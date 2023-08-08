Revolution Medicines Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Update on Corporate Progress

Company to provide clinical updates for RMC-6236 at Triple (AACR-NCI-EORTC) Meeting and ESMO (European Society for Medical Oncology) Congress 2023 and initial clinical findings for RMC-6291 at Triple Meeting



Planning underway for one or more single agent pivotal trials with RMC-6236 and the first combination study of RMC-6236 and RMC-6291

Announced acquisition of EQRx, Inc. expected to add more than $1 billion in additional capital to balance sheet

Webcast today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVMD), a clinical-stage oncology company developing targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, and provided an update on corporate progress.

“With growing confidence in our pioneering RAS-focused drug candidate pipeline, we believe Revolution Medicines is poised for a transformative second half of the year. We intend to share significant clinical updates on our most advanced RAS(ON) Inhibitors, RMC-6236 and RMC-6291, through oral presentations at the Triple Meeting and ESMO in October,” said Mark A. Goldsmith, M.D., Ph.D., chief executive officer and chairman of Revolution Medicines. “Having announced last week our agreement to acquire EQRx to add more than $1 billion in additional capital to our balance sheet, we are in an especially strong position to build on this clinical momentum and continue scientific advances on behalf of patients. We are already planning one or more pivotal single agent clinical trials for RMC-6236 as well as for our first in-pipeline combination trial featuring RMC-6236 and RMC-6291.”

Clinical and Development Highlights

Investigational RAS(ON) Inhibitors

RMC-6236 (RASMULTI)

RMC-6236 is an oral, RAS-selective, first-in-class RAS(ON) Inhibitor designed to treat patients with cancers driven by a wide range of common RAS mutations. Initially being evaluated as monotherapy, it may also be evaluated as a RAS Companion Inhibitor in combination with mutant-selective RAS(ON) Inhibitors and in other combination treatments.

The ongoing Phase 1/1b monotherapy trial (NCT05379985) is a multicenter, open-label, dose-escalation and dose-expansion study of RMC-6236 in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring select KRAS G12 mutations, including KRAS G12D , KRAS G12V and KRAS G12R . Preliminary data have shown promising evidence of anti-tumor activity at generally well tolerated dose levels. A maximum tolerated dose has not yet been defined and dose escalation is ongoing.



mutations, including KRAS , KRAS and KRAS . Preliminary data have shown promising evidence of anti-tumor activity at generally well tolerated dose levels. A maximum tolerated dose has not yet been defined and dose escalation is ongoing. An update on the clinical antitumor activity of RMC-6236 in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) or pancreatic cancer will be presented as a Proffered Paper (oral presentation) during the Developmental Therapeutics session on Sunday, October 22 at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress 2023 (ESMO), and supporting clinical data will be presented at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics (Triple Meeting) in October 2023. Additional details for these presentations will be provided when available.



Based on encouraging data trends thus far for RMC-6236, planning is underway for one or more single agent pivotal clinical trials potentially to begin in 2024.



RMC-6291 (KRASG12C)

RMC-6291, an oral, covalent inhibitor of KRASG12C(ON) designed to treat patients with cancers driven by the KRASG12C mutant, is the first of the company’s mutant-selective RAS(ON) Inhibitors to enter clinical development and the first reported clinical-stage inhibitor of KRASG12C that uses a highly differentiated mechanism of action compared to first-generation compounds.

The ongoing Phase 1/1b monotherapy trial (NCT05462717) is a multicenter, open-label, dose-escalation and dose-expansion study of RMC-6291 in patients with advanced KRAS G12C mutant solid tumors. Early findings have shown that RMC-6291 is orally bioavailable, exhibits pharmacokinetics consistent with preclinical findings, and is generally well tolerated in a pharmacologically active range.



mutant solid tumors. Early findings have shown that RMC-6291 is orally bioavailable, exhibits pharmacokinetics consistent with preclinical findings, and is generally well tolerated in a pharmacologically active range. The company will provide a first report on initial clinical findings with RMC-6291, including preliminary evidence of differentiation from RAS(OFF) inhibitors, at the Triple Meeting. Details for this presentation will be provided when available.



