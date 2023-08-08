GeneDx Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Highlights

Accelerated whole exome and genome test volume growth by 56% year-over-year



Total revenue of $48M in Q2 is inclusive of 36% year-over-year growth of exome and genome test revenue

Expanded gross margins and operating expense rationalization resulting in continued cash burn reduction of 36% year-over-year

Broadened network of strategic partners, including breakthrough research collaboration with PacBio and University of Washington

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeneDx Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: WGS), a leader in delivering improved health outcomes through genomic and clinical insights, today reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2023.

“Our goal at GeneDx is to end the diagnostic odyssey for patients and their families, and with the growth in exome volume and revenue this quarter, I’m pleased to say that we’re increasingly realizing that mission,” said Katherine Stueland, President and Chief Executive Officer of GeneDx. “We are accelerating physician conversion to whole exome and genome tests, which is not only better for patient care, but also better for the business. We expect this growth to continue through the second half of the year, which gives us confidence to meet our full year revenue guidance. In addition, we are continuing to rationalize our operating expenses and reduce our cash burn as we move forward to gain efficiency.”

Pro Forma Second Quarter Financial Results from Continuing Operations1

Pro forma results for GeneDx reported today include the combination of Legacy GeneDx and only the data and information business of Legacy Sema4, and assume Legacy GeneDx was owned for the entirety of 2022. Continuing operations exclude revenues and costs from the now discontinued Legacy Sema4 diagnostics testing business.

Revenue: Pro forma revenue for the second quarter of 2023 was $45.2 million, compared to $40.1 million in the second quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 13% year-over-year. Revenues from whole exome and genome tests were $28.7 million compared to $21.1 million in the second quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 36% year-over-year, and an increase of 28% quarter-over-quarter.

Pro forma revenue for the second quarter of 2023 was $45.2 million, compared to $40.1 million in the second quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 13% year-over-year. Revenues from whole exome and genome tests were $28.7 million compared to $21.1 million in the second quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 36% year-over-year, and an increase of 28% quarter-over-quarter. Test Volume: Total pro forma tests resulted in the second quarter of 2023 were nearly 55,000, compared to over 45,000 for the second quarter of 2022. Total whole exome and whole genome tests resulted were approximately 11,900, an increase of 56% year-over-year, and an increase of 36% quarter-over-quarter.

Total pro forma tests resulted in the second quarter of 2023 were nearly 55,000, compared to over 45,000 for the second quarter of 2022. Total whole exome and whole genome tests resulted were approximately 11,900, an increase of 56% year-over-year, and an increase of 36% quarter-over-quarter. Gross Margin: Pro forma adjusted gross margin expanded to 37% in the second quarter of 2023 up sequentially from 34% in the first quarter of 2023



Total Company Second Quarter Financial Results1

Total Company results reported today for the second quarter of 2023 include the combination of continuing operations and the now discontinued Legacy Sema4 diagnostic testing business. All comparable 2022 information presented below excludes any Legacy GeneDx revenues and associated costs prior to the second quarter of 2022 acquisition of GeneDx which closed April 29, 2022.

Cash Position: Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash were $157.6 million as of June 30, 2023. Excluding financing proceeds, total Company burn for the second quarter of 2023 was $53 million, an improvement of 36% year-over-year and 10% sequentially.

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash were $157.6 million as of June 30, 2023. Excluding financing proceeds, total Company burn for the second quarter of 2023 was $53 million, an improvement of 36% year-over-year and 10% sequentially. Net Loss 1 : Total Company net loss for the second quarter of 2023 was $46.7 million. Total Company adjusted net loss for the second quarter of 2023 was $41.8 million 2 , an improvement of 37% year-over-year and 17% sequentially.

Total Company net loss for the second quarter of 2023 was $46.7 million. Total Company adjusted net loss for the second quarter of 2023 was $41.8 million , an improvement of 37% year-over-year and 17% sequentially. Revenue 1 : Revenue for the second quarter of 2023 was $48.7 million, compared to $36.2 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Revenue for the second quarter of 2023 was $48.7 million, compared to $36.2 million in the second quarter of 2022. Gross Margin1: Gross margin for the second quarter of 2023 was 39%. Adjusted gross margin for the second quarter of 2023 was 42%.

