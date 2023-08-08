GAMCO Investors, Inc. Reports Results for the Second Quarter 2023

| Source: GAMCO Investors, Inc. GAMCO Investors, Inc.

Rye, New York, UNITED STATES

  • Second Quarter Fully Diluted EPS was $0.58 versus $0.62 for First Quarter 2023
  • Operating margin of 27.9%
  • Ending AUM of $30.7 billion; average AUM of $30.2 billion

GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GAMCO Investors, Inc. (“GAMI”) (OTCQX: GAMI) today reported its operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)Three Months Ended
     
  June 30,
2023
 March 31,
2023
 $ Change % Change 
U.S. GAAP             
Revenue $59,171  $59,906  $(735) -1.2% 
Expenses $42,679  $43,508  $(829) -1.9% 
Operating income $16,492  $16,398  $94  0.6% 
Non-operating income (loss) $3,281  $1,924  $1,357  70.5% 
Net income $14,613  $15,897  $(1,284) -8.1% 
Diluted earnings per share $0.58  $0.62  $(0.04) -6.5% 
Operating margin  27.9%   27.4%  N/A 50 bps 
        
        

Revenue

(In thousands) Three Months Ended     
  June 30,
2023		 March 31,
2023		 $ Change % Change 
Investment advisory and incentive fees         
Fund revenues $37,480 $37,467 $13  0.0% 
Institutional and Private Wealth Management $15,222 $15,337 $(115) -0.7% 
SICAV $1,704 $2,191 $(487) -22.2% 
Total $54,406 $54,995 $(589) -1.1% 
Distribution fees and other income $4,765 $4,911 $(146) -3.0% 
Total revenue $59,171 $59,906 $(735) -1.2% 
          
          
  • The decrease in total investment advisory and incentive fees from the first quarter 2023 was primarily due to lower average equity assets under management across all three types of investment vehicles.

Expenses

(In thousands) Three Months Ended     
  June 30,
2023		 March 31,
2023		 $ Change % Change 
Compensation $28,056 $29,186 $(1,130) -3.9% 
Management fee $2,197 $2,036 $161  7.9% 
Distribution costs $6,369 $6,473 $(104) -1.6% 
Other operating expenses $6,057 $5,813 $244  4.2% 
Total expenses $42,679 $43,508 $(829) -1.9% 
          
          
  • Compensation decreased from the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to lower stock compensation of $0.8 million and lower variable compensation of $0.4 million, partially offset by higher salaries of $0.1 million;
  • Management fee increased from the first quarter of 2023 by $0.2 million, as pre-management fee income increased by $1.6 million;
  • Distribution costs decreased from the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to lower average assets under management in open-end funds; and
  • Other operating expenses increased from the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to higher meeting expenses of $0.3 million.

Operating Margin

Operating margin was 27.9% for the second quarter of 2023, compared with 27.4% for the first quarter of 2023. Operating margin represents the ratio of operating income to revenue.

Non-Operating Income

(In thousands) Three Months Ended     
  June 30,
2023		 March 31,
2023		 $ Change % Change 
Gain / (loss) from investments, net $1,616  $561  $1,055 188.1% 
Interest and dividend income $1,958  $1,661  $297 17.9% 
Interest expense $(293) $(298) $5 -1.7% 
Total non-operating income / (loss) $3,281  $1,924  $1,357 70.5% 
          
          

Income Taxes

A reconciliation of the company’s statutory federal income tax rate and the effective income tax rate is summarized in the following table:

  Three Months Ended 
  June 30,
2023		 March 31,
2023		 
U.S. statutory tax rate 21.0% 21.0% 
State income tax, net of federal benefit 2.7  2.1  
Other 2.4  (9.9) 
Effective income tax rate 26.1% 13.2% 
      
      

Assets Under Management

(In millions) As of   
  June 30,
2023		 March 31,
2023		 % Change 
        
Mutual Funds $8,271 $8,288 -0.2% 
Closed-end Funds  7,195  7,155 0.6% 
Institutional & PWM (a) (b)  11,035  10,764 2.5% 
SICAV (c)  590  824 -28.4% 
Total Equities  27,091  27,031 0.2% 
        
100% U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund  3,596  3,609 -0.4% 
Institutional & PWM Fixed Income  32  32 0.0% 
Total Treasuries & Fixed Income  3,628  3,641 -0.4% 
Total Assets Under Management $30,719 $30,672 0.2% 
        
(a) Includes $441 and $460 of AUM subadvised for Teton Advisors, Inc. at June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively. 
(b) Includes $230 and $224 of 100% U.S. Treasury Fund AUM at June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively.   
(c) Includes $579 and $812 of the SICAV AUM subadvised by Associated Capital Group, Inc. at June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively.
        