With encouraging initial clinical experience thus far for RMC-6291, planning is underway for a Phase 1/1b clinical trial to evaluate the combination of RMC-6236 and RMC-6291 potentially to begin in early 2024, in parallel to the continuing single agent evaluation of RMC-6291.



RMC-9805 (KRASG12D)

RMC-9805 is an oral, selective, covalent inhibitor of KRASG12D(ON), the most common driver of RAS-addicted human cancers, predominantly among patients with pancreatic cancer, NSCLC, or colorectal cancer (CRC). The company believes RMC-9805 is the first oral, mutant-selective and covalent inhibitor of KRASG12D.

Study site activation is ongoing under an investigational new drug (IND) application for a monotherapy dose-escalation Phase 1/1b trial of RMC-9805 and the company currently expects to announce dosing of the first patient in this study in the second half of 2023.



RAS Innovation Engine

Beyond the first wave of RAS(ON) Inhibitors, the company continues expanding its preclinical pipeline of RAS(ON) Inhibitor candidates.

RMC-0708 is a potent, oral, selective, first-in-class non-covalent inhibitor of the KRAS Q61H (ON) cancer variant. KRAS Q61H is found in lung cancer, CRC, pancreatic cancer, and multiple myeloma. RMC-0708 is the company’s first mutant-selective RAS(ON) Inhibitor drug candidate to engage its RAS target non-covalently.



(ON) cancer variant. KRAS is found in lung cancer, CRC, pancreatic cancer, and multiple myeloma. RMC-0708 is the company’s first mutant-selective RAS(ON) Inhibitor drug candidate to engage its RAS target non-covalently. RMC-8839 is a potent, oral, and selective inhibitor of KRAS G13C (ON). The company believes RMC-8839 is the first compound to selectively inhibit KRAS G13C , an important therapeutic target primarily for NSCLC and select CRC patients unserved by a targeted RAS inhibitor.



(ON). The company believes RMC-8839 is the first compound to selectively inhibit KRAS , an important therapeutic target primarily for NSCLC and select CRC patients unserved by a targeted RAS inhibitor. The company continues drug discovery efforts in RAS(ON) Inhibitor pipeline expansion programs focused on RAS mutation hotspots including KRASG12R, KRASG13D, and other important targets.



Investigational RAS Companion Inhibitors

RMC-4630 (SHP2)

RMC-4630 is a clinical-stage, oral inhibitor of SHP2, which contributes to tumor survival and growth in many RAS-addicted cancers.

RMC-4630 and KRASG12C Inhibitor Lumakras™ (sotorasib)

RMC-4630-03 (NCT05054725) is a global, multicenter, open-label Phase 2 study of RMC-4630 in combination with sotorasib for patients with NSCLC with a KRAS G12C mutation who have failed prior standard therapy and who have not previously been treated with a KRAS G12C inhibitor that the company is conducting in collaboration with Amgen.



mutation who have failed prior standard therapy and who have not previously been treated with a KRAS inhibitor that the company is conducting in collaboration with Amgen. The RMC-4630-03 study is fully enrolled, and the company plans to review a complete data set from the study when available. Decisions about future development of RMC-4630 will take into account this analysis and other considerations, including the potential of RMC-6236 as a RAS Companion Inhibitor. The company no longer plans to share topline data from the RMC-4630-03 study prior to disclosing decisions about future development of the compound.



RMC-5552 (mTORC1/4EPB1)

RMC-5552 is a first-in-class, bi-steric mTORC1-selective inhibitor designed to suppress phosphorylation and inactivation of 4EBP1 in cancers with hyperactive mTORC1 signaling, including certain RAS-addicted cancers. The company plans to evaluate RMC-5552 in combination with RAS(ON) inhibitors for patients with cancers harboring a RAS mutation and co-occurring mutations in the mTOR signaling pathway.

