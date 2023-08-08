Pennant Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

EAGLE, Idaho, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG), the parent company of the Pennant group of affiliated home health, hospice and senior living companies, today announced its operating results for the second quarter of 2023, reporting GAAP diluted earnings per share $0.09 and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter (1).



Second Quarter Highlights

Total revenue for the quarter was $132.3 million, an increase of $16.0 million or 13.7% over the prior year quarter;



Net income for the second quarter was $2.8 million, an increase of $5.5 million or 204.5% over the prior year quarter, and adjusted net income for the second quarter was $5.4 million, an increase of $1.3 million or 30.4% over the prior year quarter;



Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations for the second quarter was $19.5 million, an increase of $2.8 million or 17.1% over the prior year quarter; adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $10.1 million, an increase of $2.5 million or 32.3% over the prior year quarter;



Home Health and Hospice Services segment revenue for the second quarter was $95.0 million, an increase of $9.7 million or 11.3% over the prior year quarter;



Home Health and Hospice Services segment adjusted EBITDAR from operations for the second quarter was $15.7 million, essentially flat to the prior year quarter; and segment adjusted EBITDA from operations for the second quarter was $14.4 million, a decrease of $0.1 million or 1.0% over the prior year quarter;



Total home health admissions for the second quarter were 10,441, an increase of 386 or 3.8% over the prior year quarter; total Medicare home health admissions for the second quarter were 4,849, an increase of 167 or 3.6% over the prior year quarter;



Total hospice admissions for the second quarter were 2,322, an increase of 203 or 9.6% over the prior year quarter. Hospice average daily census for the second quarter was 2,494, an increase of 209 or 9.1% compared to the prior year quarter;



Senior Living Services segment revenue for the second quarter was $37.3 million, an increase of $6.3 million or 20.3% over the prior year quarter; average occupancy for the second quarter was 78.0%, an increase of 150 basis points over the prior year quarter, and average monthly revenue per occupied room for the second quarter was $3,939 an increase of $469 or 13.5% over the prior year quarter;



Same store (2) Senior Living Services segment revenue for the second quarter was $36.0 million, an increase of $5.0 million or 16.1% over the prior year quarter; same store senior living average occupancy for the second quarter was 79.6%, an increase of 240 basis points over the prior year quarter, and average monthly revenue per occupied room for the second quarter was $3,929 an increase of 459 or 13.2% over the prior year quarter;



Senior Living Services segment revenue for the second quarter was $36.0 million, an increase of $5.0 million or 16.1% over the prior year quarter; same store senior living average occupancy for the second quarter was 79.6%, an increase of 240 basis points over the prior year quarter, and average monthly revenue per occupied room for the second quarter was $3,929 an increase of 459 or 13.2% over the prior year quarter; Senior Living segment adjusted EBITDAR from operations for the second quarter was $11.7 million, an increase of $2.9 million or 33.2% over the prior year quarter; and segment adjusted EBITDA from Operations for the second quarter was $3.6 million, an increase of $2.6 million or 277.4% over the prior year quarter.



(1 ) See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information.” (2 ) “Same store Senior Living Services” is defined as all senior living communities excluding those transferred to Ensign and new senior living operations acquired in 2022 or 2023.

Operating Results

“We are pleased to report continued growth and sound execution in the second quarter,” said Brent Guerisoli, Pennant’s Chief Executive Officer. “In addition to robust top line growth, we saw increased census and improved margin and earnings on a consolidated basis. The leaders in our senior living segment have produced an inspiring turnaround and our home health and hospice segment continued to accelerate its growth ramp. We are well-positioned to execute throughout the remainder of the year and deliver on our 2023 commitments.”

Lynette Walbom, Pennant’s Chief Financial Officer, also commented on the Company’s solid cash and balance sheet position: “Our operations produced $15.5 million of cash in the first half of the fiscal year. With this cash, and its positive impact on our leverage ratios, we are well-positioned to take advantage of an increasing number of attractive acquisition opportunities flowing our direction.” She noted that the Company had $2.8 million of cash on hand and $85.3 million available on its revolving line of credit, with a net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of 1.57x and a lease-adjusted net debt-to-adjusted EBITDAR ratio of 4.99x.