        

Assets under management at June 30, 2023 were $30.7 billion, unchanged from $30.7 billion at March 31, 2023. Market appreciation of $966 million was offset by net outflows of $787 million and distributions of $132 million.

Mutual Funds

Assets under management in Mutual Funds at June 30, 2023 were $8.3 billion, unchanged from March 31, 2023. The details of the quarterly change were as follows:

  • Net outflows were $255 million;
  • Market appreciation was $242 million; and
  • Distributions, net of reinvestment, were $4 million.

Closed-end Funds

Assets under management in Closed-end Funds at June 30, 2023 were $7.2 billion, unchanged from March 31, 2023. The details of the quarterly change were as follows:

  • Net outflows were $23 million;
  • Market appreciation was $191 million; and
  • Distributions, net of reinvestment, were $128 million.

Institutional & PWM

Assets under management in Institutional & PWM at June 30, 2023 were $11.0 billion, an increase of 2.5% from the $10.8 billion at March 31, 2023. The details of the quarterly change were as follows:

  • Net outflows were $231 million; and
  • Market appreciation was $502 million.

SICAV

Assets under management in SICAV at June 30, 2023 were $0.6 billion, a decrease of 28.4% from the $0.8 billion at March 31, 2023. The details of the quarterly change were as follows:

  • Net outflows were $221 million; and
  • Market depreciation was $13 million.

100% U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund

Assets under management in 100% U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund at June 30, 2023 were $3.6 billion, unchanged from the $3.6 billion at March 31, 2023. The details of the quarterly change were as follows:

  • Net outflows were $57 million; and
  • Market appreciation was $44 million.

Balance Sheet Information        

As of June 30, 2023, cash, cash equivalents, and investments were $193.6 million, compared with $169.5 million as of December 31, 2022. As of June 30, 2023, stockholders’ equity was $161.4 million, compared with $139.1 million as of December 31, 2022.

Return to Shareholders

During the second quarter, GAMI paid a dividend of $0.04 per share for a total of $1.0 million and purchased 85,834 shares for $1.6 million at an average price of $18.98 per share. From July 1, 2023, to August 8, 2023, the Company has purchased 54,255 shares at an average price of $19.86 per share.

On August 8, 2023, GAMI’s board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share, which is payable on September 26, 2023, to class A and class B shareholders of record on September 12, 2023.

About GAMCO Investors, Inc.

GAMI is best known for its research-driven value approach to equity investing (known as PMV with a Catalyst™). GAMI conducts its investment advisory business principally through two subsidiaries: Gabelli Funds, LLC (24 open-end funds, 14 closed-end funds, 5 actively managed semi-transparent ETFs, and a SICAV) and GAMCO Asset Management Inc. (approximately 1,400 institutional and private wealth separate accounts). GAMI serves a broad client base including institutions, intermediaries, private wealth, and direct retail investors. In recent years, GAMI has successfully integrated new teams of RIAs by providing attractive compensation arrangements and extensive research capabilities.

Gabelli Funds offers a wide range of solutions for clients across Value and Growth Equity, SRI, Convertibles, sector-focused strategies including Gold and Utilities, Merger Arbitrage, and U.S. Treasury Money Market Fixed Income.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Our disclosure and analysis in this press release, which do not present historical information, contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements convey our current expectations or forecasts of future events. You can identify these statements because they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They use words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” and other words and terms of similar meaning. They also appear in any discussion of future operating or financial performance. In particular, these include statements relating to future actions, future performance of our products, expenses, the outcome of any legal proceedings, and financial results. Although we believe that we are basing our expectations and beliefs on reasonable assumptions within the bounds of what we currently know about our business and operations, the economy, and other conditions, there can be no assurance that our actual results will not differ materially from what we expect or believe. Therefore, you should proceed with caution in relying on any of these forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance.

Forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, some of which are listed below, that are difficult to predict and could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that may cause our actual results to differ from our expectations include risks associated with the duration and scope of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic resulting in volatile market conditions, a decline in the securities markets that adversely affect our assets under management, negative performance of our products, the failure to perform as required under our investment management agreements, and a general downturn in the economy that negatively impacts our operations. We also direct your attention to the more specific discussions of these and other risks, uncertainties and other important factors contained in our Annual Report and other public filings. Other factors that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We do not undertake to update publicly any forward-looking statements if we subsequently learn that we are unlikely to achieve our expectations whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI).

