HCI Group Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Pre-Tax Income of $20.3 million

Gross Loss Ratio of 34%

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE: HCI), a holding company with operations in homeowners insurance, information technology services, real estate, and reinsurance, reported pre-tax income of $20.3 million and net income of $14.9 million, or $1.28 diluted earnings per share, in the second quarter of 2023, compared with net loss of $8.5 million, or $1.04 loss per share, in the second quarter of 2022.

Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure which excludes net unrealized gains or losses on equity securities) for the second quarter of 2023 was $14.2 million, or $1.22 diluted earnings per share compared with adjusted net loss of $5.4 million, or $0.71 loss per share, in the second quarter of 2022. This press release includes an explanation of adjusted net income as well as a reconciliation to net income and earnings per share calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (known as “GAAP”).

Management Commentary

“HCI Group delivered another strong quarter with several positive trends continuing in the quarter. Loss trends improved, average premium per policy was higher and the interest rate environment benefited our investment income. We think these positive trends can continue,” said HCI Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paresh Patel. “The actions taken by the Florida Legislature and the Governor in 2022 are resulting in greater stability in the Florida homeowners’ market. HCI Group remains committed to Florida and we look forward to expanding in the state in the future.”

Second Quarter 2023 Commentary

Consolidated gross premiums earned increased to $182.0 million from $181.1 million in the second quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to higher average premium per policy offset by attrition in the number of policies in force.

Premiums ceded for reinsurance increased to $66.4 million from $56.2 million in the second quarter of 2022. Ceded premiums represented 36.5% of gross premiums earned in the second quarter of 2023 compared with 39.2% in the prior quarter and 31.0% in the second quarter of 2022.

Net investment income increased to $8.8 million from $3.7 million in the second quarter of 2022 reflecting higher yields on fixed maturity securities, cash, and cash equivalents.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses decreased to $61.9 million from $86.8 million in the second quarter of 2022. Losses and loss adjustment expenses as a percentage of gross premiums earned declined to 34.0% from 47.9% in the second quarter of 2022. The decrease was driven by lower claim frequency, lower litigation frequency in Florida, and higher average premium per policy.

Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses decreased to $22.6 million from $26.9 million in the second quarter of 2022 and declined from 14.8% of gross premiums earned to 12.4%, reflecting lower commissions and the transition of business from United Property & Casualty Insurance Company.

General and administrative personnel expenses decreased to $14.3 million from $15.3 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Year-to-Date 2023 Results

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, the company reported net income of $32.7 million, or $2.81 diluted earnings per share, compared with net loss of $5.8 million, or $0.92 loss per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure which excludes net unrealized gains or losses on equity securities) for the six-month period was $31.6 million, or $2.72 diluted earnings per share compared with adjusted net income of $0.08 million, or $0.33 loss per share, in the same period of 2022. An explanation of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliations to the applicable GAAP numbers accompany this press release.

Consolidated gross premiums earned of $362.0 million increased from $360.0 million in the first six months of 2022.The increase was primarily due to higher average premium per policy offset by attrition in the number of policies in force.

Premiums ceded for reinsurance of $136.9 million increased from $109.4 million in the first six months of 2022. Ceded premiums represented 37.8% and 30.4% of gross premiums earned in the first six months of 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Net investment income increased to $26.5 million from $6.6 million in the first six months of 2022. The increase included a gain of $8.9 million from the sale of two real estate investment properties at Greenleaf in the first quarter of 2023 and an increase in interest income reflecting higher yields on fixed maturity securities, cash, and cash equivalents.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses decreased to $122.5 million from $159.5 million in the first six months of 2022. Losses and loss adjustment expenses as a percentage of gross premiums earned declined to 33.8% from 44.3% in the first six months of 2022. The decrease was driven by lower claim frequency, lower litigation frequency in Florida, and higher average premium per policy.

Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses decreased to $45.3 million from $56.3 million in the first six months of 2022 and declined from 15.6% of gross premiums earned to 12.5%, reflecting lower commissions and the transition of business from United Property & Casualty Insurance Company.

General and administrative expenses decreased to $27.8 million from $29.3 million in the first six months of 2022.

Conference Call

HCI Group will hold a conference call later today, August 8, 2023, to discuss these financial results. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paresh Patel, Chief Operating Officer Karin Coleman and Chief Financial Officer Mark Harmsworth will host the call starting at 4:45 p.m. Eastern time.

Interested parties can listen to the live presentation by dialing the listen-only number below or by clicking the webcast link available on the Investor Information section of the company's website at www.hcigroup.com.

Listen-only toll-free number: (888) 506-0062

Listen-only international number: (973) 528-0011

Entry Code: 128900

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group, Inc. at (949) 574-3860.

A replay of the call will be available by telephone after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day as the call and via the Investor Information section of the HCI Group website at www.hcigroup.com through September 7, 2023.

