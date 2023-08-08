Green Thumb Industries Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results         

CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb” or “the Company”) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RISE Dispensaries, today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. Financial results are reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and all currency is in U.S. dollars.

Highlights for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023:

Second quarter revenue of $252 million increased 2% sequentially; first half 2023 revenue increased 1% to $501 million year-over-year.

GAAP net income of $13 million or $0.05 per basic and diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA was $76 million or 30% of revenue.

Six months cash flow from operations of $93 million, net of $52 million of tax payments.

Cash at quarter end totaled $149 million.

Six RISE retail stores were opened: two in Pennsylvania; two in Virginia and one each in Minnesota and Nevada.

Additionally, immediately after quarter end, on July 1, adult-use cannabis sales commenced at the Company’s four RISE retail stores in Maryland.

Management Commentary

“In the second quarter, we delivered solid results of $252 million in revenue, up slightly from the first quarter, and GAAP net income of $13 million or $0.05 per basic and diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA was $76 million or 30% of revenue. Importantly, cash flow from operations was $18 million after paying $52 million of taxes this quarter. For the first six months of 2023, the Company had Adjusted EBITDA of $152 million and cash flow from operations of $93 million. Finally, we ended the second quarter with a strong balance sheet and $149 million in cash. As we move into the second half of the year, we are pleased with our overall position and our team’s ability to execute on our long-term strategy,” said Green Thumb Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler.

Green Thumb President Anthony Georgiadis added, “While the cannabis industry continues to face challenges, at Green Thumb, we have been able to navigate a path to profitability and strong operating cash flow. Generating cash and carefully managing it has been core to our DNA since our founding. In addition, over the last 12 months we have made approximately $240 million in capital investments to position the Company for continued strong performance across our diversified portfolio of states.”

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Overview

Total revenue for the second quarter 2023 was $252.4 million, down 1.0% from the prior year period. The decline in revenue was primarily driven by price compression. This was partially offset by continued growth in existing markets such as New Jersey, Virginia and Connecticut, as well as revenue generated from new stores opened in the current period.

Overall retail revenue decreased 2.4% versus the second quarter of 2022. Second quarter 2023 comparable sales (stores open at least 12 months) decreased 3.3% versus the prior year on a base of 76 stores. Consumer Packaged Goods gross revenue increased 12.8% versus the second quarter of 2022.

Gross profit for the second quarter 2023 was $125.3 million or 49.6% of revenue compared to $125.8 million or 49.5% of revenue year-over-year. The Company was able to offset price compression headwinds through operational efficiencies as well as an increase in Consumer Packaged Goods sales through Green Thumb-owned retail stores.

Total selling, general and administrative expenses for the second quarter were $84.2 million or 33.4% of revenue, compared to $63.5 million or 25.0% of revenue for the second quarter 2022. The increase in total expenses was primarily due to a one-time acquisition-related non-cash fair value credit in the prior year period. In addition, Green Thumb incurred increased expenses associated with opening new stores, as well as the preparation for the recent launch of adult-use cannabis sales in Maryland.

Net income attributable to the Company for the second quarter 2023 was $13.4 million or $0.05 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net income of $24.4 million, or income of $0.11 per basic and $0.10 per diluted share in the prior year period.

In the second quarter 2023, EBITDA was $65.3 million or 25.9% of revenue versus $86.5 million or 34.0% of revenue for the comparable period. Adjusted EBITDA, which excluded non-cash stock-based compensation of $7.4 million and other non-operating adjustments of $3.1 million, was $75.8 million or 30.0% of revenue as compared to $78.7 million or 31.0% of revenue for the second quarter 2022.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of June 30, 2023, current assets were $341.3 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $149.0 million. Total debt outstanding was $289.9 million.

Total basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding for the three months ended June 30, 2023, were 238.0 million shares and 238.4 million shares, respectively.

Business Developments

During the second quarter, the Company opened six retail stores:

Subsequent to quarter end, on August 2, 2023, Green Thumb opened its 84th retail store nationwide in Las Vegas on Craig Road. Profits from the grand opening were donated to Opportunity Village. On July 1, 2023, Green Thumb commenced adult-use sales at its four Maryland retail stores in Hagerstown, Joppa, Silver Spring and Bethesda. Each store donated a portion of profits from the first day of adult-use sales to a local nonprofit organization, including Mission of Love Charities, Explore MD Cannabis and I Support The Girls.