Recent Business Highlights

Commercial Updates

Continued to expand access to services, including state rapid whole genome sequencing (rWGS) in Medicaid populations in Florida and Arizona Eight state Medicaid programs now cover rWGS in the pediatric inpatient setting, and additional bills are pending in three states, including Massachusetts

Announced strategic partnership with Prognos Health to help rare disease patients rapidly gain access to potential treatment options, allowing commercial biopharma companies to leverage real-time data within Prognos Marketplace

Signed agreements with biotechnology companies to leverage GeneDx’s clinical and genomic data to advance drug development.

Increased the number of ordering clinicians by 39% in pediatrics and 55% in neurology through the second quarter of 2023



Scientific Updates

PacBio and GeneDx in collaboration with the University of Washington to study the capabilities of HiFi long-read whole genome sequencing (WGS) to increase diagnostic rates in pediatric patients with genetic conditions. Comparing long-read with short-read sequencing will help researchers explore whether novel variants, previously undiscovered by short-read technologies, may explain specific genetic conditions.

Published research using PanGenome Research-Tool Kit (PGR-TK), a computational tool for scalable analysis of clinically relevant genes within the human pangenome

Presented new data at the 2023 United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation’s (UMDF) Mitochondrial Medicine Symposium demonstrating urine mitochondrial DNA testing as a clinically impactful and non-invasive option for analysis of the m.3243A>G variant

Recently hired team of engineers with decades of experience in building genomic analysis tools to accelerate clinical interpretation artificial intelligence (AI) platform



Financial & Corporate Growth

Completed 1-for-33 reverse stock split effective on May 4, 2023

Appointed Devin K. Schaffer, JD, MBA as general counsel and secretary, responsible for all legal, compliance, and regulatory activities

GeneDx Pro Forma Full Year 2023 Guidance

GeneDx is reiterating certain previously issued full year 2023 guidance. The continuing operations of GeneDx, excluding revenues and direct costs from the now discontinued Legacy Sema4 diagnostic testing business, are expected to:

Generate revenues between $205 to $220 million for full year 2023;

Expand gross margin profile in 2023 and beyond; and

Turn profitable in 2025.





GeneDx is updating its previously issued cash use guidance and now expects to use $70 to $85 million of net cash for the second half of 2023, inclusive of servicing obligations of the previously exited business activities. The Company’s total cash burn in the fourth quarter of 2023 is expected to be nearly half of second quarter burn.

1 The pro forma unadjusted and adjusted results from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2023 and the comparable results for the second quarter of 2022 are presented on a pro forma basis assuming Legacy GeneDx and the Company were combined for the entirety of 2022 and exclude the revenues and costs from the now discontinued Legacy Sema4 diagnostic testing business, and include the combination of the Legacy GeneDx diagnostic business revenues and costs with the data and information revenues and associated costs derived from the Legacy Sema4 business. Actual results include the Legacy GeneDx business from the date of the Company’s acquisition of Legacy GeneDx on April 29, 2022, the purchase accounting associated with the acquisition of Legacy GeneDx, and also include the financial impacts of exited Legacy Sema4 business activities for the full quarter.

2 Adjusted gross margin and adjusted net loss are non-GAAP financial measures. See appendix for a reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP figures presented.

Pro forma select volume and revenue from Continuing Operations in the table below assume Legacy GeneDx was owned for the entirety of the applicable quarter(s) and are calculated based on the construct of our continuing operations inclusive of Legacy GeneDx combined with data revenues and associated costs from Legacy Sema4. Pro forma select metrics are presented for illustrative purposes only and are not necessarily indicative of the results that would have occurred had the GeneDx acquisition been completed on such dates or that may occur in the future.