Toll-free replay number: (877) 481-4010

International replay number: (919) 882-2331

Replay ID: 48557

About HCI Group, Inc.

HCI Group, Inc. owns subsidiaries engaged in diverse, yet complementary business activities, including homeowners insurance, information technology services, insurance management, real estate, and reinsurance. HCI’s leading insurance operation, TypTap Insurance Company, is a technology-driven homeowners insurance company. TypTap’s operations are powered in large part by insurance-related information technology developed by HCI’s software subsidiary, Exzeo USA, Inc. HCI’s largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides homeowners insurance primarily in Florida. HCI’s real estate subsidiary, Greenleaf Capital, LLC, owns and operates multiple properties in Florida, including office buildings, retail centers and marinas.

The company's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCI" and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the Investor Information section of the company’s website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit www.hcigroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "confident," "prospects" and "project" and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions, but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. For example, the estimation of reserves for losses and loss adjustment expenses is an inherently imprecise process involving many assumptions and considerable management judgment. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should any risks or uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have material adverse effects on the company's business, financial condition and results of operations. HCI Group, Inc. disclaims all obligations to update any forward-looking statements.

HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Selected Financial Metrics

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Q2 2023 Q2 2022 FY 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Insurance Operations Gross Written Premiums: Homeowners Choice $ 140,544 $ 113,139 $ 377,860 TypTap Insurance Company 39,438 73,013 348,159 Total Gross Written Premiums 179,982 186,152 726,019 Gross Premiums Earned: Homeowners Choice 96,875 113,681 426,502 TypTap Insurance Company 85,071 67,443 298,214 Total Gross Premiums Earned 181,946 181,124 724,716 Gross Premiums Earned Loss Ratio 34.0 % 47.9 % 51.3 % Per Share Metrics GAAP Diluted EPS $ 1.28 $ (1.04 ) $ (6.24 ) Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 1.22 $ 0.71 $ (5.48 ) Dividends per share $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 1.60 Book value per share at the end of period $ 21.92 $ 26.39 $ 18.91 Shares outstanding at the end of period 8,594,764 9,047,972 8,598,682





HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) Assets Fixed-maturity securities, available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $452,368 and $494,197, respectively and allowance for credit losses: $0 and $0, respectively) $ 442,974 $ 483,901 Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $39,953 and $36,272, respectively) 39,690 34,583 Limited partnership investments 23,115 25,702 Investment in unconsolidated joint venture, at equity — 18 Real estate investments 43,903 71,388 Total investments 549,682 615,592 Cash and cash equivalents 293,991 234,863 Restricted cash 2,987 2,900 Accrued interest and dividends receivable 2,290 1,952 Income taxes receivable — 2,807 Premiums receivable, net (allowance: $4,204 and $5,362, respectively) 40,306 34,998 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 114,662 66,627 Reinsurance recoverable, net of allowance for credit losses: Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses (allowance: $0 and $0, respectively) 45,674 71,594 Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses (allowance: $352 and $454, respectively) 505,017 616,765 Deferred policy acquisition costs 45,107 45,522 Property and equipment, net 27,168 17,910 Right-of-use-assets - operating leases 1,368 777 Intangible assets, net 7,073 10,578 Funds withheld for assumed business 45,767 48,772 Other assets 45,745 31,671 Total assets $ 1,726,837 $ 1,803,328 Liabilities and Equity Losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 748,955 $ 863,765 Unearned premiums 385,870 368,047 Advance premiums 26,837 18,587 Reinsurance payable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses 7,043 8,606 Ceded reinsurance premiums payable 5,391 17,646 Accrued expenses 19,224 14,534 Reinsurance recovered in advance on unpaid losses — 19,863 Income taxes payable 210 — Deferred income taxes, net 3,133 1,704 Long-term debt 208,156 211,687 Lease liabilities - operating leases 1,372 721 Other liabilities 36,810 23,361 Total liabilities 1,443,001 1,548,521 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interest 95,202 93,553 Equity: Common stock, (no par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 8,594,764 and 8,598,682 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) — — Additional paid-in capital 1,062 — Retained income 194,034 172,482 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (6,718 ) (9,886 ) Total stockholders' equity 188,378 162,596 Noncontrolling interests 256 (1,342 ) Total equity 188,634 161,254 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and equity $ 1,726,837 $ 1,803,328





HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited) (Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue Gross premiums earned $ 181,946 $ 181,124 $ 362,014 $ 360,049 Premiums ceded (66,390 ) (56,205 ) (136,899 ) (109,367 ) Net premiums earned 115,556 124,919 225,115 250,682 Net investment income 8,794 3,684 26,509 6,552 Net realized investment losses (230 ) (6 ) (1,379 ) (320 ) Net unrealized investment gains (losses) 897 (4,234 ) 1,426 (7,810 ) Policy fee income 1,469 1,052 2,559 2,109 Other 841 511 2,126 1,753 Total revenue 127,327 125,926 256,356 252,966 Expenses Losses and loss adjustment expenses 61,890 86,830 122,455 159,534 Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses 22,618 26,863 45,338 56,271 General and administrative personnel expenses 14,272 15,301 27,774 29,335 Interest expense 2,667 1,515 5,468 2,116 Other operating expenses 5,614 6,977 11,919 13,269 Total expenses 107,061 137,486 212,954 260,525 Income (loss) before income taxes 20,266 (11,560 ) 43,402 (7,559 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 5,384 (3,018 ) 10,727 (1,808 ) Net income (loss) $ 14,882 $ (8,542 ) $ 32,675 $ (5,751 ) Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (2,337 ) (2,268 ) (4,661 ) (4,516 ) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (102 ) 829 (233 ) 1,189 Net income (loss) after noncontrolling interests $ 12,443 $ (9,981 ) $ 27,781 $ (9,078 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 1.45 $ (1.04 ) $ 3.23 $ (0.92 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 1.28 $ (1.04 ) $ 2.81 $ (0.92 ) Dividends per share $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 1.60 $ 1.60





HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

A summary of the numerator and denominator of basic and diluted earnings per common share calculated in accordance with GAAP is presented below. Three Months Ended Six Months Ended GAAP June 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Income Shares (a) Per Share Income Shares (a) Per Share (Numerator) (Denominator) Amount (Numerator) (Denominator) Amount Net income $ 14,882 $ 32,675 Less: Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (2,337 ) (4,661 ) Less: TypTap Group's net (income) attributable to non-HCI common stockholders and TypTap Group's participating securities (102 ) (233 ) Net income attributable to HCI 12,443 27,781 Less: Income attributable to participating securities (427 ) (985 ) Basic Earnings Per Share: Income allocated to common stockholders 12,016 8,302 $ 1.45 26,796 8,290 $ 3.23 Effect of Dilutive Securities: Stock options — 74 — 58 Convertible senior notes 1,924 2,538 3,844 2,538 Warrants * — 7 — — Diluted Earnings Per Share: Income available to common stockholders and assumed conversions $ 13,940 10,921 $ 1.28 $ 30,640 10,886 $ 2.81 (a) Shares in thousands. * For the six months ended June 30, 2023, warrants were excluded due to anti-dilutive effect.



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted net income is a Non-GAAP financial measure that removes from net income of HCI's portion of the effect of unrealized gains or losses on equity securities required to be included in results of operations in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification 321. HCI Group believes net income without the effect of volatility in equity prices more accurately depicts operating results. This financial measurement is not recognized in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance. A reconciliation of GAAP Net income to Non-GAAP Adjusted net income and GAAP diluted earnings per share to Non-GAAP Adjusted diluted earnings per share is provided below.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

GAAP Net income $ 14,882 $ 32,675 Net unrealized investment (gains) losses $ (897 ) $ (1,426 ) Less: Tax effect at 25.345% $ 227 $ 361 Net adjustment to Net income $ (670 ) $ (1,065 ) Non-GAAP Adjusted Net income $ 14,212 $ 31,610





HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

A summary of the numerator and denominator of the basic and diluted earnings per common share calculated with the Non-GAAP financial measure Adjusted net income is presented below. Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Non-GAAP June 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Income Shares (a) Per Share Income Shares (a) Per Share (Numerator) (Denominator) Amount (Numerator) (Denominator) Amount Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 14,212 $ 31,610 Less: Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (2,337 ) $ (4,661 ) Less: TypTap Group's net (income) loss attributable to non-HCI common stockholders and TypTap Group's participating securities (98 ) (224 ) Net income attributable to HCI 11,777 26,725 Less: Income attributable to participating securities (404 ) (948 ) Basic Earnings Per Share before unrealized gains/losses on equity securities: Income allocated to common stockholders 11,373 8,302 $ 1.37 25,777 8,290 $ 3.11 Effect of Dilutive Securities: Stock options — 74 — 58 Convertible senior notes 1,924 2,538 3,844 2,538 Warrants * — 7 — — Diluted Earnings Per Share before unrealized gains/losses on equity securities: Income available to common stockholders and assumed conversions $ 13,297 $ 10,921 $ 1.22 $ 29,621 $ 10,886 $ 2.72 (a) Shares in thousands. * For the six months ended June 30, 2023, warrants were excluded due to anti-dilutive effect.



Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

GAAP diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.28 $ 2.81 Net unrealized investment (gains) losses $ (0.08 ) $ (0.13 ) Less: Tax effect at 25.345% $ 0.02 $ 0.04 Net adjustment to GAAP diluted EPS $ (0.06 ) $ (0.09 ) Non-GAAP Adjusted diluted EPS $ 1.22 $ 2.72