A discussion of the Company's use of Non-GAAP financial measures is set forth below. A reconciliation of net income to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDAR and adjusted EBITDA, as well as a reconciliation of GAAP earnings per share, net income to adjusted net earnings per share and adjusted net income, appear in the financial data portion of this release. More complete information is contained in the Company’s Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, which has been filed with the SEC today and can be viewed on the Company’s website at www.pennantgroup.com.

About Pennant

The Pennant Group, Inc. is a holding company of independent operating subsidiaries that provide healthcare services through 101 home health and hospice agencies and 51 senior living communities located throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Each of these businesses is operated by a separate, independent operating subsidiary that has its own management, employees and assets. References herein to the consolidated "company" and "its" assets and activities, as well as the use of the terms "we," "us," "its" and similar verbiage, are not meant to imply that The Pennant Group, Inc. has direct operating assets, employees or revenue, or that any of the home health and hospice businesses, senior living communities or the Service Center are operated by the same entity. More information about Pennant is available at www.pennantgroup.com.

THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(unaudited, in thousands, except for per-share amounts)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 132,281 $ 116,316 $ 258,745 $ 230,226 Expense Cost of services 106,176 92,716 208,778 182,978 Rent—cost of services 9,836 9,078 19,433 19,129 General and administrative expense 8,791 9,741 17,496 19,774 Depreciation and amortization 1,214 1,279 2,494 2,426 Loss on asset dispositions and impairment, net 3 6,617 3 6,708 Total expenses 126,020 119,431 248,204 231,015 Income (loss) from operations 6,261 (3,115 ) 10,541 (789 ) Other income (expense): Other income (expense) 35 (35 ) 65 (32 ) Interest expense, net (1,453 ) (821 ) (2,859 ) (1,450 ) Other expense, net (1,418 ) (856 ) (2,794 ) (1,482 ) Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 4,843 (3,971 ) 7,747 (2,271 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 1,921 (1,375 ) 2,828 (833 ) Net income (loss) 2,922 (2,596 ) 4,919 (1,438 ) Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 125 80 272 224 Net income (loss) and other comprehensive income attributable to The Pennant Group, Inc. $ 2,797 $ (2,676 ) $ 4,647 $ (1,662 ) Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.09 $ (0.09 ) $ 0.16 $ (0.06 ) Diluted $ 0.09 $ (0.09 ) $ 0.15 $ (0.06 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 29,809 28,605 29,780 28,589 Diluted 30,193 28,605 30,171 28,589





THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited, in thousands, except par value)

June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 2,838 $ 2,079 Accounts receivable—less allowance for doubtful accounts of $957 and $592, respectively 57,252 53,420 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,549 18,323 Total current assets 71,639 73,822 Property and equipment, net 27,252 26,621 Right-of-use assets 260,730 260,868 Deferred tax assets, net 214 2,149 Restricted and other assets 10,940 10,545 Goodwill 83,614 79,497 Other indefinite-lived intangibles 61,025 58,617 Total assets $ 515,414 $ 512,119 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 12,037 $ 13,647 Accrued wages and related liabilities 22,848 23,283 Operating lease liabilities—current 17,412 16,633 Other accrued liabilities 16,180 16,684 Total current liabilities 68,477 70,247 Long-term operating lease liabilities—less current portion 246,307 247,042 Other long-term liabilities 7,779 6,281 Long-term debt, net 59,153 62,892 Total liabilities 381,716 386,462 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000 shares authorized; 30,251 and 29,799 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, at June 30, 2023; and 30,149 and 29,692 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, at December 31, 2022 29 29 Additional paid-in capital 102,886 99,764 Retained earnings 25,931 21,284 Treasury stock, at cost, 3 shares at June 30, 2023 and 2022 (65 ) (65 ) Total Pennant Group, Inc. stockholders’ equity 128,781 121,012 Noncontrolling interest 4,917 4,645 Total equity 133,698 125,657 Total liabilities and equity $ 515,414 $ 512,119





THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited, in thousands)

The following table presents selected data from our condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the periods presented:

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 15,533 $ 4,899 Net cash used in investing activities (11,226 ) (8,750 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (3,548 ) 1,861 Net increase (decrease) in cash 759 (1,990 ) Cash beginning of period 2,079 5,190 Cash end of period $ 2,838 $ 3,200





THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.

