Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) Shareholder Notice: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) securities between February 23, 2022 and July 28, 2023. Live Nation is live entertainment company and concert and ticketing platform operating in 48 countries.

What is this Case About: Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) Misled Investors Regarding its Anticompetitive Conduct

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that: (1) Live Nation engaged in anticompetitive conduct, including charging high fees and extended contracts with talent, and retaliated against venues; and (2) as a result, Live Nation was reasonably likely to incur regulatory scrutiny and face fines, penalties, and reputational harm. As a result of defendants’ wrongful acts and omissions, and the precipitous decline in the market value of the Company’s securities, the class members have suffered significant losses and damages.

What Now: Similarly situated shareholders may be eligible to participate in the class action against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders who want to act as lead plaintiff for the class must file their motion for lead plaintiff by October 3, 2023. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

