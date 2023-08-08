Lulus Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results and Updates Full Year 2023 Guidance

Net Revenue of $106.1 million, down 19% from Second Quarter 2022, up 2.5% from Second Quarter 2021

Significant Sequential Improvement in Gross Margin Rate of 44.7%, up 300bps from First Quarter 2023

CHICO, Calif., Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (“Lulus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LVLU) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended July 2, 2023, and updated its full-year 2023 financial guidance.

Crystal Landsem, CEO of Lulus, said:

“As previously disclosed in our preliminary release, during the second quarter of 2023, we experienced headwinds related to choppiness in consumer demand, macroeconomic uncertainties and elevated return rates that led to year-over-year net revenue and Adjusted EBITDA declines that missed our expectations. Topline demand fell short of our expectations and return rates increased by more than anticipated, which drove a 19% year-over-year decline in net revenue in the second quarter. Nevertheless, we are pleased with the progress that was made in the quarter with a 300bps sequential Gross Margin rate improvement as a result of higher merchandise margin and improved per order shipping costs driven by the actions we have taken to optimize our shipping network. Our business continued to generate liquidity as evidenced by a $14 million year-over-year increase in quarterly cash provided by operating activities and a $15 million year-over-year increase in quarterly Free Cash Flow. During the second quarter, we paid down our revolving line of credit by $5 million and reduced our Net Debt by approximately $3.1 million.

We have also accelerated efforts to adapt to changing consumer behaviors and meet our customer where and how they shop. In early July, as part of our strategy to explore new growth opportunities and strengthen our brand awareness, we signed a short-term lease for a retail location on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles to connect with our customers in-person. We are excited to find new and creative ways to engage and delight our customers, enhance our brand’s reputation and further support our growth.”

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights:

Net revenue of $106.1 million, a 19% decrease compared to the second quarter of 2022, driven by a 16% decrease in Total Orders Placed, a 1% decrease in Average Order Value (“AOV”), as well as higher markdowns and return rates. Net revenue increased 2.5% from the second quarter of 2021.

Active Customers of 3.1 million, a 5% decrease compared to the second quarter of 2022 and a 45% increase from the second quarter of 2021.

AOV of $135, a decrease of 1% compared to $137 in the second quarter of 2022 and a 12% increase from the second quarter of 2021.

Gross Margin decreased 110 basis points to 44.7% and gross profit decreased 21%, in each case compared to the second quarter of 2022 and improved sequentially compared to the first quarter 2023 by 300 basis points and 25%, respectively.

Interest expense of $0.4 million, compared to $0.2 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Net loss of $2.6 million, compared to net income of $6.0 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA of $4.2 million, compared to $14.8 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $4.6 million, compared to $9.7 million of net cash used by operating activities in the second quarter of 2022. Free Cash Flow was $4.0 million, compared to ($10.7) million in the second quarter of 2022.

Revolving line of credit balance decreased by $5 million and $10 million during the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended July 2, 2023, respectively, from the balance as of January 1, 2023. Net Debt decreased by $3.1 million and $5.7 million during the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended July 2, 2023, respectively, from the balance as of January 1, 2023.



Thirteen Weeks Ended July 2, 2023 July 3, 2022 YoY Change (In thousands, except percentages) Net revenue $ 106,122 $ 131,512 (19 )% Gross profit $ 47,396 $ 60,167 (21 )% Gross Margin* 44.7 % 45.8 % (110 )bps Net (loss) income $ (2,597 ) $ 5,999 NM Adjusted EBITDA* $ 4,219 $ 14,793 (71 )% Diluted net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders $ (0.07 ) $ 0.15 NM Active Customers* 3,080 3,250 (5 )% Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 4,646 $ (9,660 ) NM Free Cash Flow* $ 3,963 $ (10,725 ) NM NM – not meaningful

* Note: Refer to “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Operating Metrics” section below for definitions of these metrics.

