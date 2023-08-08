DMC Global Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

Record Sales and Earnings reflect healthy demand
and improved operating efficiencies at all DMC businesses

  • Second quarter sales increase to $188.7 million, up 2% sequentially and 14% vs. Q2 2022
  • Consolidated gross margin improves to 33% from 28% in prior quarter and 31% in Q2 2022
  • Net income was $17.5 million, while net income attributable to DMC was $13.7 million
  • Adjusted net income attributable to DMC* was $14.1 million, or $0.72 per diluted share
  • Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC* was a record $31.8 million, up 58% sequentially and 42% vs. Q2 2022
  • Total adjusted EBITDA, inclusive of non-controlling interest (NCI), was $38.4 million, or 20% of sales

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMC Global Inc. (Nasdaq: BOOM) today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

“Our consolidated sales were a quarterly record $188.7 million and reflect the resiliency of our industrial end markets, strong demand for our differentiated products, and outstanding execution by our employees,” said Michael Kuta, who was appointed DMC’s president and CEO yesterday. “All three of our businesses delivered adjusted EBITDA margins in excess of 20%, illustrating that the initiatives we implemented in early 2023 to streamline our cost structure, improve operating efficiencies and strengthen DMC’s profitability are delivering the desired results.”

Michael Kuta, president and CEO, said, “Arcadia, our building products business, reported steady demand across its commercial construction and high-end residential markets. Sales of $79.2 million were comparable with the first quarter and up 4% versus the second quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 21%, a sequential improvement of approximately 800 basis points.

“Arcadia’s improved profitability reflects its ability to hold pricing after selling through the balance of high-priced aluminum inventory that had compressed profit margins in recent quarters. Arcadia also benefited from several initiatives designed to reduce costs and strengthen manufacturing operations. Early in the third quarter, Arcadia completed its transition to a new enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform, which will improve visibility into key areas of Arcadia’s operations going forward.

“DynaEnergetics, our energy products business, reported sales of $84.8 million, which were up 3% sequentially, 26% versus last year’s second quarter, and was the second-best quarterly sales performance in Dyna’s history. The growth was driven by strong demand in both North American and international markets. Unit sales of Dyna’s flagship DS perforating system, which is used in North America’s unconventional oil and gas fields, reached another quarterly record.

“Dyna’s adjusted EBITDA margin of 23% was up approximately 500 basis points sequentially and 300 basis points versus last year’s second quarter. The improvements reflect lower litigation expense, enhanced operational efficiencies and implementation of new product designs.”

“At NobelClad, our composite metals business, second quarter sales were $24.8 million, up 12% sequentially and 13% versus last year’s second quarter,” Kuta said. “A very favorable project mix helped drive adjusted EBITDA margins to 22%, up from 15% in the first quarter and 16% in last year’s second quarter. The growing demand for NobelClad’s composite metal products is reflected in its expanding order backlog, which increased to $64 million from $60 million in the first quarter. Rolling 12-month bookings improved to $108.4 million from $104.7 in the first quarter, and NobelClad’s book-to-bill ratio remained at a healthy 1.2. We are very encouraged by NobelClad’s strengthening end markets and improving growth prospects.

“Looking forward, pricing pressure associated with declining raw material costs in some of Arcadia’s commercial construction markets, as well as a recent slowdown in North American well completion activity, will likely taper adjusted EBITDA versus the record results we reported in the second quarter. Nevertheless, 2023 should represent a year of solid sales and earnings growth for DMC.”  

Eric Walter, CFO, said, “We expect free cash flow to accelerate in the second half of 2023, which should continue to strengthen our balance sheet. Our debt-to-adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio improved to 1.3x at the end of the second quarter, representing the sixth consecutive quarter of de-levering our balance sheet. We expect to end 2023 with a leverage ratio approaching 1.0x. In addition, we expect our net-debt to adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio will be below 1.0x by the end of the year.”

