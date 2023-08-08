Cricut, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total users grew to over 8.4 million, up 17% over Q2 2022



Paid subscribers of over 2.7 million, up 15% over Q2 2022

Delivered 18th consecutive quarter of profitability with net income of $16.0 million

Delivered Q2 2023 revenue of $177.8 million, 3% decline compared to Q2 2022

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cricut, Inc. (“Cricut”) (NASDAQ: CRCT), the creative technology company that has brought a connected platform for making to millions of users worldwide, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

“We finished the quarter in line with our expectations and launched some important innovations. On July 18th, we launched Cricut Venture, the largest and fastest connected cutting machine on the Cricut Platform. Cricut Venture represents the fourth, all-new architecture of connected machines in our history and demonstrates our commitment to innovation. As part of the launch, we held our first in-person consumer event since 2020. We love the energy these events generate within our community and are planning to do more in-person customer events around new products and our Cricut platform. Despite the 3% sales decline from a year ago, we are encouraged by our subscriptions revenue and machines revenue growth which increased year over year 13% and 5%, respectively. Our international growth was positive, with 34% year over year growth. The Cricut platform now has over 8.4 million total users, up 17% over Q2 last year. This creates a tremendous opportunity for us to build deeper user engagement on our platform by helping them discover inspiration, design then make their projects and share them on our platform,” said Ashish Arora, Chief Executive Officer of Cricut.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenue was $177.8 million, down 3% from Q2 2022.

Connected machine revenue was $37.3 million, up 5% from Q2 2022.

Subscriptions revenue was $76.1 million, up 13% over Q2 2022.

Accessories and materials revenue was $64.4 million, down 20% from Q2 2022.

International revenue increased by 34% over Q2 2022 and was 18% of total revenue, up from 13% of total revenue in Q2 2022.

Gross margin was 49.3%, up from 46.5% in Q2 2022.

Operating income was $19.3 million, or 10.8% of total revenue compared to $20.0 million, or 10.9% of revenue in Q2 2022.

Net income was $16.0 million, or 9.0% of revenue. Net income in Q2 2022 was $13.8 million, or 7.5% of revenue.

Diluted earnings per share was $0.07 up from $0.06 per share in Q2 2022.

Generated $64.4 million in Cash from Operations in Q2 and $159.6 million year to date. Used $1.0 million to repurchase 104 thousand shares of our common stock in Q2 and year to date used $4.2 million to repurchase 451 thousand shares.

“We delivered our 18th consecutive quarter of positive net income and continue to generate healthy cash flow on an annual basis. Year to date, we have generated $159.6 million in cash from operations and ended Q2 with $361.5 million in cash and cash equivalents, and we remain debt free. As part of the Company’s ongoing evaluation of capital allocation, we seek to balance multiple considerations, including ensuring that the Company has more than adequate liquidity and financial flexibility, evaluating opportunities to invest in our business to drive long-term shareholder returns (organically or through potential acquisitions) and returning capital to our shareholders. We announced a $1 per share special dividend or $234.6 million in total, of which $232.2 million was distributed on July 17, 2023, while the remainder will be paid upon vesting of restricted shares.” said Kimball Shill, Chief Financial Officer of Cricut. “We remain committed to our long-term operating margin targets of 15-19%. Our proven model has demonstrated that when we operate at scale and drive top line growth, these margins are achievable.”

Recent Business Highlights

Launched Cricut Venture on July 18th, the largest and fastest connected cutting machine on the Cricut Platform.

Total user base grew to over 8.4 million, or 17% year over year.

As of the end of Q2 2023, there were nearly 3.7 million engaged users cutting on the Cricut platform in the past 90 days, or 43% of our total user base.

Paid subscribers of over 2.7 million by the end of Q2, up 15% year over year.

Key Performance Metrics

As of June 30, 2023 2022 Users (in thousands) 8,446 7,192 Percentage of Users Creating in Trailing 90 Days 43 % 51 % Number of Users Creating in Trailing 90 Days 3,652 3,670 Paid Subscribers (in thousands) 2,722 2,367





Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Subscription ARPU $ 9.13 $ 9.59 Accessories and Materials ARPU $ 7.71 $ 11.45

About Cricut, Inc.

Cricut, Inc. is a creative technology company that helps people lead creative lives. Cricut hardware and design software work together as a connected platform for consumers to make beautiful, high-quality DIY projects quickly and easily. These industry-leading products include a flagship line of smart cutting machines — the Cricut Maker® series, the Cricut Explore® series, Cricut Joy™, and Cricut Venture™ — accompanied by other unique tools like Cricut EasyPress®, the Infusible Ink™ system, and a diverse collection of materials. In addition to providing tools and materials, Cricut fosters a thriving community of millions of dedicated users worldwide.

Cricut has used, and intends to continue using, its investor relations website and the Cricut News Blog (https://cricut.com/blog/news/) to disclose material non-public information and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website and the Cricut News Blog in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

Key Performance Metrics

In addition to the measures presented in our consolidated financial statements, we use the following key business metrics to help us evaluate our business, identify trends affecting our business, formulate business plans and make strategic decisions. We believe these metrics are useful to investors because they can help in monitoring the long-term health of our business. Our determination and presentation of these metrics may differ from that of other companies. The presentation of these metrics is meant to be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, our financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Glossary of Terms

Users: We define a User as a registered user of at least one registered connected machine as of the end of a period. One user may own multiple registered connected machines, but is only counted once if that user registers those connected machines by using the same email address.