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund before investing. The prospectus, which contains more complete information about this and other matters, should be read carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus, please call 800 GABELLI or visit www.gabelli.com

GAMCO Investors, Inc. and Subsidiaries            
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)          
(in thousands, except per share data)            
  Three Months Ended % Change From  
  June 30,
2023		 March 31,
2023		 June 30,
2022		 March 31,
2023		 June 30,
2022		  
Revenue:            
Investment advisory and incentive fees $54,406  $54,995  $60,248       
Distribution fees and other income  4,765   4,911   5,355       
Total revenue  59,171   59,906   65,603  -1.2% -9.8%  
Expenses:            
Compensation  28,056   29,186   24,215       
Management fee  2,197   2,036   365       
Distribution costs  6,369   6,473   6,672       
Other operating expenses  6,057   5,813   6,086       
Total expenses  42,679   43,508   37,338  -1.9% 14.3%  
Operating income  16,492   16,398   28,265  0.6% -41.7%  
Non-operating income (loss):            
Gain / (loss) from investments, net  1,616   561   (4,383)      
Interest and dividend income  1,958   1,661   416       
Interest expense  (293)  (298)  (771)      
Total non-operating income / (loss)  3,281   1,924   (4,738) 70.5% -169.2%  
Income before provision for income taxes  19,773   18,322   23,527  7.9% -16.0%  
Provision for income taxes  5,160   2,425   6,241       
Net income $14,613  $15,897  $17,286  -8.1% -15.5%  
             
Earnings per share attributable to common            
stockholders:            
Basic $0.58  $0.62  $0.66  -7.5% -13.1%  
Diluted $0.58  $0.62  $0.66  -7.5% -12.2%  
             
Weighted average shares outstanding:            
Basic  25,358   25,529   26,063       
Diluted  25,358   25,529   26,323       
             
             


GAMCO Investors, Inc. and Subsidiaries        
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)     
(in thousands, except per share data)        
     
  June 30, December 31, June 30,  
   2023  2022  2022  
Assets        
Cash, cash equivalents, and U.S. Treasury Bills $149,153 $66,381 $133,890  
Investments in securities  21,476  84,742  25,465  
Seed capital investments  22,995  18,347  17,907  
Receivable from brokers  2,078  1,932  3,653  
Other receivables  20,155  25,839  22,614  
Deferred tax asset and income tax receivable  13,650  16,701  9,813  
Other assets  11,538  9,879  11,481  
Total assets $241,045 $223,821 $224,823  
         
Liabilities and stockholders' equity        
Payable for investments purchased $- $2,980 $-  
Income taxes payable  -  -  282  
Compensation payable  36,147  33,919  26,147  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  43,473  47,868  44,613  
Sub-total  79,620  84,767  71,042  
Subordinated Notes (due June 15, 2023)  -  -  33,691  
Total liabilities  79,620  84,767  104,733  
         
Stockholders' equity  161,425  139,054  120,090  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $241,045 $223,821 $224,823  
         
Shares outstanding  25,313  25,680  26,395  
         
         


GAMCO Investors, Inc. and Subsidiaries           
Assets Under Management            
By investment vehicle
            
(in millions)            
   Three Months Ended % Changed From  
   June 30, March 31, June 30, March 31, June 30,  
    2023   2023   2022  2023  2022   
Equities:            
Mutual Funds            
Beginning of period assets $8,288  $8,140  $9,824       
 Inflows  168   242   230       
 Outflows  (423)  (378)  (394)      
 Net inflows (outflows)  (255)  (136)  (164)      
 Market appreciation (depreciation)  242   288   (1,302)      
 Fund distributions, net of reinvestment  (4)  (4)  (4)      
 Total increase (decrease)  (17)  148   (1,470)      
Assets under management, end of period $8,271  $8,288  $8,354  -0.2% -1.0%  
Percentage of total assets under management  26.9%  27.0%  29.1%      
Average assets under management $8,165  $8,292  $9,071  -1.5% -10.0%  
              
Closed-end Funds            
Beginning of period assets $7,155  $7,046  $8,097       
 Inflows  1   24   59       
 Outflows  (24)  (15)  (12)      
 Net inflows (outflows)  (23)  9   47       
 Market appreciation (depreciation)  191   233   (981)      
 Fund distributions, net of reinvestment  (128)  (133)  (127)      
 Total increase (decrease)  40   109   (1,061)      
Assets under management, end of period $7,195  $7,155  $7,036  0.6% 2.3%  
Percentage of total assets under management  23.4%  23.3%  24.5%      
Average assets under management $7,117  $7,211  $7,611  -1.3% -6.5%  
              