Kuta concluded, “I am very encouraged by our recent financial and operational performance, as well as the long-term outlook for DMC and its stakeholders. I want to thank DMC’s employees for their outstanding effort and commitment to the company’s success. I also want to thank our chairman, David Aldous, who supported and collaborated with me as interim co-CEO for the past seven months. Finally, I want to thank DMC’s Board of Directors for their confidence in me and the Company.”

Summary Second Quarter Results

 Three months ended Change
 Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Jun 30, 2022 Sequential Year-on-year
Net sales$188,664  $184,341  $165,831  2% 14%
Gross profit percentage 32.8%  28.3%  31.4%    
SG&A 29,226   39,324   29,361  (26)% %
Net income 17,526   2,139   6,459  719% 171%
Net income attributable to DMC$13,703  $909  $5,552  1,407% 147%
Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to DMC$0.70  $(0.01) $0.20  7,100% 250%
Adjusted net income attributable to DMC$14,131  $6,144  $5,640  130% 151%
Adjusted diluted net income per share$0.72  $0.32  $0.29  125% 148%
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC$31,776  $20,091  $22,362  58% 42%
Adjusted EBITDA before NCI allocation$38,370  $24,279  $28,879  58% 33%


Second Quarter Notes

  • Improved gross profit percentage driven by strong gross margins across all three DMC businesses
  • Lower SG&A reflects reduced litigation expense at Dyna and leaner cost structure at Arcadia
  • Adjusted EBITDA improvement driven by 20%+ adjusted EBITDA margins at all DMC businesses

Arcadia

 Three months ended Change
 Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Jun 30, 2022 Sequential Year-on-year
Net sales$79,158  $80,338  $76,462  (1)% 4%
Gross profit percentage 34.7%  27.5%  34.3%    
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC$9,892  $6,282  $9,775  57% 1%
Adjusted EBITDA before NCI allocation 16,486   10,470   16,292  57% 1%
  • Improved gross profit percentage reflects increased pricing after selling through the balance of high-priced aluminum inventory

DynaEnergetics

 Three months ended Change
 Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Jun 30, 2022 Sequential Year-on-year
Net sales$84,754  $81,968  $67,517  3% 26%
Gross profit percentage 31.3%  29.8%  29.6%    
Adjusted EBITDA$19,461  $14,955  $13,276  30% 47%
  • Sequential and year-over-year sales growth reflects strong demand in both North American and International markets and record unit sales of fully integrated DS perforating systems
  • Gross margin improvement driven by better absorption on higher sales and increased sales of higher margin products

NobelClad

 Three months ended Change
 Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Jun 30, 2022 Sequential Year-on-year
Net sales$24,752  $22,035  $21,852  12% 13%
Gross profit percentage 32.4%  26.2%  27.6%    
Adjusted EBITDA$5,407  $3,361  $3,404  61% 59%
  • Sequential and year-over-year sales growth reflect robust pressure vessel construction and improving demand from multiple global industrial-processing markets
  • Gross margin improvement driven by favorable project mix and better absorption on higher sales

Third Quarter 2023 Guidance

MeasureExpected Range
Sales 
DMC Consolidated$178M - $188M
Arcadia$73M - $78M
DynaEnergetics$75M - $79M
NobelClad$30M - $31M
Consolidated Gross Margin29% - 30%
Consolidated SG&A$28M - $30M
Depreciation & Amortization~$9.2M
Interest Expense$2.4M
Annualized effective tax rate27% - 29%
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC$24M - $27M
Adjusted EBITDA before NCI allocation$29M - $32M
Capital Expenditures$5M - $7M
Full Year Capital Expenditures$18M - $20M


Conference call information
The conference call will begin at 5 p.m. Eastern (3 p.m. Mountain) and will be accessible by dialing 800-245-3047 (or +1 203-518-9765 for international callers) and entering the conference ID: DMCQ2.

Investors are invited to listen to the webcast live via the Internet at: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=WCM6TCSK

Webcast participants should access the website at least 15 minutes early to register and download any necessary audio software. The webcast also will be available on the Investor page of DMC’s website, located at: ir.dmcglobal.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 6 months.

*Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss), and adjusted diluted earnings per share are non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures used by management to measure operating performance and liquidity. Non-GAAP results are presented only as a supplement to the financial statements based on U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The non-GAAP financial information is provided to enhance the reader’s understanding of DMC’s financial performance, but no non-GAAP measure should be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of the most directly comparable GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures are provided within the schedules attached to this release.

EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) plus or minus net interest plus taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA excludes from EBITDA stock-based compensation, restructuring and impairment charges and, when appropriate, other items that management does not utilize in assessing DMC’s operating performance (as further described in the attached financial schedules). Adjusted net income (loss) is defined as net income (loss) attributable to DMC stockholders plus restructuring and impairment charges (if applicable) and, when appropriate, other items that management does not utilize in assessing DMC’s operating performance. Adjusted diluted earnings per share is defined as diluted earnings per share plus restructuring and impairment charges (if applicable) and, when appropriate, other items that management does not utilize in assessing DMC’s operating performance. None of these non-GAAP financial measures are recognized terms under GAAP and do not purport to be an alternative to net income (loss) as an indicator of operating performance or any other GAAP measure.

Management uses adjusted EBITDA in its operational and financial decision-making, believing that it is useful to eliminate certain items in order to focus on what it deems to be a more reliable indicator of ongoing operating performance. As a result, internal management reports used during monthly operating reviews feature adjusted EBITDA measures. Management believes that investors may find this non-GAAP financial measure useful for similar reasons, although investors are cautioned that non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP disclosures. In addition, management incentive awards are based, in part, on the amount of adjusted EBITDA achieved during relevant periods. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are also used by research analysts, investment bankers and lenders to assess operating performance. For example, a measure similar to adjusted EBITDA is required by the lenders under DMC’s credit facility.

Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted diluted earnings per share are presented because management believes these measures are useful to understand the effects of restructuring and impairment charges (if applicable) and, when appropriate, other items that management does not utilize in assessing DMC’s operating performance, on DMC’s net income (loss) and diluted earnings per share, respectively.

Because not all companies use identical calculations, DMC’s presentation of non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. However, these measures can still be useful in evaluating the company’s performance against its peer companies because management believes the measures provide users with valuable insight into key components of GAAP financial disclosures. For example, a company with greater GAAP net income may not be as appealing to investors if its net income is more heavily comprised of gains on asset sales. Likewise, eliminating the effects of interest income and expense moderates the impact of a company’s capital structure on its performance.

All of the items included in the reconciliation from net income (loss) to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are either (i) non-cash items (e.g., depreciation, amortization of purchased intangible assets and stock-based compensation) or (ii) items that management does not consider to be useful in assessing DMC’s operating performance (e.g., income taxes, restructuring and impairment charges, CEO transition expenses). In the case of the non-cash items, management believes that investors can better assess the company’s operating performance if the measures are presented without such items because, unlike cash expenses, these adjustments do not affect DMC’s ability to generate free cash flow or invest in its business. For example, by adjusting for depreciation and amortization in computing EBITDA, users can compare operating performance without regard to different accounting determinations such as useful life. In the case of the other items, management believes that investors can better assess operating performance if the measures are presented without these items because their financial impact does not reflect ongoing operating performance.

About DMC Global Inc.
DMC Global is an owner and operator of innovative, asset-light manufacturing businesses that provide unique, highly engineered products and differentiated solutions. DMC’s businesses have established leadership positions in their respective markets and consist of: Arcadia, a leading supplier of architectural building products; DynaEnergetics, which serves the global energy industry; and NobelClad, which addresses the global industrial infrastructure and transportation sectors. DMC’s businesses are led by experienced, strategically focused management teams, which are supported with business resources and capital allocation expertise to advance their operating strategies and generate the greatest returns. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, DMC trades on Nasdaq under the symbol “BOOM.”   For more information, visit: HTTP://WWW.DMCGLOBAL.COM.

