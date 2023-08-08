Rapid7 Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Annualized recurring revenue (“ARR”) of $751 million, an increase of 14% year-over-year

Total revenue of $190 million, up 14% year-over-year; Products revenue of $182 million, up 14% year-over-year

GAAP operating loss of $52 million; Non-GAAP operating income of $13 million

GAAP operating cash flow of $31 million; Free cash flow of $26 million

BOSTON, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (Nasdaq: RPD), a leader in cloud risk and threat detection, today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2023.

“Rapid7 delivered strong second quarter results, ending the quarter with ARR of $751 million. Revenue and Non-GAAP operating income exceeded our guidance ranges and we saw better than expected traction with our consolidation offerings as customers gravitate towards our integrated security operations platform,” said Corey Thomas, Chairman and CEO of Rapid7.

“In order to build upon the momentum we’re seeing in security operations, today we announced a restructuring plan to position us to accelerate investments in becoming the leading provider of integrated security solutions for the modern SOC. In addition to enabling a higher quality customer experience, we expect the net results of these optimizations will support growth in the business while allowing us to double free cash flow in 2024.”

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Other Metrics

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 % Change (dollars in thousands) Annualized recurring revenue $ 750,850 $ 658,172 14 % Number of customers 11,287 10,624 6 % ARR per customer $ 66.5 $ 62.0 7 %





Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 % Change (in thousands, except per share data) Products revenue $ 181,701 $ 159,122 14 % Professional services revenue 8,721 8,333 5 % Total revenue $ 190,422 $ 167,455 14 % North America revenue $ 149,683 $ 132,646 13 % Rest of world revenue 40,739 34,809 17 % Total revenue $ 190,422 $ 167,455 14 % GAAP gross profit $ 132,258 $ 113,180 GAAP gross margin 69 % 68 % Non-GAAP gross profit $ 140,085 $ 120,799 Non-GAAP gross margin 74 % 72 % GAAP loss from operations $ (51,659 ) $ (34,651 ) GAAP operating margin (27) % (21) % Non-GAAP income from operations $ 12,957 $ 3,483 Non-GAAP operating margin 7 % 2 % GAAP net loss $ (66,782 ) $ (39,606 ) GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (1.10 ) $ (0.68 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 11,520 $ (461 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.19 $ (0.01 ) Diluted $ 0.18 $ (0.01 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,096 $ 7,983 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 31,305 $ 7,449 Free cash flow $ 25,581 $ (1,258 )

For additional details on the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures and certain other business metrics to their nearest comparable GAAP measures, please refer to the accompanying financial data tables included in this press release.

Recent Business Highlights

In July, Rapid7 announced general availability of Executive Risk View, an industry-first solution for holistically visualizing and reducing cyber risk in hybrid environments.

In June, Rapid7 announced the ability to support AWS AppFabric, expanding the relationship with AWS and affirming Rapid7's commitment to extending customers’ monitoring, detection, and response capabilities for the cloud.

In June, Rapid7 published its second annual Social Good Report, highlighting meaningful progress across ESG initiatives and including our pledge to reduce our carbon footprint by targeting 50% carbon neutrality by 2027 and 100% carbon neutrality by 2030.

Third Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Guidance

Rapid7 anticipates annualized recurring revenue, revenue, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income per share and free cash flow to be in the following ranges:

Third Quarter 2023 Full-Year 2023 (in millions, except per share data) Annualized recurring revenue $800 to $805 Year-over-year growth 12% to 13% Revenue $196 to $198 $771 to $775 Year-over-year growth 12% to 13% 13% Non-GAAP income from operations $29 to $31 $86 to $90 Non-GAAP net income per share $0.41 to $0.44 $1.23 to $1.29 Weighted average shares outstanding 71.7 67.5 Free cash flow Approximately $80

The guidance provided above is forward-looking in nature. Actual results may differ materially. See the cautionary note regarding “Forward-Looking Statements” below. Guidance for the third quarter and full-year 2023 does not include any potential impact of foreign exchange gains or losses. The guidance provided above is based on a number of assumptions, estimates and expectations as of the date of this press release and, while presented with numerical specificity, this guidance is inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond Rapid7's control and are based upon specific assumptions with respect to future business decisions or economic conditions, some of which may change. Rapid7 undertakes no obligation to update guidance after this date.

