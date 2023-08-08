Array Technologies, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2023 – Strong execution delivers revenue of $507.7 million and record gross margin of 29.6%

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights



Revenue of $507.7 million

Net income to common shareholders of $52.0 million

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $115.6 million

Adjusted diluted net income per share (1) of $0.47

Executed contracts and awarded orders at June 30, 2023 totaling $1.7 billion

(1) A reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP measure to its Non-GAAP measure is included below.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) (“Array” or “the Company”), a leading provider of tracker solutions and services for utility-scale solar energy projects, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

“Array delivered another strong performance in the second quarter as we exceeded expectations across the board. Revenue grew 21% from the prior year, anchored by 124% year-over-year growth in our STI segment. Gross margin at 29.6% was particularly strong as we took advantage of cost-saving opportunities in the quarter and an increase in higher-margin non-tracker sales. Capitalizing on the strong margin performance, Adjusted EBITDA was $116 million for the second quarter, which was a $95 million improvement from the prior year. And finally, we generated $57 million of free cash flow in the first half of 2023, leaving us with an ending cash balance at June 30, 2023 of $156 million, which represents an improvement of $105 million from June 30, 2022,” said Kevin Hostetler, Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Hostetler continued, “We also saw a meaningful increase in our sequential bookings, winning approximately $600 million in the quarter. We were happy to see the preliminary guidance come out on IRA domestic content which led to an improved momentum in our conversion of pipeline to orders. That said, we did see a larger proportion of these bookings represent 2024 deliveries than we had expected going into the quarter. This fact, combined with larger than anticipated pushouts due to module availability, further IRA clarity, and permitting issues, has negatively impacted anticipated revenue for 2023. However, it is important to note that despite a lower outlook for revenue, we are increasing our forecasted Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS as we have increased our full-year gross margin expectation. Further, by delivering more earnings on less revenue, we are able to drive better than forecasted free cash flow performance this year, which we will use to accelerate our deleveraging.”

Mr. Hostetler concluded, “While we are disappointed in the progression of the elements we cannot control, we steadfastly remain focused on the execution of our strategy. That includes delivering a strong 2023 while positioning ourselves for success as the industry moves into its next phase of growth. We will enter 2024 with strong bookings momentum, a much-improved balance sheet, a multi-product offering enabling us to expand our target market while delivering industry-leading gross margin, and a stronger operating system that will continue to improve shareholder returns.”

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenue increased 21% to $507.7 million, compared to $419.9 million for the prior-year period resulting from both an increase in the total number of MWs shipped and an increase in ASP due to improved pass-through pricing to our customers.

Gross profit increased 276% to $150.0 million compared to $39.9 million in the prior year period, driven by both higher volume and an increase in gross profit as a percent of revenue. Gross margin increased to 29.6% from 9.5% driven by an improvement in pass-through pricing to customers, cost-saving opportunities, and an increase in non-tracker sales.

Operating expenses increased to $53.8 million compared to $53.3 million during the same period in the prior year. The increase is primarily related to higher census and professional fees, partly offset by $13.4 million in lower amortization expense in 2023 compared to 2022, which had elevated amortization costs related to the STI acquisition.

Net income to common stockholders was $52.0 million compared to a net loss of $17.2 million during the same period in the prior year, and basic and diluted income per share was $0.34 compared to basic and diluted loss per share of $0.11 during the same period in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $115.6 million, compared to $20.9 million for the prior-year period.

Adjusted net income was $71.1 million compared to adjusted net income of $12.9 million during the same period in the prior year and adjusted basic and diluted adjusted net income per share was $0.47 compared to adjusted diluted net income per share of $0.09 during the same period in the prior year.

Executed Contracts and Awarded Orders

Total executed contracts and awarded orders at June 30, 2023 were $1.7 billion, with $1.4 billion from our Array Legacy Operations segment and $0.3 billion from STI Norland.

Full Year 2023 Guidance

For the year ending December 31, 2023, the company expects:

Revenue to be in the range of $1,650 million to $1,725 million

Adjusted EBITDA (2) to be in the range of $280 million to $295 million

to be in the range of $280 million to $295 million Adjusted net income per share(2) to be in the range of $1.00 to $1.07



(2) A reconciliation of projected adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income per share, which are forward-looking measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, is not provided because we are unable to provide such reconciliation without unreasonable effort.

About Array Technologies, Inc.

Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) is a leading American company and global provider of utility-scale solar tracker technology. Engineered to withstand the harshest conditions on the planet, Array’s high-quality solar trackers and sophisticated software maximize energy production, accelerating the adoption of cost-effective and sustainable energy. Founded and headquartered in the United States, Array relies on its diversified global supply chain and customer-centric approach to deliver, commission and support solar energy developments around the world, lighting the way to a brighter, smarter future for clean energy. For more news and information on Array, please visit arraytechinc.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release includes certain financial measures that are not presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) plus (i) other (income) expense, (ii) foreign currency (gain) loss, (iii) preferred dividends and accretion, (iv) interest expense, (v) income tax (benefit) expense, (vi) depreciation expense, (vii) amortization of intangibles, (viii) equity-based compensation, (ix) change in fair value of derivative assets, (x) change in fair value of contingent consideration, (xi) certain legal expense, (xii) certain acquisition costs, and (xiii) other costs. We define Adjusted Net Income as net income (loss) plus (i) amortization of intangibles, (ii) amortization of debt discount and issuance costs (iii) preferred accretion, (iv) equity-based compensation, (v) change in fair value of derivative assets, (vi) change in fair value of contingent consideration, (vii) certain legal expense, (viii) certain acquisition related costs, (ix) other costs, and (x) income tax (expense) benefit of adjustments.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the reader’s understanding of our past financial performance and our prospects for the future. Our management team uses these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing the Company’s performance, as well as in planning and forecasting future periods. The non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

Among other limitations, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income do not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements, for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; do not reflect the impact of certain cash charges resulting from matters we consider not to be indicative of our ongoing operations; do not reflect income tax expense or benefit; and other companies in our industry may calculate Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income differently than we do, which limits their usefulness as comparative measures. Because of these limitations, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and using Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income on a supplemental basis. You should review the reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income below and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Array Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share and share amounts)

June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 155,966 $ 133,901 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,651 and $1,888, respectively 502,363 421,183 Inventories 206,857 233,159 Income tax receivables 312 3,532 Prepaid expenses and other 42,740 39,434 Total current assets 908,238 831,209 Property, plant and equipment, net 30,674 23,174 Goodwill 441,255 416,184 Other intangible assets, net 375,527 386,364 Deferred income tax assets — 16,466 Derivative assets 64,014 — Other assets 33,076 32,655 Total assets $ 1,852,784 $ 1,706,052 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE PERPETUAL PREFERRED STOCK AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 188,633 $ 170,430 Accrued expenses and other 61,156 54,895 Accrued warranty reserve 1,540 3,690 Income tax payable 16,711 6,881 Deferred revenue 114,810 178,922 Current portion of contingent consideration 1,809 1,200 Current portion of debt 37,450 38,691 Other current liabilities 12,844 10,553 Total current liabilities 434,953 465,262 Deferred income tax liabilities 74,902 72,606 Contingent consideration, net of current portion 7,620 7,387 Other long-term liabilities 16,117 14,808 Long-term warranty 4,415 1,786 Long-term debt, net of current portion 702,485 720,352 Total liabilities 1,240,492 1,282,201 Commitments and contingencies (Note 11) Series A Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock of $0.001 par value - 500,000 authorized; 419,259 and 406,389 shares issued as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively; liquidation preference of $419.3 million and $406.4 million at respective dates 324,838 299,570 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock of $0.001 par value - 4,500,000 shares authorized; none issued at respective dates — — Common stock of $0.001 par value - 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 151,048,790 and 150,513,104 shares issued at respective dates 151 150 Additional paid-in capital 417,624 383,176 Accumulated deficit (176,530 ) (267,470 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 46,209 8,425 Total stockholders’ equity 287,454 124,281 Total liabilities, redeemable perpetual preferred stock and stockholders’ equity $ 1,852,784 $ 1,706,052

Array Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 507,725 $ 419,865 $ 884,498 $ 720,451 Cost of revenue 357,683 379,919 633,277 653,918 Gross profit 150,042 39,946 251,221 66,533 Operating expenses: General and administrative 40,250 28,936 78,392 74,361 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 705 (1,678 ) 2,043 (5,409 ) Depreciation and amortization 12,846 26,020 27,087 49,257 Total operating expenses 53,801 53,278 107,522 118,209 Income (loss) from operations 96,241 (13,332 ) 143,699 (51,676 ) Other income (expense): Other income (expense), net 125 (371 ) 319 372 Foreign currency gain (loss) 260 (1,736 ) 66 2,127 Change in fair value of derivative assets 694 — (1,256 ) — Interest expense (10,109 ) (8,021 ) (19,609 ) (14,963 ) Total other (expense) (9,030 ) (10,128 ) (20,480 ) (12,464 ) Income (loss) before income tax (benefit) expense 87,211 (23,460 ) 123,219 (64,140 ) Income tax (benefit) expense 22,403 (18,436 ) 32,279 (33,179 ) Net income (loss) 64,808 (5,024 ) 90,940 (30,961 ) Preferred dividends and accretion 12,784 12,182 25,268 23,788 Net income (loss) to common shareholders $ 52,024 $ (17,206 ) $ 65,672 $ (54,749 ) Income (loss) per common share Basic $ 0.34 $ (0.11 ) $ 0.44 $ (0.37 ) Diluted $ 0.34 $ (0.11 ) $ 0.43 $ (0.37 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 150,919 150,203 150,763 149,246 Diluted 152,129 150,203 151,970 149,246