Updating Financial Outlook for Full Year 2023:



We continue to view the current macroeconomic headwinds as temporary factors impacting our business. We remain highly confident in the long-term growth trajectory of our business and are as committed as ever to growing our brand. However, in light of our soft year-to-date results and our expectations of a continued choppy macroeconomic environment, we are providing a more cautious outlook for the full year 2023.

We expect net revenue between $355 million and $375 million, a decline of between 19% and 15% compared to 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $5 million and $10 million, a decline of between 83% and 66% compared to 2022, reflecting investments in key growth opportunities.

We expect reported interest expense to be approximately $1.6 million, a 45% increase compared to 2022, which reflects the impact of higher interest rates offsetting lower expected revolver balances.

We expect capital expenditures to be between $5.0 million and $6.0 million, an increase of between 0% and 20% compared to 2022.

Forecasting future results or trends is inherently difficult for any business, and actual results or trends may differ materially from those forecasted. Lulus’ outlook is based on current indications for its business. Lulus’ outlook factors in our current best estimates for anticipated headwinds, including those related to the level of demand, spending and returns by our customers, macroeconomic uncertainties, inflation, supply chain pressures, and shipping costs. Given the volatile nature of current consumer demand and potential for further impacts to consumer behavior due to pockets of continued inflation, higher interest rates, the resumption of student loan interest and payments, combined with less predictable consumer purchasing behavior, Lulus’ financial outlook is subject to change.





LULU’S FASHION LOUNGE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND

COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)



Thirteen Weeks Ended Twenty-Six Weeks Ended July 2, July 3, July 2, July 3, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net revenue $ 106,122 $ 131,512 $ 197,098 $ 243,414 Cost of revenue 58,726 71,345 111,741 130,269 Gross profit 47,396 60,167 85,357 113,145 Selling and marketing expenses 24,670 25,851 44,159 47,737 General and administrative expenses 24,396 23,392 48,744 51,226 (Loss) income from operations (1,670 ) 10,924 (7,546 ) 14,182 Interest expense 426 157 949 365 Other income, net (373 ) (27 ) (446 ) (81 ) (Loss) income before provision for income taxes (1,723 ) 10,794 (8,049 ) 13,898 Income tax provision 874 4,795 166 5,856 Net (loss) income and comprehensive (loss) income $ (2,597 ) $ 5,999 $ (8,215 ) $ 8,042 Basic earnings per share $ (0.07 ) $ 0.16 $ (0.21 ) $ 0.21 Diluted earnings per share $ (0.07 ) $ 0.15 $ (0.21 ) $ 0.21 Basic weighted-average shares outstanding 39,680,908 38,535,409 39,457,607 38,316,895 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 39,680,908 38,992,901 39,457,607 38,555,919





LULU’S FASHION LOUNGE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)



July 2,

January 1,

2023

2023

Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,947 $ 10,219 Accounts receivable 3,111 3,908 Inventory, net 46,232 43,186 Assets for recovery 4,749 3,890 Income tax refund receivable 3,459 4,078 Prepaids and other current assets 4,104 3,738 Total current assets 67,602 69,019 Property and equipment, net 4,134 4,391 Goodwill 35,430 35,430 Tradename 18,509 18,509 Intangible assets, net 3,212 3,090 Lease right-of-use assets 31,119 32,514 Other noncurrent assets 4,696 4,251 Total assets $ 164,702 $ 167,204 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 9,235 $ 5,320 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 18,394 17,976 Returns reserve 11,998 9,066 Stored-value card liability 12,356 10,828 Lease liabilities, current 5,054 4,456 Total current liabilities 57,037 47,646 Revolving line of credit 15,000 25,000 Lease liabilities, noncurrent 27,187 29,042 Other noncurrent liabilities 804 623 Total liabilities 100,028 102,311 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock: $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, and no shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock: $0.001 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, and 40,140,911 and 39,259,328 shares issued and outstanding as of July 2, 2023 and January 1, 2023, respectively 40 39 Additional paid-in capital 246,720 238,725 Accumulated deficit (182,086 ) (173,871 ) Total stockholders' equity 64,674 64,893 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 164,702 $ 167,204





LULU’S FASHION LOUNGE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)