Non-GAAP guidance excludes estimates for stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, amortization of debt issuance costs, and certain other items such as acquisition-related expenses, impairment of long-lived assets, change in the fair value of derivative assets and litigation-related expenses. Rapid7 has provided a reconciliation of historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures in the financial statement tables included in this press release. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP measures.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Rapid7 will host a conference call today, August 8, 2023, to discuss its results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The call will be accessible by telephone at 888-330-2384 (domestic) or +1 240-789-2701 (international) with the event code 8484206. The call will also be available live via webcast on Rapid7's website at https://investors.rapid7.com. A webcast replay of the conference call will be available at https://investors.rapid7.com.

About Rapid7

Rapid7 (Nasdaq: RPD) is on a mission to create a safer digital world by making cybersecurity simpler and more accessible. We empower security professionals to manage a modern attack surface through our best-in-class technology, leading-edge research, and broad, strategic expertise. Rapid7’s comprehensive security solutions help more than 11,000 global customers unite cloud risk management and threat detection to reduce attack surfaces and eliminate threats with speed and precision. For more information, visit our website, check out our blog, or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Metrics

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we provide investors with certain non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics, which we believe are helpful to our investors. We use these non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics for financial and operational decision-making purposes and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. We also use certain non-GAAP financial measures as performance measures under our executive bonus plan. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects and allow for greater transparency with respect to metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

While our non-GAAP financial measures are an important tool for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating our own operating results over different periods of time, you should review the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We disclose the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. We also disclose non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating margin derived from these financial measures.

We define non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share as the respective GAAP balances excluding the effect of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, amortization of debt issuance costs and certain other items such as acquisition-related expenses, impairment of long-lived assets, change in the fair value of derivative assets and litigation-related expenses. Non-GAAP net income (loss) per basic and diluted share is calculated as non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by the weighted average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share, with the number of weighted average shares decreased, when applicable, to reflect the anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with our convertible senior notes.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in assessing our operating performance due to the following factors:

Stock-based compensation expense. We exclude stock-based compensation expense because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact our non-cash expense. We believe that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation expense allows for more meaningful comparisons between our operating results from period to period.

Amortization of acquired intangible assets. We believe that excluding the impact of amortization of acquired intangible assets allows for more meaningful comparisons between operating results from period to period as the intangible assets are valued at the time of acquisition and are amortized over several years after the acquisition.

Amortization of debt issuance costs. The expense for the amortization of debt issuance costs related to our convertible senior notes and revolving credit facility is a non-cash item, and we believe the exclusion of this interest expense provides a more useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.

Litigation-related expenses. We exclude non-ordinary course litigation expense because we do not consider legal costs and settlement fees incurred in litigation and litigation-related matters of non-ordinary course lawsuits and other disputes to be indicative of our core operating performance. We do not adjust for ordinary course legal expenses, including legal costs and settlement fees resulting from maintaining and enforcing our intellectual property portfolio and license agreements.

Acquisition-related expenses. We exclude acquisition-related expenses as costs that are unrelated to the current operations and neither are comparable to the prior period nor predictive of future results.

Change in fair value of derivative assets. The expense for the change in fair value of derivative assets is related to our capped calls settlement is a non-cash item and we believe the exclusion of this other income (expense) provides a more useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.

Impairment of long-lived assets. Impairment of long-lived assets consists of impairment charges allocated to the carrying amount of certain operating right-of-use assets and the associated leasehold improvements when the carrying amounts exceed their respective fair values and we believe the exclusion of the impairment charges provides a more useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.

Anti-dilutive impact of capped call transaction. Our capped calls transactions are intended to offset potential dilution from the conversion features in our convertible senior notes. Although we cannot reflect the anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions under GAAP, we do reflect the anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions in non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share, when applicable, to provide investors with useful information in evaluating our financial performance on a per share basis.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP). Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that we define as net loss before (1) interest income, (2) interest expense, (3) other income (expense), net, (4) (benefit from) provision for income taxes, (5) depreciation expense, (6) amortization of intangible assets, (7) stock-based compensation expense, (8) acquisition-related expenses, (9) litigation-related expenses and (10) impairment of long-lived assets. We believe that the use of adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors and other users of our financial statements in evaluating our operating performance because it provides them with an additional tool to compare business performance across companies and across periods.