Array Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 64,808 (5,024 ) $ 90,940 $ (30,961 ) Adjustments to net income (loss): Provision for bad debts (374 ) 365 (141 ) 510 Deferred tax expense (3,739 ) (28,259 ) 816 (23,910 ) Depreciation and amortization 13,159 26,187 27,692 49,795 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 2,172 1,576 4,998 3,286 Equity-based compensation 4,945 2,964 8,311 7,472 Contingent consideration 705 (1,678 ) 2,043 (5,409 ) Warranty provision 43 621 479 1,215 Write-down of inventories 1,611 — 3,458 409 Change in fair value of derivative assets (694 ) — 1,256 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of business acquisition: Accounts receivable (87,277 ) (62,280 ) (81,039 ) (106,548 ) Inventories 46,156 (30,941 ) 22,844 (77,191 ) Income tax receivables 2,851 14,862 3,220 (7,062 ) Prepaid expenses and other 3,655 (6,543 ) (3,292 ) 5,015 Accounts payable 387 15,094 30,542 74,513 Accrued expenses and other 3,197 (3,671 ) 7,097 3,356 Income tax payable 4,878 1,543 9,830 (7,217 ) Lease liabilities 590 (1,385 ) 1,414 4,700 Deferred revenue (36,533 ) 65,902 (64,112 ) 47,263 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 20,540 (10,667 ) 66,356 (60,764 ) Investing activities: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (5,541 ) (1,538 ) (9,424 ) (3,895 ) Acquisition of STI, net of cash acquired — (2 ) — (373,818 ) Net cash used in investing activities (5,541 ) (1,540 ) (9,424 ) (377,713 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from Series A issuance — — — 33,098 Proceeds from common stock issuance — — — 15,885 Series A equity issuance costs (758 ) (400 ) (1,508 ) (575 ) Common stock issuance costs — — — (450 ) Payments on revolving credit facility — (33,000 ) — (33,000 ) Proceeds from revolving credit facility — 49,000 — 101,000 Proceeds from issuance of other debt 17,332 24,370 23,801 30,599 Principal payments on term loan facility (11,075 ) 4,368 (22,150 ) — Principal payments on other debt (21,051 ) (22,377 ) (38,257 ) (22,377 ) Contingent consideration payments — — (1,200 ) (1,483 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (15,552 ) 21,961 (39,314 ) 122,697 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalent balances 8,763 (8,199 ) 4,447 (844 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 8,210 1,555 22,065 (316,624 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 147,756 49,491 133,901 367,670 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 155,966 $ 51,046 $ 155,966 $ 51,046 Supplemental Cash Flow Information Cash paid for interest $ 7,900 $ 4,389 $ 15,880 $ 7,428 Cash paid for income taxes $ 15,962 $ (230 ) $ 18,484 $ (230 ) Non-cash Investing and Financing Activities Dividends accrued on Series A Preferred $ 6,521 $ 6,417 $ 12,871 $ 12,606 Stock consideration paid for acquisition of STI $ — $ — $ — $ 200,224

Array Technologies, Inc.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation (unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

The following table reconciles net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA:

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) $ 64,808 $ (5,024 ) $ 90,940 $ (30,961 ) Preferred dividends and accretion 12,784 12,182 25,268 23,788 Net income (loss) to common shareholders $ 52,024 $ (17,206 ) $ 65,672 $ (54,749 ) Other expense, net (125 ) 371 (319 ) (372 ) Foreign currency (gain) loss (260 ) 1,736 (66 ) (2,127 ) Preferred dividends and accretion 12,784 12,182 25,268 23,788 Interest expense 10,109 8,021 19,609 14,963 Income tax (benefit) expense 22,403 (18,436 ) 32,279 (33,179 ) Depreciation expense 721 616 1,466 1,204 Amortization of intangibles 12,437 25,794 26,225 48,932 Equity-based compensation 5,240 2,971 8,580 7,479 Change in fair value of derivative assets (694 ) — 1,256 — Change in fair value of contingent consideration 705 (1,678 ) 2,043 (5,409 ) Legal expense(a) 248 1,733 552 2,779 M&A(b) — (206 ) — 10,977 Other costs (c) — 4,981 — 7,327 Adjusted EBITDA $ 115,592 $ 20,879 $ 182,565 $ 21,613

