $ 9,571 $ 33,033 $ 4,146 Reconciliation of denominator for net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders to Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders: Weighted-average shares used to compute Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders—basic: 191,342 197,819 191,318 198,040 Effect of potentially dilutive securities: Stock options 884 1,904 671 2,317 Restricted stock units 2,583 527 1,706 584 Employee stock purchase plan 17 16 8 16 Weighted-average common stock used in computing Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders—diluted 194,826 200,266 193,703 200,957 Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders—basic $ 0.10 $ 0.05 $ 0.17 $ 0.02 Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders—diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.05 $ 0.17 $ 0.02

Free Cash Flow

The following table presents a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow (unaudited):