Engaged Users: We define the Engaged Users as users who have used a connected machine for any activity, such as cutting, writing or any other activity enabled by our connected machines, in the past 90 days.

Percentage of Users Creating in Trailing 90 Days: We define the Percentage of Users Creating in Trailing 90 Days (Engaged Users) as the percentage of users who have used a connected machine for any activity, such as cutting, writing or any other activity enabled by our connected machines, in the past 90 days. We calculate the percentage by dividing the number of Engaged Users in the period by the total user base.

Paid Subscribers: We define Paid Subscribers as the number of users with a subscription to Cricut Access or Cricut Access Premium, excluding cancelled, unpaid or free trial subscriptions, as of the end of a period.

Subscription ARPU: We define Subscription ARPU as Subscriptions revenue divided by average users in a period.

Accessories and Materials ARPU: We define Accessories and Materials ARPU as Accessories and Materials revenue divided by average users in a period. Accessories and Materials ARPU fluctuates over time as we introduce new accessories and materials at various price points and as the volume and mix of accessories and materials purchased changes.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended (the “Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). These statements include, but are not limited to, quotations from management, business outlook, strategies, market size and growth opportunities. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “targets,” “potential,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “may” or similar terminology. In particular, statements, express or implied, concerning future actions, conditions or events, future results of operations or the ability to generate revenues, income or cash flow are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/ or projections and our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events, circumstances or performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. There can be no assurance that our expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections will prove to be correct or that any of our expectations, estimates or projections will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date indicated on the relevant materials and are based on our estimates and opinions at the time the statements are made. We disclaim any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect subsequent events or circumstances or changes in opinion, except as required by law.

Numerous factors could cause our actual results and events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: our ability to attract and engage with our users; competitive risks; supply chain, manufacturing, distribution and fulfillment risks; international risks, including regulation and tariffs that have materially increased our costs and the potential for further trade barriers or disruptions; sales and marketing risks, including our dependence on sales to brick-and-mortar and online retail partners and our need to continue to grow online sales; risks relating to the complexity of our business, which includes connected machines, custom tools, hundreds of materials, design apps, e-commerce software, subscriptions, content, international production, direct sales and retail distribution; risks related to product quality, safety and warranty claims and returns; risks related to the fluctuation of our quarterly results of operations and other operating metrics; risks related to intellectual property, cybersecurity and potential data breaches; risks related to our dependence on our Chief Executive Officer; risks related to our status as a “controlled company”; and the impact of economic and geopolitical events, natural disasters and actual or threatened public health emergencies, current recessionary pressures and any resulting economic slowdown from any of these events, or other resulting interruption to our operations. These risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail under the heading “Risk Factors” in the most recent form 10-Q that we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Cricut, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Connected machines $ 37,284 $ 35,438 $ 71,415 $ 97,829 Subscriptions 76,129 67,604 151,212 132,382 Accessories and materials 64,352 80,715 136,365 198,329 Total revenue 177,765 183,757 358,992 428,540 Cost of revenue: Connected machines 33,765 34,882 66,831 95,595 Subscriptions 7,898 6,181 15,529 12,433 Accessories and materials 48,447 57,266 112,311 136,064 Total cost of revenue 90,110 98,329 194,671 244,092 Gross profit 87,655 85,428 164,321 184,448 Operating expenses: Research and development 16,346 20,055 34,147 40,585 Sales and marketing 29,407 31,516 59,023 64,305 General and administrative 22,652 13,828 41,372 28,122 Total operating expenses 68,405 65,399 134,542 133,012 Income from operations 19,250 20,029 29,779 51,436 Total other income (expense), net 3,691 322 6,006 283 Income before provision for income taxes 22,941 20,351 35,785 51,719 Provision for income taxes 6,917 6,524 10,662 14,388 Net income $ 16,024 $ 13,827 $ 25,123 $ 37,331 Other comprehensive income (loss): Change in net unrealized gains on marketable securities, net of tax $ (318 ) $ (343 ) (130 ) (343 ) Change in foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax (50 ) (110 ) (32 ) (122 ) Comprehensive income $ 15,656 $ 13,374 24,961 36,866 Earnings per share, basic $ 0.07 $ 0.06 $ 0.12 $ 0.17 Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.06 $ 0.11 $ 0.17 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic 216,963,697 214,852,256 216,236,887 213,634,584 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted 219,915,839 220,791,640 219,597,977 221,199,963





Cricut, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) As of June 30, 2023 As of December 31, 2022 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 286,121 $ 224,943 Marketable securities 75,364 74,256 Accounts receivable, net 88,651 136,539 Inventories 294,330 351,682 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 18,574 23,842 Total current assets 763,040 811,262 Property and equipment, net 58,471 63,407 Operating lease right-of-use asset 14,576 17,078 Intangible assets, net 380 760 Deferred tax assets 31,311 23,819 Other assets 30,563 33,301 Total assets $ 898,341 $ 949,627 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 67,171 $ 63,195 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 48,289 69,775 Deferred revenue, current portion 39,605 34,869 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 5,439 5,436 Dividends payable, current portion 234,693 80,781 Total current liabilities 395,197 254,056 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 11,141 13,935 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 2,812 3,789 Other non-current liabilities 6,884 5,112 Total liabilities 416,034 276,892 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022. — — Common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 1,250,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2023, 219,830,304 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023; 1,250,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2022, 219,656,587 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022. 220 220 Additional paid-in capital 482,724 672,990 Retained earnings — — Accumulated other comprehensive loss (637 ) (475 ) Total stockholders’ equity 482,307 672,735 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 898,341 $ 949,627