Free Cash Flow. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure that we define as cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software costs. We consider free cash flow to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated by the business after necessary capital expenditures.

Our non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in our industry, as other companies in our industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to non-recurring, unusual items. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results. Further, stock-based compensation expense has been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in our business and an important part of the compensation provided to our employees.

Other Metrics

Annualized Recurring Revenue (“ARR”). ARR is defined as the annual value of all recurring revenue related contracts in place at the end of the period. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue as ARR is an operating metric and is not intended to be combined with or replace these items. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue and can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates, and does not include revenue reported as perpetual license or professional services revenue in our consolidated statement of operations.

Number of Customers. We define a customer as any entity that has an active Rapid7 recurring revenue contract as of the specified measurement date, excluding InsightOps and Logentries only customers with a contract value less than $2,400 per year.

ARR per Customer. We define ARR per customer as ARR divided by the number of customers at the end of the period.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the statements regarding our financial guidance for the third quarter and full-year 2023, the assumptions underlying such guidance, including the timing of global economic recovery, market opportunities, future growth and operating leverage, and the ability of our solutions to drive profitable, sustainable growth, and our expectations regarding the results of our restructuring plan. Our use of the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The events described in our forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results and the timing of certain events to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, growing macroeconomic uncertainty, unstable market and economic conditions, fluctuations in our quarterly results, effectiveness of our restructuring plan, failure to meet our publicly announced guidance or other expectations about our business, our ability to sustain our revenue growth rate, the ability of our products and professional services to correctly detect vulnerabilities, renewal of our customer's subscriptions, competition in the markets in which we operate, market growth, our ability to innovate and manage our growth, our sales cycles, our ability to integrate acquired companies, and our ability to operate in compliance with applicable laws as well as other risks and uncertainties that could affect our business and results described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 10, 2023, particularly in the section entitled "Item 1.A Risk Factors," and in the subsequent reports that we file with the SEC. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we may make. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

RAPID7, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 185,929 $ 207,287 Short-term investments 107,573 84,162 Accounts receivable, net 136,300 152,045 Deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs, current portion 38,661 34,906 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 56,463 31,907 Total current assets 524,926 510,307 Long-term investments 2,437 9,756 Property and equipment, net 47,104 57,891 Operating lease right-of-use assets 56,817 79,342 Deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs, non-current portion 70,377 68,169 Goodwill 536,326 515,631 Intangible assets, net 104,698 101,269 Other assets 12,974 16,626 Total assets $ 1,355,659 $ 1,358,991 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 8,989 $ 10,255 Accrued expenses 69,456 80,306 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 12,116 12,444 Deferred revenue, current portion 429,328 426,599 Other current liabilities 562 1,663 Total current liabilities 520,451 531,267 Convertible senior notes, non-current portion, net 817,873 815,948 Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion 84,751 85,946 Deferred revenue, non-current portion 30,064 31,040 Other long-term liabilities 13,542 14,864 Total liabilities 1,466,681 1,479,065 Stockholders’ deficit: Common stock 609 597 Treasury stock (4,765 ) (4,764 ) Additional paid-in-capital 846,326 746,249 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 250 (1,411 ) Accumulated deficit (953,442 ) (860,745 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (111,022 ) (120,074 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 1,355,659 $ 1,358,991