REVENUE BY SEGMENT

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)

The following table sets forth our total revenue by segment and as a percentage of total revenue for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Revenue

Dollars Revenue

Percentage Revenue

Dollars Revenue

Percentage Home health and hospice services Home health $ 42,411 32.1 % $ 40,669 35.0 % Hospice 46,562 35.2 39,359 33.8 Home care and other(a) 6,047 4.6 5,316 4.6 Total home health and hospice services 95,020 71.9 85,344 73.4 Senior living services 37,261 28.1 30,972 26.6 Total revenue $ 132,281 100.0 % $ 116,316 100.0 %





(a) Home care and other revenue is included with home health revenue in other disclosures in this press release.





Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Revenue

Dollars Revenue

Percentage Revenue

Dollars Revenue

Percentage Home health and hospice services Home health $ 84,191 32.5 % $ 78,089 33.9 % Hospice 89,851 34.7 77,182 33.5 Home care and other(a) 12,057 4.7 10,548 4.6 Total home health and hospice services 186,099 71.9 165,819 72.0 Senior living services 72,646 28.1 64,407 28.0 Total revenue $ 258,745 100.0 % $ 230,226 100.0 %





(a) Home care and other revenue is included with home health revenue in other disclosures in this press release.





THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.

SELECT PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

(unaudited, total revenue dollars in thousands)

The following table summarizes our overall home health and hospice performance indicators for the each of the dates or periods indicated:

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 Change % Change Total agency results: Home health and hospice revenue $ 95,020 $ 85,344 9,676 11.3 % Home health services: Total home health admissions 10,441 10,055 386 3.8 % Total Medicare home health admissions 4,849 4,682 167 3.6 % Average Medicare revenue per 60-day completed episode(a) $ 3,595 $ 3,580 $ 15 0.4 % Hospice services: Total hospice admissions 2,322 2,119 203 9.6 % Average daily census 2,494 2,285 209 9.1 % Hospice Medicare revenue per day $ 189 $ 176 $ 13 7.4 %





Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 Change % Change Same agency(b) results: Home health and hospice revenue $ 91,209 $ 85,190 $ 6,019 7.1 % Home health services: Total home health admissions 9,866 9,989 (123 ) (1.2)% Total Medicare home health admissions 4,445 4,639 (194 ) (4.2)% Average Medicare revenue per 60-day completed episode(a) $ 3,621 $ 3,580 $ 41 1.1 % Hospice services: Total hospice admissions 2,181 2,119 62 2.9 % Average daily census 2,406 2,285 121 5.3 % Hospice Medicare revenue per day $ 188 $ 176 $ 12 6.8 %





Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 Change % Change Total agency results: Home health and hospice revenue $ 186,099 $ 165,819 $ 20,280 12.2 % Home health services: Total home health admissions 21,351 20,237 1,114 5.5 % Total Medicare home health admissions 9,797 9,315 482 5.2 % Average Medicare revenue per 60-day completed episode(a) $ 3,531 $ 3,539 $ (8 ) (0.2)% Hospice services: Total hospice admissions 4,773 4,528 245 5.4 % Average daily census 2,467 2,259 208 9.2 % Hospice Medicare revenue per day $ 186 $ 177 $ 9 5.1 %





Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 Change % Change Same agency(b) results: Home health and hospice revenue $ 179,820 $ 165,665 $ 14,155 8.5 % Home health services: Total home health admissions 20,354 20,171 183 0.9 % Total Medicare home health admissions 9,110 9,272 (162 ) (1.7)% Average Medicare revenue per 60-day completed episode(a) $ 3,554 $ 3,539 $ 15 0.4 % Hospice services: Total hospice admissions 4,569 4,528 41 0.9 % Average daily census 2,391 2,259 132 5.8 % Hospice Medicare revenue per day $ 185 $ 177 $ 8 4.5 %





(a) The year to date average for Medicare revenue per 60-day completed episode includes post period claim adjustments for prior periods. (b) Same agency results represent all agencies purchased or licensed prior to January 1, 2022.