(a) Represents certain legal fees and other related costs associated with (i) action against a competitor in connection with violation of a non-competition agreement and misappropriation of trade secrets for which a judgement has been entered in our favor, (ii) actions filed against the company and certain officers and directors alleging violations of the Securities Exchange Acts of 1934 and 1933, which litigation was dismissed with prejudice by the Court on May 19, 2023, and (iii) other litigation. We consider these costs not representative of legal costs that we will incur from time to time in the ordinary course of our business.

(b) Represents fees related to the acquisition of STI Norland.

(c) For the three months ended June 30, 2022, other costs represent (i) $2.8 million in remediation and damages incurred because of a shutdown of a key supplier due to a severe weather event, (ii) $1.3 million associated with the transition of CEOs as well as other one-time payroll related costs that we do not anticipate repeating in the future, and (iii) $0.8 million related to certain professional fees incurred related to the integration of STI Norland. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, other costs represent (i) $2.8 million in remediation and damages incurred because of a shutdown of a key supplier due to a severe weather event, (ii) $3.6 million associated with the transition of CEOs as well as other one-time payroll related costs that we do not anticipate repeating in the future, and (iii) $0.9 million related to certain professional fees incurred related to the integration of STI Norland.

The following table reconciles net income (loss) to Adjusted Net Income:

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) $ 64,808 $ (5,024 ) $ 90,940 $ (30,961 ) Preferred dividends and accretion 12,784 12,182 25,268 23,788 Net income (loss) to common shareholders $ 52,024 $ (17,206 ) $ 65,672 $ (54,749 ) Amortization of intangibles 12,437 25,794 26,225 48,932 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 2,172 1,576 4,998 3,286 Preferred accretion 6,263 5,765 12,398 11,118 Equity based compensation 5,240 2,971 8,580 7,479 Change in fair value of derivative assets (694 ) — 1,256 — Change in fair value of contingent consideration 705 (1,678 ) 2,043 (5,409 ) Legal expense(a) 248 1,733 552 2,779 M&A (b) — (206 ) — 10,977 Other costs(c) — 4,981 — 7,327 Income tax expense of adjustments(d) (7,251 ) (10,852 ) (13,295 ) (18,403 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 71,144 $ 12,878 $ 108,429 $ 13,337 Income (loss) per common share Basic $ 0.34 $ (0.11 ) $ 0.44 $ (0.37 ) Diluted $ 0.34 $ (0.11 ) $ 0.43 $ (0.37 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 150,919 150,203 150,763 149,246 Diluted 152,129 150,203 151,970 149,246 Adjusted net income (loss) per common share Basic $ 0.47 $ 0.09 $ 0.72 $ 0.09 Diluted $ 0.47 $ 0.09 $ 0.71 $ 0.09 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 150,919 150,203 150,763 149,246 Diluted 152,129 150,420 151,970 149,397

(a) Represents certain legal fees and other related costs associated with (i) action against a competitor in connection with violation of a non-competition agreement and misappropriation of trade secrets for which a judgement has been entered in our favor, (ii) actions filed against the company and certain officers and directors alleging violations of the Securities Exchange Acts of 1934 and 1933, which litigation was dismissed with prejudice by the Court on May 19, 2023, and (iii) other litigation. We consider these costs not representative of legal costs that we will incur from time to time in the ordinary course of our business.

(b) Represents fees related to the acquisition of STI Norland.

(c) For the three months ended June 30, 2022, other costs represent (i) $2.8 million in remediation and damages incurred because of a shutdown of a key supplier due to a severe weather event, (ii) $1.3 million associated with the transition of CEOs as well as other one-time payroll related costs that we do not anticipate repeating in the future, and (iii) $0.8 million related to certain professional fees incurred related to the integration of STI Norland. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, other costs represent (i) $2.8 million in remediation and damages incurred because of a shutdown of a key supplier due to a severe weather event, (ii) $3.6 million associated with the transition of CEOs as well as other one-time payroll related costs that we do not anticipate repeating in the future, and (iii) $0.9 million related to certain professional fees incurred related to the integration of STI Norland.

(d) Represents the estimated tax impact of all Adjusted Net Income add-backs, excluding those which represent permanent differences between book versus tax.