RAPID7, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Products $ 181,701 $ 159,122 $ 355,473 $ 308,147 Professional services 8,721 8,333 18,123 16,692 Total revenue 190,422 167,455 373,596 324,839 Cost of revenue: Products 51,148 45,867 99,336 89,339 Professional services 7,016 8,408 14,827 16,225 Total cost of revenue 58,164 54,275 114,163 105,564 Total gross profit 132,258 113,180 259,433 219,275 Operating expenses: Research and development 50,762 48,907 97,108 98,719 Sales and marketing 83,036 78,034 163,623 153,180 General and administrative 22,888 20,890 47,095 42,406 Impairment of long-lived assets 27,231 — 27,231 — Total operating expenses 183,917 147,831 335,057 294,305 Loss from operations (51,659 ) (34,651 ) (75,624 ) (75,030 ) Other income (expense), net: Interest income 1,787 243 3,455 355 Interest expense (2,773 ) (2,758 ) (5,490 ) (5,451 ) Other income (expense), net (13,268 ) (2,403 ) (13,575 ) (3,006 ) Loss before income taxes (65,913 ) (39,569 ) (91,234 ) (83,132 ) Provision for income taxes 869 37 1,463 1,473 Net loss $ (66,782 ) $ (39,606 ) $ (92,697 ) $ (84,605 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (1.10 ) $ (0.68 ) $ (1.54 ) $ (1.46 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 60,470,396 58,239,958 60,180,954 57,983,790





RAPID7, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (66,782 ) $ (39,606 ) $ (92,697 ) $ (84,605 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 11,829 10,223 22,879 20,392 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,026 1,011 2,020 1,990 Stock-based compensation expense 31,695 32,411 61,068 61,333 Impairment of long-lived assets 27,231 — 27,231 — Change in fair value of derivative assets 12,660 — 12,660 — Other 3,428 1,755 4,423 2,281 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (20,695 ) (18,180 ) 15,110 18,147 Deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs (3,723 ) (2,141 ) (5,963 ) (5,080 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 6,967 (3,971 ) 1,400 (10,527 ) Accounts payable 1,462 (5,116 ) (1,282 ) 3,557 Accrued expenses 11,983 11,555 (11,968 ) (12,493 ) Deferred revenue 13,845 19,353 1,783 23,183 Other liabilities 379 155 483 (326 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 31,305 7,449 37,147 17,852 Cash flows from investing activities: Business acquisition, net of cash acquired (808 ) — (34,841 ) — Purchases of property and equipment (1,419 ) (4,171 ) (3,704 ) (7,224 ) Capitalization of internal-use software costs (4,305 ) (4,536 ) (9,081 ) (8,058 ) Purchases of investments (75,374 ) (26,861 ) (80,257 ) (58,997 ) Sales/maturities of investments 29,900 57,529 65,700 60,329 Other investments — (500 ) — (500 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (52,006 ) 21,461 (62,183 ) (14,450 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of debt issuance costs — (71 ) — (71 ) Payments for repurchase of convertible senior notes — (12 ) — (12 ) Payments related to business acquisitions — (300 ) (2,250 ) (300 ) Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (1,324 ) (1,645 ) (2,591 ) (5,106 ) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan — — 6,174 5,710 Proceeds from stock option exercises 2,501 246 2,682 1,205 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,177 (1,782 ) 4,015 1,426 Effects of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (304 ) (2,871 ) (337 ) (3,671 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (19,828 ) 24,257 (21,358 ) 1,157 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 206,274 141,917 207,804 165,017 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 186,446 $ 166,174 $ 186,446 $ 166,174