The following table summarizes our senior living performance indicators for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total senior living results: Senior living revenue $ 37,261 $ 30,972 $ 72,646 $ 64,407 Occupancy 78.0 % 76.5 % 78.1 % 74.4 % Average monthly revenue per occupied unit $ 3,939 $ 3,470 $ 3,893 $ 3,418





Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Same store senior living(a) results: Senior living revenue $ 35,972 $ 30,972 $ 70,573 $ 61,070 Occupancy 79.6 % 77.2 % 79.3 % 76.3 % Average monthly revenue per occupied unit $ 3,929 $ 3,470 $ 3,890 $ 3,694





(a) Same store senior living results is defined as all senior living communities excluding those transferred to Ensign and new senior living operations acquired in 2022 or 2023.



THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.

REVENUE BY PAYOR SOURCE

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)

The following table presents our total revenue by payor source and as a percentage of total revenue for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Revenue

Dollars Revenue

Percentage Revenue

Dollars Revenue

Percentage Revenue: Medicare $ 64,214 48.5 % $ 57,698 49.6 % Medicaid 18,931 14.3 15,343 13.2 Subtotal 83,145 62.8 73,041 62.8 Managed Care 17,254 13.1 15,413 13.3 Private and Other(a) 31,882 24.1 27,862 23.9 Total revenue $ 132,281 100.0 % $ 116,316 100.0 %





(a) Private and other payors in our home health and hospice services segment includes revenue from all payors generated in home care operations.





Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Revenue

Dollars Revenue

Percentage Revenue

Dollars Revenue

Percentage Revenue: Medicare $ 124,970 48.3 % $ 112,776 49.0 % Medicaid 36,562 14.1 30,737 13.4 Subtotal 161,532 62.4 143,513 62.4 Managed Care 34,380 13.3 29,449 12.7 Private and Other(a) 62,833 24.3 57,264 24.9 Total revenue $ 258,745 100.0 % $ 230,226 100.0 %





(a) Private and other payors in our home health and hospice services segment includes revenue from all payors generated in home care operations.





THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

The following table reconciles net income to Non-GAAP net income for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) attributable to The Pennant Group, Inc. $ 2,797 $ (2,676 ) $ 4,647 $ (1,662 ) Non-GAAP adjustments Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest(a) — 80 — 224 Costs at start-up operations(b) 471 431 1,001 586 Share-based compensation expense(c) 1,354 2,380 2,773 4,820 Acquisition related costs and credit allowances(d) 72 14 104 14 Costs associated with transitioning operations(e) 570 6,701 669 6,882 Unusual, non-recurring or redundant charges (f) 226 40 624 77 Provision for income taxes on Non-GAAP adjustments(g) (49 ) (2,796 ) (531 ) (3,441 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 5,441 $ 4,174 $ 9,287 $ 7,500 Dilutive Earnings Per Share As Reported Net Income (Loss) $ 0.09 $ (0.09 ) $ 0.15 $ (0.06 ) Average number of shares outstanding 30,193 28,605 30,171 28,589 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Net Income $ 0.18 $ 0.14 $ 0.31 $ 0.25 Average number of shares outstanding 30,193 30,231 30,171 30,188





