Highmark Interactive Inc. Announces Update to Cease Trade Order Update

TORONTO, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highmark Interactive Inc. (TSXV:HMRK) (“Highmark” or the “Company”), a provider of remote patient monitoring and other healthtech solutions, today announced an update of the Cease Trade Order (“CTO”), the Company continues to work in securing additional funding. The Company is pursuing multiple avenues for financing and it continues to explore short and long term options for its financial viability but there can be no guarantee such funding will be secured. Insiders continue to support the Company in the short term to support daily operations while it explores all its strategic options. The Company will provide a further update as circumstances warrant.



About Highmark Interactive

Highmark Interactive was created to change the paradigm of testing and management for brain and mental health. Highmark's approach is focused on providing real-time data to health providers to support proactive, preventative interventions and targeted care planning to improve health outcomes.

In addition to a growing network of virtual, in-person and hybrid clinics. Highmark Interactive offers the world's first gamified, FDA cleared patient-led assessments as well as digital clinician-led assessments of neurofunction and balance. Together. The technology is used in more than 350 health organizations globally. By unlocking insights, Highmark's platform enables precision medicine and creates a more contemporary model for delivering better outcomes in medical

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

Learn more: https://www.highmark.tech/



For further information:

Highmark Interactive Inc.

Sanjeev Sharma, President & CEO.

sanjeev@highmark.tech or 1-855-969-5079 Investor Relations

ir@highmark.tech

SOURCE: Highmark Interactive Inc