Institutional & PWM            
Beginning of period assets $10,764  $10,714  $12,674       
 Inflows  66   61   61       
 Outflows  (297)  (558)  (297)      
 Net inflows (outflows)  (231)  (497)  (236)      
 Market appreciation (depreciation)  502   547   (1,869)      
 Total increase (decrease)  271   50   (2,105)      
Assets under management, end of period(a) $11,035  $10,764  $10,569  2.5% 4.4%  
Percentage of total assets under management  35.9%  35.1%  36.8%      
Average assets under management $10,628  $11,126  $11,702  -4.5% -9.2%  
              
SICAV            
Beginning of period assets $824  $867  $879       
 Inflows  48   124   169       
 Outflows  (269)  (176)  (90)      
 Net inflows (outflows)  (221)  (52)  79       
 Market appreciation (depreciation)  (13)  9   (72)      
 Total increase (decrease)  (234)  (43)  7       
Assets under management, end of period $590  $824  $886  -28.4% -33.4%  
Percentage of total assets under management  1.9%  2.7%  3.1%      
Average assets under management $683  $857  $910  -20.3% -24.9%  
              
Total Equities            
Beginning of period assets $27,031  $26,767  $31,474       
 Inflows  283   451   519       
 Outflows  (1,013)  (1,127)  (793)      
 Net inflows (outflows)  (730)  (676)  (274)      
 Market appreciation (depreciation)  922   1,077   (4,224)      
 Fund distributions, net of reinvestment  (132)  (137)  (131)      
 Total increase (decrease)  60   264   (4,629)      
Assets under management, end of period $27,091  $27,031  $26,845  0.2% 0.9%  
Percentage of total assets under management  88.2%  88.1%  93.5%      
Average assets under management $26,593  $27,486  $29,294  -3.2% -9.2%  
              
              
              


              
GAMCO Investors, Inc. and Subsidiaries             
Assets Under Management             
By investment vehicle - continued             
(in millions)             
   Three Months Ended % Changed From  
   June 30, March 31, June 30, March 31, June 30,  
    2023   2023   2022  2023  2022   
Fixed Income:            
100% U.S. Treasury fund            
Beginning of period assets $3,609  $2,462  $1,872       
 Inflows  931   1,845   1,036       
 Outflows  (988)  (732)  (1,074)      
 Net inflows (outflows)  (57)  1,113   (38)      
 Market appreciation (depreciation)  44   34   2       
 Total increase (decrease)  (13)  1,147   (36)      
Assets under management, end of period $3,596  $3,609  $1,836  -0.4% 95.9%  
Percentage of total assets under management  11.7%  11.8%  6.4%      
Average assets under management $3,618  $3,245  $1,936  11.5% 86.9%  
              
Institutional & PWM Fixed Income            
Beginning of period assets $32  $32  $32       
 Inflows  -   -   -       
 Outflows  -   -   -       
 Net inflows (outflows)  -   -   -       
 Market appreciation (depreciation)  -   -   -       
 Total increase (decrease)  -   -   -       
Assets under management, end of period $32  $32  $32  0.0% 0.0%  
Percentage of total assets under management  0.1%  0.1%  0.1%      
Average assets under management $32  $32  $32  0.0% 0.0%  
              
Total Treasuries & Fixed Income            
Beginning of period assets $3,641  $2,494  $1,904       
 Inflows  931   1,845   1,036       
 Outflows  (988)  (732)  (1,074)      
 Net inflows (outflows)  (57)  1,113   (38)      
 Market appreciation (depreciation)  44   34   2       
 Total increase (decrease)  (13)  1,147   (36)      
Assets under management, end of period $3,628  $3,641  $1,868  -0.4% 94.2%  
Percentage of total assets under management  11.8%  11.9%  6.5%      
Average assets under management $3,650  $3,277  $1,968  11.4% 85.5%  
              
Total AUM            
Beginning of period assets $30,672  $29,261  $33,378       
 Inflows  1,214   2,296   1,555       
 Outflows  (2,001)  (1,859)  (1,867)      
 Net inflows (outflows)  (787)  437   (312)      
 Market appreciation (depreciation)  966   1,111   (4,222)      
 Fund distributions, net of reinvestment  (132)  (137)  (131)      
 Total increase (decrease)  47   1,411   (4,665)      
Assets under management, end of period $30,719  $30,672  $28,713  0.2% 7.0%  
Average assets under management $30,243  $30,763  $31,262  -1.7% -3.3%  
              
              


Contact Data