Safe Harbor Language
Except for the historical information contained herein, this news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including guidance on sales, gross margin, SG&A, depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense, tax rate, adjusted EBITDA, and capital expenditures; our expectation that third quarter adjusted EBITDA will taper versus the second quarter, while 2023 should bring solid sales and earnings growth; our belief free cash flow will accelerate in the second half of 2023, and our balance sheet will strengthen; and our belief that our leverage ratios will improve by the end of the year. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies, the markets in which we operate, anticipated costs and the ability to achieve goals. Forward-looking information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results and performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information and statements, including but not limited to: our ability to realize sales from our backlog; our ability to obtain new contracts at attractive prices; the execution of purchase commitments by our customers, and our ability to successfully deliver on those purchase commitments; the size and timing of customer orders and shipments; changes to customer orders; product pricing and margins; fluctuations in customer demand; our ability to successfully navigate slowdowns in market activity or execute and capitalize upon growth opportunities; the success of DynaEnergetics’ product and technology development initiatives; our ability to successfully protect our technology and intellectual property and the costs associated with these efforts; potential consolidation among DynaEnergetics’ customers; fluctuations in foreign currencies; fluctuations in tariffs and quotas; the cost and availability of energy; the cyclicality of our business; competitive factors; the timely completion of contracts; the timing and size of expenditures; the timing and price of metal and other raw material; the adequacy of local labor supplies at our facilities; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; current or future limits on manufacturing capacity at our various operations; government actions or other changes in laws and regulations; the availability and cost of funds; our ability to access our borrowing capacity under our credit facility; geopolitical and economic instability, including recessions, depressions, wars or other military actions; inflation; supply chain delays and disruptions; transportation disruptions; general economic conditions, both domestic and foreign, impacting our business and the business of our customers and the end-market users we serve; as well as the other risks detailed from time to time in our SEC reports, including the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. We do not undertake any obligation to release public revisions to any forward-looking statement, including, without limitation, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

 
DMC GLOBAL INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)
(unaudited)
    
 Three months ended Change
 Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Jun 30, 2022 Sequential Year-on-year
NET SALES$188,664  $184,341  $165,831  2% 14%
COST OF PRODUCTS SOLD 126,774   132,130   113,732  (4)% 11%
Gross profit 61,890   52,211   52,099  19% 19%
Gross profit percentage 32.8%  28.3%  31.4%    
COSTS AND EXPENSES:         
General and administrative expenses 17,526   26,500   18,816  (34)% (7)%
Selling and distribution expenses 11,700   12,824   10,545  (9)% 11%
Amortization of purchased intangible assets 5,667   5,667   12,793  % (56)%
Restructuring expenses       13  % (100)%
Total costs and expenses 34,893   44,991   42,167  (22)% (17)%
OPERATING INCOME 26,997   7,220   9,932  274% 172%
OTHER EXPENSE:         
Other (expense) income, net (439)  (200)  54  120% 913%
Interest expense, net (2,432)  (2,381)  (1,263) 2% 93%
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 24,126   4,639   8,723  420% 177%
INCOME TAX PROVISION 6,600   2,500   2,264  164% 192%
NET INCOME 17,526   2,139   6,459  719% 171%
Less: Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest 3,823   1,230   907  211% 321%
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO DMC GLOBAL INC. STOCKHOLDERS$13,703  $909  $5,552  1,407% 147%
NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO DMC GLOBAL INC. STOCKHOLDERS        
Basic$0.70  $(0.01) $0.20  7,100% 250%
Diluted$0.70  $(0.01) $0.20  7,100% 250%
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:         
Basic 19,497,871   19,462,636   19,374,714  % 1%
Diluted 19,504,963   19,462,636   19,374,736  % 1%
                  

Reconciliation to net income (loss) attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders after adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest for purposes of calculating earnings per share

 Three months ended
 Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Jun 30, 2022
Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders$13,703  $909  $5,552 
Adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest 112   (1,138)  (1,535)
Net income (loss) attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders after adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest$13,815  $(229) $4,017 
            