Dose optimization continues in the company’s ongoing multicenter, open-label, Phase 1/1b dose-escalation study evaluating RMC-5552 monotherapy in patients with refractory solid tumors (NCT04774952).



The company currently expects to provide additional characterization of the single agent profile for this compound at the upcoming Triple Meeting in October 2023.



Corporate Highlights

Acquisition of EQRx

On August 1, 2023, the company announced it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire EQRx, Inc. in an all-stock transaction intended to add more than $1 billion in net cash to the company’s balance sheet.

This proposed transaction is intended to reinforce and sustain Revolution Medicines’ parallel development approach for its extensive RAS(ON) Inhibitor pipeline in multiple RAS-driven cancers by enhancing its balance sheet.

The merger is expected to close in November 2023, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including regulatory review, and approval by Revolution Medicines’ and EQRx’s stockholders. Additional details can be found in the announcement press release as well as in Revolution Medicines’ and EQRx’s SEC filings.



Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Cash Position: Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $909.5 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to $644.9 million as of December 31, 2022. The increase was primarily attributable to the company’s public equity offering in March 2023.

Revenue: Total revenue, consisting of revenue from the company’s collaboration agreement with Sanofi, was $3.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $9.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses were $98.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $61.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The increase was primarily due to an increase in clinical trial and clinical supply manufacturing expenses for RMC-6236 and RMC-6291, research expenses associated with the company’s pre-clinical portfolio, an increase in personnel-related expenses related to additional headcount, and an increase in stock-based compensation.

G&A Expenses: General and administrative expenses were $14.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $10.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The increase was primarily due to an increase in stock-based compensation and an increase in personnel-related expenses related to additional headcount.

Net Loss: Net loss was $98.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to net loss of $61.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Financial Guidance

Revolution Medicines is reiterating its projected full year 2023 GAAP net loss to be between $360 and $400 million, which includes estimated non-cash stock-based compensation expense of $40 million and $50 million. Based on the company’s current operating plan, the company projects current cash, cash equivalents and investments can fund planned operations into 2025. The Company’s financial guidance excludes the financial impact of the proposed EQRx transaction.

About Revolution Medicines, Inc.

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage oncology company developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s R&D pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress diverse oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies. The company’s RAS(ON) Inhibitors RMC-6236 (RASMULTI), RMC-6291(KRASG12C) and RMC-9805 (KRASG12D) are currently in clinical development. Additional RAS(ON) Inhibitors in the company’s pipeline include RMC-0708 (KRASQ61H) which is currently in IND-enabling development, RMC-8839 (KRASG13C), and additional compounds targeting other RAS variants. RAS Companion Inhibitors in clinical development include RMC-4630 (SHP2) and RMC-5552 (mTORC1/4EBP1).

EQRx™ is a trademark of EQRx.

Lumakras™ (sotorasib) is a trademark of Amgen Inc.

REVOLUTION MEDICINES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Revenue: Collaboration revenue $ 3,824 9,116 Total revenue 3,824 9,116 Operating expenses: Research and development 97,981 61,001 General and administrative 14,640 10,204 Total operating expenses 112,621 71,205 Loss from operations (108,797 ) (62,089 ) Other income (expense), net: Interest income 10,499 867 Total other income, net 10,499 867 Loss before income taxes (98,298 ) (61,222 ) Benefit from income taxes — — Net loss $ (98,298 ) $ (61,222 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders - basic and diluted $ (0.92 ) $ (0.82 ) Weighted-average common shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 106,884,185 74,280,590





REVOLUTION MEDICINES, INC.

SELECTED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, unaudited)

June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 909,489 $ 644,943 Working capital (1) 844,033 598,201 Total assets 1,073,709 811,930 Deferred revenue - 4,459 Total liabilities 142,874 126,742 Total stockholders' equity 930,835 685,188

(1) Working capital is defined as current assets less current liabilities.