(a) Effective the three months ended September 30, 2022 we updated our definition of non-GAAP net income to exclude an adjustment for net income attributable to noncontrolling interest. (b) Represents results related to start-up operations. Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ (3,286 ) $ (1,103 ) $ (5,893 ) $ (1,589 ) Cost of services 3,351 1,480 6,161 2,097 Rent 401 47 723 71 Depreciation 5 7 10 7 Total Non-GAAP adjustment $ 471 $ 431 $ 1,001 $ 586 (c) Represents share-based compensation expense incurred for the periods presented. Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cost of services $ 781 $ 528 $ 1,469 $ 1,121 General and administrative 573 1,852 1,304 3,699 Total Non-GAAP adjustment $ 1,354 $ 2,380 $ 2,773 $ 4,820





(d) Represents costs incurred to acquire an operation that are not capitalizable. (e) During the six months ended June 30, 2023, an affiliate of the Company placed its memory care units into transition and is actively seeking to sublease the units to an unrelated third party. The amount above represents the net operating impact attributable to the units in transition. The amounts reported exclude rent and depreciation and amortization expense related to such operations and include legal settlement costs associated with one of the entities transitioned to Ensign.



During January 2022, affiliates of the Company entered into Transfer Agreements with affiliates of Ensign, providing for the transfer of the operations of certain senior living communities (the “Transaction”) from affiliates of the Company to affiliates of Ensign. The closing of the Transaction was completed in two phases with the transfer of two operations on March 1, 2022 and the remainder transferred on April 1, 2022. The amount above represents the net impact on revenue and cost of service attributable to all of the transferred entities. The amounts reported exclude rent and depreciation and amortization expense related to such operations. Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ — $ — $ — $ (3,336 ) Cost of services 538 74 585 2,556 Rent 27 10 79 948 Depreciation 5 — 5 — Loss on asset dispositions and impairment — 6,617 — 6,714 Total Non-GAAP adjustment $ 570 $ 6,701 $ 669 $ 6,882 (f) Represents unusual or non-recurring charges for legal services, implementation costs, integration costs, and consulting fees in general and administrative expenses.



Costs identified as redundant or non-recurring incurred by the Company for additional services provided by Ensign. All amounts are included in general and administrative expense. Fees incurred were $192 and $465 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively, and $458 and $1,101 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively. (g) Represents an adjustment to the provision for income tax to our year-to-date effective tax rate of 26.0% and 25.8% for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. This rate excludes the tax benefit of shared-based payment awards.

The tables below reconcile Consolidated net income to the consolidated Non-GAAP financial measures, Consolidated and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, and to the Non-GAAP valuation measure, Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAR, for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Consolidated net income (loss) $ 2,922 $ (2,596 ) $ 4,919 $ (1,438 ) Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 125 80 272 224 Add: Provision for income taxes (benefit) 1,921 (1,375 ) 2,828 (833 ) Net interest expense 1,453 821 2,859 1,450 Depreciation and amortization 1,214 1,279 2,494 2,426 Consolidated EBITDA 7,385 (1,951 ) 12,828 1,381 Adjustments to Consolidated EBITDA Add: Costs at start-up operations(a) 65 377 268 508 Share-based compensation expense(b) 1,354 2,380 2,773 4,820 Acquisition related costs and credit allowances(c) 72 14 104 14 Costs associated with transitioning operations(d) 538 6,691 585 5,934 Unusual, non-recurring or redundant charges(e) 226 40 624 77 Rent related to items (a) and (d) above 428 57 802 1,019 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA 10,068 7,608 17,984 13,753 Rent—cost of services 9,836 9,078 19,433 19,129 Rent related to items (a) and (d) above (428 ) (57 ) (802 ) (1019 ) Adjusted rent—cost of services 9,408 9,021 18,631 18,110 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAR(f) $ 19,476 $ 36,615





(a) Represents results related to start-up operations. This amount excludes rent and depreciation and amortization expense related to such operations. (b) Share-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes incurred. Share-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes are included in cost of services and general and administrative expense. (c) Non-capitalizable costs associated with acquisitions and credit allowances for amounts in dispute with the prior owners of certain acquired operations. (d) During the six months ended June 30, 2023, an affiliate of the Company placed its memory care units into transition and is actively seeking to sublease the units to an unrelated third party. The amount above represents the net operating impact attributable to the units in transition. The amounts reported exclude rent and depreciation and amortization expense related to such operations and include legal settlement costs associated with one of the entities transitioned to Ensign.