Twenty-Six Weeks Ended July 2, July 3, 2023 2022 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net (loss) income $ (8,215 ) $ 8,042 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,306 1,850 Noncash lease expense 1,753 1,545 Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 78 79 Equity-based compensation expense 9,029 8,591 Deferred income taxes (1,569 ) (1,298 ) Loss on disposal of property and equipment — 6 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 797 (858 ) Inventories (3,046 ) (26,399 ) Assets for recovery (859 ) (1,637 ) Income taxes payable 1,653 2,845 Prepaid and other current assets (497 ) 396 Accounts payable 3,916 4,188 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 4,756 14,730 Operating lease liabilities (1,635 ) (1,038 ) Other noncurrent liabilities (116 ) (454 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 8,351 10,588 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Capitalized software development costs (1,026 ) (1,247 ) Purchases of property and equipment (726 ) (1,394 ) Other — (97 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,752 ) (2,738 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from borrowings on revolving line of credit 5,000 10,000 Repayments on revolving line of credit (15,000 ) (20,000 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan (ESPP) 269 — Principal payments on finance lease obligations (497 ) (344 ) Payment of offering costs related to the IPO — (542 ) Withholding tax payments related to vesting of RSUs (637 ) — Other (6 ) (23 ) Net cash used in financing activities (10,871 ) (10,909 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (4,272 ) (3,059 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 10,219 11,908 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 5,947 $ 8,849 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,947 $ 8,343 Restricted cash — 506 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 5,947 $ 8,849

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Operating Metrics

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), we reference in this press release and the accompanying tables the following non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Net Debt and Free Cash Flow. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, and our non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. We use these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate our operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of our ongoing core operating performance. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when analyzing historical performance and liquidity and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures, please see the tables captioned “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” included at the end of this release. Definitions of our non-GAAP financial measures and other operating metrics are presented below. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA guidance to net (loss) income on a forward-looking basis cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts, as we are unable to provide reconciling information with respect to equity-based compensation expense and income tax, all of which are adjustments to Adjusted EBITDA. We also use certain key operating metrics, including Gross Margin, Active Customers, Average Order Value, and Total Orders Placed.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that we calculate as net (loss) income before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted to exclude the effects of equity-based compensation expense. Adjusted EBITDA is a key measure used by management to evaluate our operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. In particular, the exclusion of certain expenses in calculating Adjusted EBITDA facilitates operating performance comparisons on a period-to-period basis and, in the case of exclusion of the impact of equity-based compensation, excludes an item that we do not consider to be indicative of our core operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted EBITDA Margin is a non-GAAP financial measure that we calculate as Adjusted EBITDA (as defined above) as a percentage of our net revenue.

Active Customers

We define Active Customers as the number of customers who have made at least one purchase across our platform in the prior 12-month period. We consider the number of Active Customers to be a key performance metric on the basis that it is directly related to consumer awareness of our brand, our ability to attract visitors to our digital platform, and our ability to convert visitors to paying customers. Active Customer counts are based on de-duplication logic using customer account and guest checkout name, address, and email information.

Average Order Value

We define Average Order Value (“AOV”) as the sum of the total gross sales before returns across our platform in a given period, plus shipping revenue, less discounts and markdowns, divided by the Total Orders Placed (as defined below) in that period. AOV reflects average basket size of our customers. AOV may fluctuate as we continue investing in the development and introduction of new Lulus merchandise and as a result of our promotional discount activity.

Free Cash Flow

Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that we calculate as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less cash used for capitalized software development costs and purchases of property and equipment. We view Free Cash Flow as an important indicator of our liquidity because it measures the amount of cash we generate.

Gross Margin

We define Gross Margin as gross profit as a percentage of our net revenue. Gross profit is equal to our net revenue less cost of revenue. Certain of our competitors and other retailers report cost of revenue differently than we do. As a result, the reporting of our gross profit and Gross Margin may not be comparable to other companies.

