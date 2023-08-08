QIAGEN delivers ahead of outlook for Q2 2023 with 9% CER sales growth in non-COVID products and updates 2023 full-year outlook

Venlo, the Netherlands, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) announced results for the second quarter and first half of 2023.

Net sales results of $497 million at constant exchange rates (CER) for Q2 2023 were above the outlook for at least $490 million CER, driven by 9% CER growth in the non-COVID-19 portfolio. Overall sales results for Q2 2023 declined 4% (-4% CER) to $495 million from Q2 2022, a period marked by significant COVID-19 sales. Adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $0.51, and results of $0.52 CER were above the outlook for at least $0.50 CER.

QIAGEN has revised its full-year 2023 outlook for net sales of at least $1.97 billion (prior $2.05 billion CER) due mainly to the significant drop in COVID-19 test demand and volatility in large-scale customer bulk orders in the OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) business, which impacts both COVID and non-COVID sales results. Sales growth from the non-COVID product groups is now expected to be at least 8% CER, driven by ongoing solid consumables demand across the portfolio. Adjusted diluted EPS are now expected to be at least $2.07 CER (prior $2.10 CER).

“Our teams at QIAGEN exceeded the outlook we set for both sales and profitability in the second quarter of 2023," said Thierry Bernard, Chief Executive Officer of QIAGEN. "This performance was especially important given the significant drop-off in COVID-19 testing and challenging macro environment.”

“We are executing on a strategy to develop our portfolio across the Life Sciences and Molecular Diagnostics customer classes. The solid 9% CER sales growth in our non-COVID business shows the resilience of this portfolio, with 10% CER growth in our highly recurring consumables portfolio across all customer classes and led by QuantiFERON quarterly sales exceeding $100 million for the first time. We are well-positioned to continue our track record of delivering solid sales growth trends well beyond 2023 as we as we move beyond the impact of COVID-19 headwinds.”

Roland Sackers, Chief Financial Officer of QIAGEN, said: “Our results show the resilience of our portfolio due to the significant share of recurring consumables revenues. Despite making significant investments into the business, particularly R&D investments that were about 10% of sales in the first half of 2023, QIAGEN achieved an adjusted operating income margin above 27% of sales in the second quarter of 2023 as we exceeded our targets for both sales and adjusted EPS.”

A conference call is planned for Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 15:00 Frankfurt Time / 14:00 London Time / 9:00 New York Time. A live audio webcast will be made available in the investor relations section of the QIAGEN website, and a recording will also be made available after the event. A presentation is planned to be available before the conference call at https://corporate.qiagen.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

QIAGEN reports adjusted results, as well as results on a constant exchange rate (CER) basis, and other non-U.S. GAAP figures (generally accepted accounting principles), to provide additional insight into its performance. These results include adjusted net sales, adjusted gross income, adjusted gross profit, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income margin, adjusted net income, adjusted net income before taxes, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EPS, adjusted income taxes, adjusted tax rate, and free cash flow. Free cash flow is calculated by deducting capital expenditures for Property, Plant & Equipment from cash flow from operating activities. Adjusted results are non-GAAP financial measures that QIAGEN believes should be considered in addition to reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP but should not be considered as a substitute. QIAGEN believes certain items should be excluded from adjusted results when they are outside of ongoing core operations, vary significantly from period to period, or affect the comparability of results with competitors and its own prior periods. Furthermore, QIAGEN uses non-GAAP and constant currency financial measures internally in planning, forecasting and reporting, as well as to measure and compensate employees. QIAGEN also uses adjusted results when comparing current performance to historical operating results, which have consistently been presented on an adjusted basis.

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare) and Life Sciences (academia, pharma R&D and industrial applications, primarily forensics). As of June 30, 2023, QIAGEN employed more than 6,100 people in over 35 locations worldwide. Further information can be found at http://www.qiagen.com .

Certain statements contained in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. To the extent that any of the statements contained herein relating to QIAGEN's products, including those products used in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, timing for launch and development, marketing and/or regulatory approvals, financial and operational outlook, growth and expansion, collaborations, markets, strategy or operating results, including without limitation its expected adjusted net sales and adjusted diluted earnings results, are forward-looking, such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve a number of uncertainties and risks. Such uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, risks associated with management of growth and international operations (including the effects of currency fluctuations, regulatory processes and dependence on logistics), variability of operating results and allocations between customer classes, the commercial development of markets for our products to customers in academia, pharma, applied testing and molecular diagnostics; changing relationships with customers, suppliers and strategic partners; competition; rapid or unexpected changes in technologies; fluctuations in demand for QIAGEN's products (including fluctuations due to general economic conditions, the level and timing of customers' funding, budgets and other factors); our ability to obtain regulatory approval of our products; difficulties in successfully adapting QIAGEN's products to integrated solutions and producing such products; the ability of QIAGEN to identify and develop new products and to differentiate and protect our products from competitors' products; market acceptance of QIAGEN's new products and the integration of acquired technologies and businesses; actions of governments, global or regional economic developments, weather or transportation delays, natural disasters, political or public health crises, including the breadth and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the demand for our products and other aspects of our business, or other force majeure events; as well as the possibility that expected benefits related to recent or pending acquisitions may not materialize as expected; and the other factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” contained in Item 3 of our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F. For further information, please refer to the discussions in reports that QIAGEN has filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