Pro Forma Select Volume & Revenue from Continuing Operations

2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 1Q23 2Q23 Volumes Whole Exome, Whole Genome 7,579 7,722 7,862 8,705 11,855 Exome based Panels 3,141 2,983 3,013 3,136 3,472 Hereditary Cancer 7,391 5,445 6,069 7,120 7,142 Other individual gene tests and multi-gene disease panels 27,446 28,764 31,891 33,817 32,459 Total 45,557 44,914 48,835 52,778 54,928 Revenue Whole Exome, Whole Genome $21.1 $24.0 $23.3 $22.4 $28.7 Exome based Panels $2.4 $2.3 $2.0 $2.0 $2.0 Hereditary Cancer $3.8 $3.5 $4.4 $4.3 $3.8 Other individual gene tests and multi-gene disease panels $10.5 $15.6 $14.3 $10.6 $8.6 Data Information $2.3 $1.8 $1.9 $1.3 $2.1 Total $40.1 $47.2 $45.8 $40.7 $45.2

Unaudited Pro forma select financial information assume Legacy GeneDx was owned for the entirety of 2022 and is calculated based on the construct of our continuing operations inclusive of Legacy GeneDx combined with data revenues and associated costs from Legacy Sema4. Unaudited Pro forma select financial information is presented for illustrative purposes only and is not necessarily indicative of the results that would have occurred had the Legacy GeneDx acquisition been completed on such dates or that may occur in the future.

UNAUDITED PRO FORMA SELECT FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 (in thousands) GeneDx Continuing Operations Legacy Sema4 Discontinued Business Combined GeneDx and Sema4 Revenue $45,226 $3,480 $48,706 Adjusted Cost of Services 28,452 - 28,452 Adjusted Gross Margin $16,774 $3,480 $20,254 Adjusted Gross Margin % 37.1% -% 41.6%





UNAUDITED PRO FORMA SELECT FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2023 (in thousands) GeneDx Continuing Operations Legacy Sema4 Discontinued Business Combined GeneDx and Sema4 Revenue $40,693 $2,446 $43,139 Adjusted Cost of Services 26,826 2,080 28,906 Adjusted Gross Margin $13,867 $366 $14,233 Adjusted Gross Margin % 34.1% 14.9% 33.0%





Three months ended June 30, 2023 2022 (in thousands) Revenue Diagnostic test revenue $46,635 $34,004 Other Revenue 2,071 2,165 Total Revenue 48,706 36,169 Cost of Service 29,949 65,767 Gross (Loss) Profit $18,757 $(29,598) Gross Margin 39% (82)% Depreciation and amortization 1,233 3,316 Stock-based compensation 251 1,810 Restructuring costs 13 205 Adjusted Gross (Loss) Profit $20,254 $(24,267) Adjusted Gross Margin 42% (67)%





Three months ended March 31, 2023 (in thousands) Revenue Diagnostic test revenue $41,850 Other Revenue 1,289 Total Revenue 43,139 Cost of Service 27,903 Gross (Loss) Profit $15,236 Gross Margin 35.3% Depreciation and amortization 589 Stock-based compensation (1,666) Restructuring costs 74 Adjusted Gross (Loss) Profit $14,233 Adjusted Gross Margin 33.0%





Three months ended June 30,

2023 2022 (in thousands) Net (loss) income $(46,719) $(85,742) Interest expense, net (1,074) 408 Income tax benefit (196) (49,077) Depreciation and amortization 10,332 8,964 Stock-based compensation expense 108 22,721 Transaction and acquisition costs — 9,099 Restructuring 1,637 6,832 Change in fair market value of financial liabilities (3,547) (28,182) Gain on sale of assets (2,954) — Third party payor reserve release (3,238) — Provision for excess and obsolete inventory associated with Legacy Sema4 2,620 — Other income, net (86) (56) Adjusted EBITDA $(43,117) $(115,033) Net (loss) income (46,719) (85,742) Stock-based compensation expense 108 22,721 Depreciation and amortization 10,332 8,964 Change in fair market value of warrant and earn-out contingent liabilities (3,547) (28,182) Transaction and acquisition costs — 9,099 Restructuring 1,637 6,832 Gain on sale of assets (2,954) — Third party payor reserve release (3,238) — Provision for excess and obsolete inventory associated with Legacy Sema4 2,620 — Other income, net (86) (56) Adjusted Net loss $(41,847) $(66,364)