    
 Six months ended Change
 Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2022 Year-on-year
NET SALES$373,005  $304,547  22%
COST OF PRODUCTS SOLD 258,904   215,542  20%
Gross profit 114,101   89,005  28%
Gross profit percentage 30.6%  29.2%  
COSTS AND EXPENSES:     
General and administrative expenses 44,026   36,534  21%
Selling and distribution expenses 24,524   20,635  19%
Amortization of purchased intangible assets 11,334   25,769  (56)%
Restructuring expenses    45  (100)%
Total costs and expenses 79,884   82,983  (4)%
OPERATING INCOME 34,217   6,022  468%
OTHER EXPENSE:     
Other expense, net (639)  (155) 312%
Interest expense, net (4,813)  (2,287) 110%
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 28,765   3,580  703%
INCOME TAX PROVISION 9,100   1,401  550%
NET INCOME 19,665   2,179  802%
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest 5,053   (85) 6,045%
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO DMC GLOBAL INC. STOCKHOLDERS$14,612  $2,264  545%
NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO DMC GLOBAL INC. STOCKHOLDERS     
Basic$0.69  $(0.26) 365%
Diluted$0.69  $(0.26) 365%
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:     
Basic 19,477,576   19,338,049  1%
Diluted 19,485,863   19,338,049  1%
           

Reconciliation to net income (loss) attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders after adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest for purposes of calculating earnings per share

 Six months ended
 Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2022
Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders$14,612  $2,264 
Adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest (1,026)  (7,252)
Net income (loss) attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders after adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest$13,586  $(4,988)
        

DMC GLOBAL INC.
SEGMENT STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in Thousands)
(unaudited)

Arcadia

 Three months ended Change
 Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Jun 30, 2022 Sequential Year-on-year
Net sales$79,158  $80,338  $76,462  (1)% 4%
Gross profit 27,459   22,094   26,227  24% 5%
Gross profit percentage 34.7%  27.5%  34.3%    
COSTS AND EXPENSES:         
General and administrative expenses 8,206   7,857   7,412  4% 11%
Selling and distribution expenses 4,021   5,452   3,960  (26)% 2%
Amortization of purchased intangible assets 5,652   5,652   12,633  % (55)%
Operating income 9,580   3,133   2,222  206% 331%
Adjusted EBITDA 16,486   10,470   16,292  57% 1%
Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (6,594)  (4,188)  (6,517) 57% 1%
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc.$9,892  $6,282  $9,775  57% 1%


 Six months ended Change
 Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2022 Year-on-year
Net sales$159,496  $144,430  10%
Gross profit 49,553   46,472  7%
Gross profit percentage 31.1%  32.2%  
COSTS AND EXPENSES:     
General and administrative expenses 16,063   13,555  19%
Selling and distribution expenses 9,473   7,697  23%
Amortization of purchased intangible assets 11,304   25,441  (56)%
Operating income 12,713   (221) 5,852%
Adjusted EBITDA 26,956   27,712  (3)%
Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (10,782)  (11,085) (3)%
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc.$16,174  $16,627  (3)%
          

DynaEnergetics

 Three months ended Change
 Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Jun 30, 2022 Sequential Year-on-year
Net sales$84,754  $81,968  $67,517  3% 26%
Gross profit 26,552   24,437   19,960  9% 33%
Gross profit percentage 31.3%  29.8%  29.6%    
COSTS AND EXPENSES:         
General and administrative expenses 3,577   6,197   4,411  (42)% (19)%
Selling and distribution expenses 5,227   5,057   4,158  3% 26%
Amortization of purchased intangible assets 15   15   82  % (82)%
Operating income 17,733   13,168   11,309  35% 57%
Adjusted EBITDA$19,461  $14,955  $13,276  30% 47%
                  


 Six months ended Change
 Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2022 Year-on-year
Net sales$166,722  $116,404  43%
Gross profit 50,989   32,568  57%
Gross profit percentage 30.6%  28.0%  
COSTS AND EXPENSES:     
General and administrative expenses 9,774   9,733  %
Selling and distribution expenses 10,284   8,061  28%
Amortization of purchased intangible assets 30   167  (82)%
Operating income 30,901   14,607  112%
Adjusted EBITDA$34,416  $18,558  85%
           