RAPID7, INC.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP gross profit $ 132,258 $ 113,180 $ 259,433 $ 219,275 Add: Stock-based compensation expense1 2,984 2,775 5,821 4,865 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets2 4,843 4,844 9,218 9,688 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 140,085 $ 120,799 $ 274,472 $ 233,828 Non-GAAP gross margin 73.6 % 72.1 % 73.5 % 72.0 % GAAP gross profit - Products $ 130,553 $ 113,255 $ 256,137 $ 218,808 Add: Stock-based compensation expense 2,269 2,012 4,392 3,507 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 4,843 4,844 9,218 9,688 Non-GAAP gross profit - Products $ 137,665 $ 120,111 $ 269,747 $ 232,003 Non-GAAP gross margin - Products 75.8 % 75.5 % 75.9 % 75.3 % GAAP gross profit - Professional services $ 1,705 $ (75 ) $ 3,296 $ 467 Add: Stock-based compensation expense 715 763 1,429 1,358 Non-GAAP gross profit - Professional services $ 2,420 $ 688 $ 4,725 $ 1,825 Non-GAAP gross margin - Professional services 27.7 % 8.3 % 26.1 % 10.9 % GAAP loss from operations $ (51,659 ) $ (34,651 ) $ (75,624 ) $ (75,030 ) Add: Stock-based compensation expense1 31,695 32,411 61,068 61,333 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets2 5,690 5,723 10,912 11,446 Add: Acquisition-related expenses3 — — 363 — Add: Litigation-related expenses4 — — — 115 Add: Impairment of long-lived assets 27,231 — 27,231 — Non-GAAP income from operations $ 12,957 $ 3,483 $ 23,950 $ (2,136 ) GAAP net loss $ (66,782 ) $ (39,606 ) $ (92,697 ) $ (84,605 ) Add: Stock-based compensation expense1 31,695 32,411 61,068 61,333 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets2 5,690 5,723 10,912 11,446 Add: Acquisition-related expenses3 — — 363 — Add: Litigation-related expenses4 — — — 115 Add: Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,026 1,011 2,020 1,990 Add: Change in fair value of derivative assets 12,660 — 12,660 — Add: Impairment of long-lived assets 27,231 — 27,231 — Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 11,520 $ (461 ) $ 21,557 $ (9,721 ) Add: Interest expense of convertible senior notes5 375 — 750 — Numerator for non-GAAP earnings per share calculation $ 11,895 $ (461 ) $ 22,307 $ (9,721 ) Weighted average shares used in GAAP earnings per share calculation, basic and diluted 60,470,396 58,239,958 60,180,954 57,983,790 Dilutive effect of convertible senior notes5 5,803,831 — 5,803,831 — Dilutive effect of employee equity incentive plans6 957,278 — 1,292,686 — Weighted average shares used in non-GAAP earnings per share calculation, diluted 67,231,505 58,239,958 67,277,471 57,983,790 Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.19 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.36 $ (0.17 ) Diluted $ 0.18 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.33 $ (0.17 ) 1 Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows: Cost of revenue $ 2,984 $ 2,775 $ 5,821 $ 4,865 Research and development 11,634 13,925 22,139 26,949 Sales and marketing 8,138 8,430 15,981 15,204 General and administrative 8,939 7,281 17,127 14,315 2 Includes amortization of acquired intangible assets as follows: Cost of revenue $ 4,843 $ 4,844 $ 9,218 $ 9,688 Sales and marketing 652 684 1,304 1,368 General and administrative 195 195 390 390 3 Includes acquisition-related expenses as follows: General and administrative $ — $ — 363 $ — 4 Includes litigation-related expenses as follows: General and administrative $ — $ — $ — $ 115 5 We use the if-converted method to compute diluted earnings per share with respect to our convertible senior notes. There was no add-back of interest expense or additional dilutive shares related to the convertible senior notes where the effect was anti-dilutive. On an if-converted basis, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, the 2027 convertible senior notes were dilutive and the 2025 convertible senior notes were anti-dilutive. 6 We use the treasury method to compute the dilutive effect of employee equity incentive plan awards.





RAPID7, INC.

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)

(in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP net loss $ (66,782 ) $ (39,606 ) $ (92,697 ) $ (84,605 ) Interest income (1,787 ) (243 ) (3,455 ) (355 ) Interest expense 2,773 2,758 5,490 5,451 Other (income) expense, net 13,268 2,403 13,575 3,006 Provision for income taxes 869 37 1,463 1,473 Depreciation expense 3,749 3,226 7,586 6,529 Amortization of intangible assets 8,080 6,997 15,293 13,863 Stock-based compensation expense 31,695 32,411 61,068 61,333 Acquisition-related expenses — — 363 — Litigation-related expenses — — — 115 Impairment of long-lived assets 27,231 — 27,231 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,096 $ 7,983 $ 35,917 $ 6,810





RAPID7, INC.

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (Unaudited)

(in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 31,305 $ 7,449 $ 37,147 $ 17,852 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (1,419 ) (4,171 ) (3,704 ) (7,224 ) Less: Capitalized internal-use software costs (4,305 ) (4,536 ) (9,081 ) (8,058 ) Free cash flow $ 25,581 $ (1,258 ) $ 24,362 $ 2,570