During January 2022, affiliates of the Company entered into Transfer Agreements with affiliates of Ensign, providing for the transfer of the operations of certain senior living communities (the “Transaction”) from affiliates of the Company to affiliates of Ensign. The closing of the Transaction was completed in two phases with the transfer of two operations on March 1, 2022 and the remainder transferred on April 1, 2022. The amount above represents the net impact on revenue and cost of service attributable to all of the transferred entities. The amounts reported exclude rent and depreciation and amortization expense related to such operations. (e) Represents unusual or non-recurring charges for legal services, implementation costs, integration costs, and consulting fees in general and administrative expenses. Costs identified as redundant or non-recurring incurred by the Company for additional services provided by Ensign. All amounts are included in general and administrative expense. Fees incurred were $192 and $465 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively, and $458 and $1,101 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively. (f) This measure is a valuation measure and is displayed thusly, it is not a performance measure as it excludes rent expense, which is a normal and recurring operating expense and, as such, does not reflect our cash requirements for leasing commitments. Our presentation of Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAR should not be construed as a financial performance measure.

The following table present certain financial information regarding our reportable segments. General and administrative expenses are not allocated to the reportable segments and are included in “All Other”:

Three Months Ended June 30, Home Health

and Hospice

Services Senior Living

Services All Other Total Segment GAAP Financial Measures: Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Revenue $ 95,020 $ 37,261 $ — $ 132,281 Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations $ 15,681 $ 11,680 $ (7,885 ) $ 19,476 Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Revenue $ 85,344 $ 30,972 $ — $ 116,316 Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations $ 15,728 $ 8,771 $ (7,870 ) $ 16,629





Six Months Ended June 30, Home Health

and Hospice

Services Senior Living

Services All Other Total Segment GAAP Financial Measures: Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Revenue $ 186,099 $ 72,646 $ — $ 258,745 Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations $ 30,093 $ 21,921 $ (15,399 ) $ 36,615 Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Revenue $ 165,819 $ 64,407 $ — $ 230,226 Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations $ 29,676 $ 18,203 $ (16,016 ) $ 31,863





The table below provides a reconciliation of Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations above to Condensed Consolidated Income from Operations:

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations(a) $ 19,476 $ 16,629 $ 36,615 $ 31,863 Less: Depreciation and amortization 1,214 1,279 2,494 2,426 Rent—cost of services 9,836 9,078 19,433 19,129 Other Income 35 (35 ) 65 (32 ) Adjustments to Segment EBITDAR from Operations: Less: Costs at start-up operations (b) 65 377 268 508 Share-based compensation expense (c) 1,354 2,380 2,773 4,820 Acquisition related costs and credit allowances(d) 72 14 104 14 Costs associated with transitioning operations(e) 538 6,691 585 5,934 Unusual, non-recurring or redundant charges(f) 226 40 624 77 Add: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 125 80 272 224 Consolidated Income from Operations $ 6,261 $ (3,115 ) $ 10,541 $ (789 )





(a) Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations is net income (loss) attributable to the Company's reportable segments excluding interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, rent, and, in order to view the operations performance on a comparable basis from period to period, certain adjustments including: (1) costs at start-up operations, (2) share-based compensation, (3) acquisition related costs and credit allowances, (4) the costs associated with transitioning operations, (5) unusual, non-recurring or redundant charges, and (6) net income attributable to noncontrolling interest. General and administrative expenses are not allocated to the reportable segments, and are included as “All Other”, accordingly the segment earnings measure reported is before allocation of corporate general and administrative expenses. The Company's segment measures may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited. (b) Represents results related to start-up operations. This amount excludes rent and depreciation and amortization expense related to such operations. (c) Share-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes incurred. Share-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes are included in cost of services and general and administrative expense. (d) Non-capitalizable costs associated with acquisitions and credit allowances for amounts in dispute with the prior owners of certain acquired operations. (e) During the six months ended June 30, 2023, an affiliate of the Company placed its memory care units into transition and is actively seeking to sublease the units to an unrelated third party. The amount above represents the net operating impact attributable to the units in transition. The amounts reported exclude rent and depreciation and amortization expense related to such operations and include legal settlement costs associated with one of the entities transitioned to Ensign.