NobelClad

 Three months ended Change
 Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Jun 30, 2022 Sequential Year-on-year
Net sales$24,752  $22,035  $21,852  12% 13%
Gross profit 8,021   5,783   6,026  39% 33%
Gross profit percentage 32.4%  26.2%  27.6%    
COSTS AND EXPENSES:         
General and administrative expenses 949   923   1,132  3% (16)%
Selling and distribution expenses 2,365   2,239   2,323  6% 2%
Amortization of purchased intangible assets       78  % (100)%
Restructuring expenses       13  % (100)%
Operating income 4,707   2,621   2,480  80% 90%
Adjusted EBITDA$5,407  $3,361  $3,404  61% 59%


 Six months ended Change
 Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2022 Year-on-year
Net sales$46,787  $43,713  7%
Gross profit 13,804   10,207  35%
Gross profit percentage 29.5%  23.4%  
COSTS AND EXPENSES:     
General and administrative expenses 1,872   2,169  (14)%
Selling and distribution expenses 4,604   4,647  (1)%
Amortization of purchased intangible assets    161  (100)%
Restructuring expenses    45  (100)%
Operating income 7,328   3,185  130%
Adjusted EBITDA$8,768  $5,056  73%
           


 
DMC GLOBAL INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in Thousands)
        
       Change
 Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sequential Year-end
 (unaudited) (unaudited)      
ASSETS         
          
Cash and cash equivalents$18,724  $19,647  $25,144  (5)% (26)%
Marketable securities 2,414        100% 100%
Accounts receivable, net 112,177   109,332   94,415  3% 19%
Inventories 190,947   179,545   156,590  6% 22%
Prepaid expenses and other 16,434   17,069   10,723  (4)% 53%
          
Total current assets 340,696   325,593   286,872  5% 19%
          
Property, plant and equipment, net 128,627   128,795   129,445  % (1)%
Goodwill 141,725   141,725   141,725  % %
Purchased intangible assets, net 206,593   212,258   217,925  (3)% (5)%
Other long-term assets 92,706   95,632   103,011  (3)% (10)%
          
Total assets$910,347  $904,003  $878,978  1% 4%
          
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST, AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY  
          
Accounts payable$57,559  $71,408  $46,816  (19)% 23%
Contract liabilities 32,863   31,198   32,080  5% 2%
Accrued income taxes 9,455   5,837   4,256  62% 122%
Current portion of long-term debt 15,000   15,000   15,000  % %
Other current liabilities 40,259   38,508   29,898  5% 35%
          
Total current liabilities 155,136   161,951   128,050  (4)% 21%
          
Long-term debt 108,069   111,686   117,798  (3)% (8)%
Deferred tax liabilities 2,214   2,122   1,908  4% 16%
Other long-term liabilities 59,100   58,445   63,053  1% (6)%
Redeemable noncontrolling interest 187,522   187,522   187,522  % %
Stockholders’ equity 398,306   382,277   380,647  4% 5%
          
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and stockholders’ equity$910,347  $904,003  $878,978  1% 4%
                  


 
DMC GLOBAL INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Amounts in Thousands)
(unaudited)
    