Green Thumb in the Community

In partnership with 40 Tons, an African American and woman-owned social impact organization committed to restorative justice and equitable access to career opportunities, Good Green, a cannabis flower brand owned by Green Thumb, presented the sixth 40 Tons Level Up Career Conference & Business Expo in Chicago. The conference was an innovative employment resource that promotes social justice and brings together employers who encourage equitable hiring practices with diverse job seekers.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are included in the financial schedules attached to this press release. This information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for, or superior to, any measure of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Definitions

EBITDA: Earnings before interest, taxes, other income or expense and depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA: Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, adjusted for other income, non-cash stock-based compensation, one-time transaction related expenses, or other non-operating costs.

Conference Call and Webcast

About Green Thumb Industries:

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb”), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, promotes well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities in which it serves. Green Thumb manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles and RYTHM. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called RISE. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Green Thumb has 18 manufacturing facilities, 84 open retail locations and operations across 15 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, Green Thumb employs approximately 4,300 people and serves millions of patients and customers each year. The company was named to Crain’s Chicago Business Fast 50 list in 2021, 2022 and 2023 and a Best Workplace by MG Retailer magazine in 2018, 2019 and 2021. More information is available at www.gtigrows.com.

Green Thumb Industries Inc. Highlights from Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022 (Amounts Expressed in Thousands of United States Dollars, Except for Share Amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues, net of discounts $ 252,388 $ 248,536 $ 254,311 Cost of Goods Sold, net (127,108 ) (123,815 ) (128,513 ) Gross Profit 125,280 124,721 125,798 Expenses: Selling, General, and Administrative 84,217 80,519 63,535 Total Expenses 84,217 80,519 63,535 Income (Loss) From Operations 41,063 44,202 62,263 Other Income (Expense): Other Income (Expense), net (270 ) 924 5,583 Interest Income, net 1,531 1,731 624 Interest Expense, net (2,869 ) (3,816 ) (5,399 ) Total Other Income (Expense) (1,608 ) (1,161 ) 808 Income (Loss) Before Provision for Income Taxes And Non-Controlling Interest 39,455 43,041 63,071 Provision For (Benefit From) Income Taxes 25,765 33,636 38,340 Net Income (Loss) Before Non-Controlling Interest 13,690 9,405 24,731 Net Income Attributable To Non-Controlling Interest 290 266 294 Net Income (Loss) Attributable To Green Thumb Industries Inc. $ 13,400 $ 9,139 $ 24,437 Net Income per share - basic $ 0.05 $ 0.04 $ 0.11 Net Income per share - diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.04 $ 0.10 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic 238,000,135 237,398,253 236,783,625 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - diluted 238,423,288 237,686,092 237,762,903





Green Thumb Industries Inc. Highlights from the Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (Amounts Expressed in Thousands of United States Dollars) June 30, 2023 (Unaudited) Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 149,026 Other Current Assets 192,228 Property and Equipment, Net 674,958 Right of Use Assets, Net 239,964 Intangible Assets, Net 564,165 Goodwill 589,691 Other Long-term Assets 102,802 Total Assets $ 2,512,834 Total Current Liabilities $ 175,261 Notes Payable, Net of Current Portion and Debt Discount 288,857 Lease Liability, Net of Current Portion 248,328 Other long-Term Liabilities 94,572 Total Equity 1,705,816 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 2,512,834

Green Thumb Industries Inc. Supplemental Information (Unaudited) Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022

(Amounts Expressed in Thousands of United States Dollars)





EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures and do not have standardized definitions under GAAP. We define each term as follows:



(1) EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, other income or expense and depreciation and amortization.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, adjusted for other income, non-cash share-based compensation, one-time transaction related expenses, or other non-operating costs.



The following information provides reconciliations of the supplemental non-GAAP financial measures, presented herein to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company has provided the non-GAAP financial measures, which are not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP, as supplemental information and in addition to the financial measures that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. These supplemental non-GAAP financial measures are presented because management has evaluated the financial results both including and excluding the adjusted items and believe that the supplemental non-GAAP financial measures presented provide additional perspective and insights when analyzing the core operating performance of the business. These supplemental non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or as an alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented.