Three months ended March 31, 2023 (in thousands) Net (loss) income $(60,989) Interest expense, net 35 Income tax benefit (147) Depreciation and amortization 8,636 Stock-based compensation expense 48 Impairment loss 2,120 Transaction and acquisition costs — Restructuring 702 Change in fair market value of financial liabilities 3,453 Gain on debt forgiveness (2,750) Adjusted EBITDA $(48,892) Net (loss) income (60,989) Stock-based compensation expense 48 Depreciation and amortization 8,636 Impairment loss 2,120 Change in fair market value of warrant and earn-out contingent liabilities 3,453 Transaction and acquisition costs — Restructuring 702 Other, net (2,750) Adjusted Net loss $(48,780)





Three months ended, Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q2 2022 Q4 2022 (in thousands) Operating expenses $70,379 $75,600 $133,051 $308,557 Depreciation and amortization (9,099 ) (8,046 ) (5,648 ) (14,046 ) Stock-based compensation 143 (1,715 ) (20,911 ) (10 ) Restructuring costs (1,624 ) (628 ) (15,726 ) (7,358 ) Impairment loss — (2,120 ) — (210,145 ) Other, net 334 — — — Adjusted operating expenses $ 60,133 $ 63,091 $ 90,766 $ 76,998





GeneDx Holdings Corp. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) June 30,

2023

(unaudited) December 31,

2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 156,655 $ 123,933 Restricted cash — 13,470 Accounts receivable, net 32,710 42,634 Due from related parties 1,196 708 Inventory, net 11,531 13,665 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,185 18,212 Total current assets 213,277 212,622 Operating lease right-of-use assets 33,684 32,758 Property and equipment, net 43,332 51,527 Intangible assets, net 179,638 186,650 Long-term restricted cash 900 900 Other assets 5,559 6,485 Total assets $ 476,390 $ 490,942 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 54,767 $ 84,878 Due to related parties 4,338 3,593 Short-term lease liabilities 5,346 6,121 Other current liabilities 19,917 49,705 Total current liabilities 84,368 144,297 Long-term debt, net of current portion 6,250 6,250 Long-term lease liabilities 63,748 60,013 Other liabilities 22,411 22,000 Deferred taxes 2,250 2,659 Warrant liability 220 418 Earn-out contingent liability 1,030 1,600 Total liabilities 180,277 237,237 Commitments and contingencies (Note 10) Stockholders’ equity: Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value: 1,000,000 and 1,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively; 0 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively — — Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value: 1,000,000,000 and 1,000,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively; 25,761,147 and 11,773,065 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 2 1 Additional paid-in capital 1,528,240 $ 1,378,125,000 Accumulated deficit (1,232,129 ) (1,124,421 ) Total stockholders’ equity 296,113 253,705 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 476,390 $ 490,942





GeneDx Holdings Corp. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Diagnostic test revenue $ 46,635 $ 34,004 $ 88,485 $ 86,499 Other revenue 2,071 2,165 3,360 3,611 Total revenue 48,706 36,169 91,845 90,110 Cost of services 29,949 65,767 57,852 114,083 Gross profit (loss) 18,757 (29,598 ) 33,993 (23,973 ) Research and development 17,138 27,168 31,730 48,483 Selling and marketing 15,182 32,827 28,634 58,456 General and administrative 37,341 71,325 81,030 118,027 Related party expenses 1,052 1,731 2,799 3,015 Impairment loss — — 2,120 — Other, net (334 ) — (334 ) — Loss from operations (51,622 ) (162,649 ) (111,986 ) (251,954 ) Other income (expense), net: Change in fair market value of warrant and earn-out contingent liabilities 3,547 28,182 94 41,372 Interest income 1,700 382 2,432 409 Interest expense (626 ) (790 ) (1,393 ) (1,598 ) Other income, net 86 56 2,802 56 Total other (expense) income, net 4,707 27,830 3,935 40,239 Loss before income taxes $ (46,915 ) $ (134,819 ) $ (108,051 ) $ (211,715 ) Income tax benefit 196 49,077 343 49,077 Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (46,719 ) $ (85,742 ) $ (107,708 ) $ (162,638 ) Weighted average shares outstanding of Class A common stock 25,418,358 10,234,910 22,754,948 8,827,829 Basic and diluted net loss per share, Class A common stock $ (1.84 ) $ (8.38 ) $ (4.73 ) $ (18.42 )