Net Debt

Net Debt is defined as total debt, which currently consists of the revolving line of credit, long-term, less cash and cash equivalents. We consider Net Debt to be an important supplemental measure of our financial position, which allows us to analyze our leverage.

Total Orders Placed

We define Total Orders Placed as the number of customer orders placed across our platform during a particular period. An order is counted on the day the customer places the order. We do not adjust the number of Total Orders Placed for any cancellation or return that may have occurred subsequent to a customer placing an order. We consider Total Orders Placed as a key performance metric on the basis that it is directly related to our ability to attract and retain customers as well as drive purchase frequency. Total Orders Placed, together with AOV, is an indicator of the net revenue we expect to generate in a particular period.



LULU’S FASHION LOUNGE HOLDINGS, INC.



KEY OPERATING AND FINANCIAL METRICS

(Unaudited)



Thirteen Weeks Ended Twenty-Six Weeks Ended July 2, 2023 July 3, 2022 July 2, 2023 July 3, 2022 (In thousands, except Average Order Value and percentages) Gross Margin 44.7 % 45.8 % 43.3 % 46.5 % Net (loss) income $ (2,597 ) $ 5,999 $ (8,215 ) $ 8,042 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,219 $ 14,793 $ 4,235 $ 24,704 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 4.0 % 11.2 % 2.1 % 10.1 % Average Order Value $ 135 $ 137 $ 132 $ 135 Active Customers 3,080 3,250 3,080 3,250 Note: Refer to “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Operating Metrics” section above for definitions of these metrics.





LULU’S FASHION LOUNGE HOLDINGS, INC.



RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)



A reconciliation to non-GAAP Net Debt from Total Debt as of July 2, 2023, April 2, 2023 and January 1, 2023, respectively, is as follows:



As of July 2, 2023 April 2, 2023

January 1, 2023 (In thousands) Total Debt $ (15,000 ) $ (20,000 ) $ (25,000 ) Cash and cash equivalents 5,947 7,829 10,219 Net Debt $ (9,053 ) $ (12,171 ) $ (14,781 ) (1) Consists of the revolving line of credit, long term





A reconciliation to non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA from net (loss) income for the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended July 2, 2023 and July 3, 2022 is as follows:



Thirteen Weeks Ended Twenty-Six Weeks Ended July 2, 2023 July 3, 2022 July 2, 2023 July 3, 2022 (In thousands, except percentages) Net (loss) income $ (2,597 ) $ 5,999 $ (8,215 ) $ 8,042 Excluding: Depreciation and amortization 1,185 1,009 2,306 1,850 Interest expense 426 157 949 365 Income tax provision 874 4,795 166 5,856 Equity-based compensation expense (1) 4,331 2,833 9,029 8,591 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,219 $ 14,793 $ 4,235 $ 24,704 Net (loss) income margin (2.4 )% 4.6 % (4.2 )% 3.3 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 4.0 % 11.2 % 2.1 % 10.1 % (1) The thirteen weeks ended July 2, 2023 and July 3, 2022 include equity-based compensation expense for restricted stock unit (“RSU”) awards granted during the period, as well as equity-based awards granted in prior periods. The twenty-six weeks ended July 2, 2023 include equity-based compensation expense for performance stock units and RSU awards granted during the period, accelerated expense associated with the voluntary forfeiture of stock options, and equity-based awards granted in prior periods. The twenty-six weeks ended July 3, 2022 include equity-based compensation expense for RSU awards granted during the period, as well as equity-based awards granted in prior periods.





A reconciliation to non-GAAP Free Cash Flow from net cash provided by (used in) operating activities for the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended July 2, 2023 and July 3, 2022 is as follows:



Thirteen Weeks Ended Twenty-Six Weeks Ended July 2, 2023 July 3, 2022 July 2, 2023 July 3, 2022 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 4,646 $ (9,660 ) $ 8,351 $ 10,588 Capitalized software development costs (475 ) (647 ) (1,026 ) (1,247 ) Purchases of property and equipment (208 ) (418 ) (726 ) (1,394 ) Free Cash Flow $ 3,963 $ (10,725 ) $ 6,599 $ 7,947