During January 2022, affiliates of the Company entered into Transfer Agreements with affiliates of Ensign, providing for the transfer of the operations of certain senior living communities (the “Transaction”) from affiliates of the Company to affiliates of Ensign. The closing of the Transaction was completed in two phases with the transfer of two operations on March 1, 2022 and the remainder transferred on April 1, 2022. The amount above represents the net impact on revenue and cost of service attributable to all of the transferred entities. The amounts reported exclude rent and depreciation and amortization expense related to such operations. (f) Represents unusual or non-recurring charges for legal services, implementation costs, integration costs, and consulting fees in general and administrative expenses.



Costs identified as redundant or non-recurring incurred by the Company for additional services provided by Ensign. All amounts are included in general and administrative expense. Fees incurred were $192 and $465 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively, and $458 and $1,101 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively.

The table below reconcile Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations to Segment Adjusted EBITDA from Operations for each reportable segment for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended June 30, Home Health and

Hospice Senior Living 2023 2022 2023 2022 Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations $ 15,681 $ 15,728 $ 11,680 $ 8,771 Less: Rent—cost of services 1,374 1,241 8,462 7,837 Rent related to start-up and transitioning operations (83 ) (47 ) (345 ) (10 ) Segment Adjusted EBITDA from Operations $ 14,390 $ 14,534 $ 3,563 $ 944





Six Months Ended June 30, Home Health and

Hospice Senior Living 2023 2022 2023 2022 Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations $ 30,093 $ 29,676 $ 21,921 $ 18,203 Less: Rent—cost of services 2,697 2,503 16,736 16,626 Rent related to start-up and transitioning operations (176 ) (71 ) (626 ) (948 ) Segment Adjusted EBITDA from Operations $ 27,572 $ 27,244 $ 5,811 $ 2,525





Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA consists of net income before (a) interest expense, net, (b) (benefits) provisions for income taxes, and (c) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA consists of net income attributable to the Company before (a) (benefits) provisions for income taxes, (b) depreciation and amortization, (c) costs incurred for start-up operations, including rent and excluding depreciation, interest and income taxes, (d) share-based compensation expense, (e) non-capitalizable acquisition related costs and credit allowances, (f) net costs associated with transitioning operations, (g) usual or non-recurring charges and (h) net income attributable to noncontrolling interest. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAR is a valuation measure applicable to current periods only and consists of net income attributable to the Company before (a) interest expense, net, (b) (benefits) provisions for income taxes, (c) depreciation and amortization, (d) rent-cost of services, (e) costs incurred for start-up operations, excluding rent, depreciation, interest and income taxes, (f) share-based compensation expense, (g) acquisition related costs and and credit allowances, (h) redundant or non-recurring transition services costs, (i) costs associated with transitioning operations, (j) usual or non-recurring charges and (j) net income attributable to noncontrolling interest. The company believes that the presentation of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, consolidated adjusted EBITDAR, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share provides important supplemental information to management and investors to evaluate the company’s operating performance. The company believes disclosure of adjusted net income, adjusted net income per share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and consolidated adjusted EBITDAR has economic substance because the excluded revenues and expenses are infrequent in nature and are variable in nature, or do not represent current revenues or cash expenditures. A material limitation associated with the use of these measures as compared to the GAAP measures of net income and diluted earnings per share is that they may not be comparable with the calculation of net income and diluted earnings per share for other companies in the company's industry. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. For further information regarding why the company believes that this non-GAAP measure provides useful information to investors, the specific manner in which management uses this measure, and some of the limitations associated with the use of this measure, please refer to the company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. The company’s periodic filings are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or under the "Financial Information" link of the Investor Relations section on Pennant’s website at http://www.pennantgroup.com.