 Three months ended Six months ended
 Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Jun 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2022
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:        
Net income$17,526  $2,139  $6,459  $19,665  $2,179 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:         
Depreciation 3,434   3,400   3,678   6,834   7,037 
Amortization of purchased intangible assets 5,667   5,667   12,793   11,334   25,769 
Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 133   138   135   271   267 
Amortization of acquisition-related inventory valuation step-up       172      430 
Stock-based compensation 1,699   5,027   2,291   6,726   4,649 
Deferred income taxes 482   178   2,550   660   (164)
Other (28)  (405)  49   (433)  90 
Change in working capital, net (17,434)  (9,079)  (21,007)  (26,513)  (37,721)
Net cash provided by operating activities 11,479   7,065   7,120   18,544   2,536 
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:        
Investment in marketable securities (2,414)        (2,414)   
Proceeds from escrow related to acquisition of business       640      640 
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (2,896)  (2,226)  (4,783)  (5,122)  (6,319)
Net cash used in investing activities (5,310)  (2,226)  (4,143)  (7,536)  (5,679)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:        
Repayments on term loan (3,750)  (6,250)  (3,750)  (10,000)  (7,500)
Payment of debt issuance costs       (79)     (176)
Distribution to redeemable noncontrolling interest holder (3,711)  (2,600)  (2,600)  (6,311)  (7,000)
Net proceeds from issuance of common stock to employees and directors 212         212    
Treasury stock activity (14)  (2,157)  (6)  (2,171)  (1,094)
Net cash used in financing activities (7,263)  (11,007)  (6,435)  (18,270)  (15,770)
          
EFFECTS OF EXCHANGE RATES ON CASH 171   671   (99)  842   (78)
          
NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (923)  (5,497)  (3,557)  (6,420)  (18,991)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of the period 19,647   25,144   15,376   25,144   30,810 
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of the period$18,724  $19,647  $11,819  $18,724  $11,819 
                    

DMC GLOBAL INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS TO MOST
DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS
(Amounts in Thousands)
(unaudited)

DMC Global

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

 Three months ended Change
 Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Jun 30, 2022 Sequential Year-on-year
Net income 17,526   2,139   6,459  719% 171%
Interest expense, net 2,432   2,381   1,263  2% 93%
Income tax provision 6,600   2,500   2,264  164% 192%
Depreciation 3,434   3,400   3,678  1% (7)%
Amortization of purchased intangible assets 5,667   5,667   12,793  % (56)%
          
EBITDA 35,659   16,087   26,457  122% 35%
Stock-based compensation 1,699   5,027   2,291  (66)% (26)%
CEO transition expenses(1) 573   2,965     (81)% 100%
Other expense (income), net 439   200   (54) 120% 913%
Restructuring expenses       13  % (100)%
Amortization of acquisition-related inventory valuation step-up       172  % (100)%
Adjusted EBITDA$38,370  $24,279  $28,879  58% 33%
Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (6,594)  (4,188)  (6,517) 57% 1%
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc.$31,776  $20,091  $22,362  58% 42%


 Six months ended Change
 Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2022 Year-on-year
Net income$19,665  $2,179  802%
Interest expense, net 4,813   2,287  110%
Income tax provision 9,100   1,401  550%
Depreciation 6,834   7,037  (3)%
Amortization of purchased intangible assets 11,334   25,769  (56)%
      
EBITDA 51,746   38,673  34%
Stock-based compensation 6,726   4,649  45%
CEO transition expenses(1) 3,538     100%
Restructuring expenses    45  (100)%
Amortization of acquisition-related inventory valuation step-up    430  (100)%
Other expense, net 639   155  312%
Adjusted EBITDA$62,649  $43,952  43%
Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (10,782)  (11,085) (3)%
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc.$51,867  $32,867  58%
           

(1) The Company and its former CEO entered into a separation agreement in the first quarter of 2023. In conjunction with this event as well as a reprioritization of near-term initiatives, we incurred certain expenses during the six months ended June 30, 2023, primarily including: (a) severance-related charges for the former CEO and other impacted employees of $1,948; (b) CEO transition and executive search firm costs of $1,088; and (c) contract termination costs of $350.


Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share

 Three months ended June 30, 2023
 Amount Per Share(1)
Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc.(2)$13,703  $0.70 
CEO transition expenses, net of tax 428   0.02 
As adjusted$14,131  $0.72 

(1) Calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 19,504,963
(2) Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. prior to the adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest

 Three months ended March 31, 2023
 Amount Per Share(1)
Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc.(2)$909  $0.05 
CEO transition expenses and accelerated stock-based compensation, net of tax 5,235   0.27 
As adjusted$6,144  $0.32 

(1) Calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 19,462,636
(2) Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. prior to the adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest

 Three months ended June 30, 2022
 Amount Per Share(1)
Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc.(2)$5,552  $0.29 
Amortization of acquisition-related inventory valuation step-up, net of tax 79    
NobelClad restructuring expenses and asset impairments, net of tax 9    
As adjusted$5,640  $0.29 

(1) Calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 19,374,736
(2) Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. prior to the adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest

 Six months ended June 30, 2023
 Amount Per Share(1)
Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc.(2)$14,612  $0.75 
CEO transition expenses and accelerated stock-based compensation, net of tax(3) 5,663   0.29 
As adjusted$20,275  $1.04 

(1) Calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 19,485,863
(2) Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. prior to the adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest
(3) Includes CEO transition expenses of $3,538 and accelerated stock-based compensation of $3,040 related to the vesting of the former CEO’s outstanding equity awards, net of tax.

 Six months ended June 30, 2022
 Amount Per Share(1)
Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc.(2)$2,264  $0.12 
Amortization of acquisition-related inventory valuation step-up, net of tax 199   0.01 
NobelClad restructuring expenses, net of tax 30    
As adjusted$2,493  $0.13 

(1) Calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 19,338,049
(2) Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. prior to the adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest


Segment Adjusted EBITDA

Arcadia

 Three months ended Change
 Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Jun 30, 2022 Sequential Year-on-year
Operating income, as reported$9,580  $3,133  $2,222  206% 331%
Adjustments:         
Depreciation 889   817   870  9% 2%
Amortization of purchased intangible assets 5,652   5,652   12,633  % (55)%
Stock-based compensation 323   579   395  (44)% (18)%
CEO transition expenses 42   289     (85)% 100%
Amortization of acquisition-related inventory valuation step-up       172  % (100)%
Adjusted EBITDA 16,486   10,470   16,292  57% 1%
Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (6,594) $(4,188) $(6,517) 57% 1%
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc.$9,892  $6,282  $9,775  57% 1%


 Six months ended Change
 Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2022 Year-on-year
Operating income (loss), as reported$12,713  $(221) 5,852%
Adjustments:     
Depreciation 1,706   1,411  21%
Amortization of purchased intangible assets 11,304   25,441  (56)%
Stock-based compensation 902   651  39%
CEO transition expenses 331     100%
Amortization of acquisition-related inventory valuation step-up    430  (100)%
Adjusted EBITDA 26,956   27,712  (3)%
Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (10,782) $(11,085) (3)%
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc.$16,174  $16,627  (3)%
          

DynaEnergetics

 Three months ended Change
 Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Jun 30, 2022 Sequential Year-on-year
Operating income, as reported$17,733  $13,168  $11,309  35% 57%
Adjustments:         
Depreciation 1,713   1,772   1,885  (3)% (9)%
Amortization of purchased intangible assets 15   15   82  % (82)%
Adjusted EBITDA$19,461  $14,955  $13,276  30% 47%
                  


 Six months ended Change
 Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2022 Year-on-year
Operating income, as reported$30,901  $14,607  112%
Adjustments:     
Depreciation 3,485   3,784  (8)%
Amortization of purchased intangible assets 30   167  (82)%
Adjusted EBITDA$34,416  $18,558  85%
           

NobelClad

 Three months ended Change
 Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Jun 30, 2022 Sequential Year-on-year
Operating income, as reported$4,707  $2,621  $2,480  80% 90%
Adjustments:         
Depreciation 700   740   833  (5)% (16)%
Amortization of purchased intangible assets       78  % (100)%
Restructuring expenses       13  % (100)%
Adjusted EBITDA$5,407  $3,361  $3,404  61% 59%


 Six months ended Change
 Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2022 Year-on-year
Operating income, as reported$7,328  $3,185  130%
Adjustments:     
Depreciation 1,440   1,665  (14)%
Amortization of purchased intangible assets    161  (100)%
Restructuring expenses    45  (100)%
Adjusted EBITDA$8,768  $5,056  73%
           


