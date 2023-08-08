BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: EchoStar Corporation (Nasdaq - SATS), Sovos Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq - SOVO), Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq - RETA), Amedisys, Inc. (Nasdaq – AMED)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



EchoStar Corporation (Nasdaq - SATS)

Under the terms of the agreement, EchoStar will be acquired by DISH Network Corporation (“DISH”) (Nasdaq - DISH). Upon closing of the transaction, EchoStar stockholders will receive 2.85 shares of DISH Class A common stock for each share of EchoStar Class A, Class C or Class D common stock and 2.85 shares of DISH Class B common stock for each share of EchoStar Class B common stock they own. Following completion of the merger, existing DISH shareholders will own approximately 69% and existing EchoStar shareholders will own approximately 31% of the common stock of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the EchoStar Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether DISH is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Sovos Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq - SOVO)

Under the terms of the agreement, Sovos will be acquired by Campbell Soup Company (NYSE - CPB). Each share of Sovos common stock will be entitled to receive $23.00 per share in cash, representing a total enterprise value of approximately $2.7 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Sovos Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Campbell Soup is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq - RETA)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Reata will be acquired by Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq - BIIB). Reata shareholders will receive $172.50 in cash for each share they hold. The enterprise value of the deal is approximately $7.3 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Reata Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Biogen is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Amedisys, Inc. (Nasdaq – AMED)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Amedisys will be acquired by Optum (“Optum”). Amedisys shareholders will receive $101.00 per share in cash. The investigation concerns whether the Amedisys Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process resulting in Optum paying less than full value for the Company.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.