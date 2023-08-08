Weightbearing Low Dose (CT) Systems Market to Hit US$ 500.7 Million by 2033 | Fact.MR Report

Rockville , Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, The global weightbearing low dose (CT) systems market is anticipated to reach US$ 500.7 million by 2033-end, expanding at a CAGR of 7% over the next ten years. Primary factors propelling market expansion are growing demand for musculoskeletal imaging, increase in the number of research & clinical studies, and evolving regulatory guidelines & initiatives.



Demand for musculoskeletal imaging techniques that can accurately assess conditions such as osteoarthritis, fractures, ligament injuries, and joint abnormalities is on the rise. Weightbearing low-dose CT systems offer advantages over conventional supine CT scanners by allowing imaging in weightbearing positions, which can provide detailed anatomical information. These systems enable a more realistic evaluation of joint mechanics, alignment, and weightbearing-related pathologies.

Improved diagnostic accuracy provided by weightbearing low-dose CT scanners enhances treatment planning, patient management, and outcomes. This trend is driven by the need for precise diagnosis, treatment planning, and monitoring of musculoskeletal disorders.

Integration of weightbearing low-dose systems with digital health solutions like telemedicine and electronic health records (EHR) can open up new opportunities for the market players. Such integration is expected to streamline workflow efficiency, simplify documentation, and improve overall patient management. Integration with the picture archiving and communication system (PACS) allows weightbearing low-dose CT images to be stored, retrieved, and shared within the healthcare network. This integration enables radiologists and orthopedic specialists to access and review weightbearing CT images seamlessly, facilitating collaborative decision-making and multidisciplinary consultations.

Increasing emphasis on enhancing sports performance and injury prevention is further driving the demand for these systems in this field.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global weightbearing low dose (CT) systems market is valued at US$ 254.2 million in 2023.

Point-of-care extremity CT scanners accounted for 63.5% share of the global market in 2022.

By extremity, foot & ankle injuries accounted for 34.8% market share in 2022.

By end user, hospitals held 58.2% share of the global market in 2022.

North America dominated the global market, with the United States accounting for sales of US$ 104.3 million in 2022.



“Growing demand for advanced and efficient imaging techniques, driven by the rising prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders, is expected to push the sales of weightbearing low-dose CT systems over the coming years,” says an analyst at Fact.MR.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Planmeca Group (PLANMED OY)

CurveBeam AI

Carestream Health

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (EOS Imaging)

Competitive Landscape

In response to the rising demand for musculoskeletal imaging as well as increased competition, manufacturers of weightbearing low-dose CT systems are taking steps to expand their market reach through partnerships and collaborations to develop cutting-edge products at reasonable prices.

In June 2021, Alphatec Holdings added the EOS imaging team to improve the predictability of the spine patient experience from diagnosis through follow-up.

In October 2022, Curvebeam and Straxcorp officially announced their intention to merge to establish Curvebeam AI. CurveBeam AI, Ltd expanded the commercially available point-of-care imaging solutions of CurveBeam into the bone health market and provided AI-driven weightbearing CT (WBCT) imaging applications.

Weightbearing Low Dose (CT) Systems Industry Research Segmentation

By Product: Bilateral Weightbearing CT Scanners Point-of-Care Extremity CT Scanners Bi-planner Vertical CT Scanners Advanced Visualization Software

By Extremity: Spine (Cervical & Lumbar) Hip & Pelvis Knee Foot & Ankle Hand/Wrist Elbow

By End User: Hospitals Diagnostic Imaging Centers Orthopedic Clinics/Centers

By Region: North America Latin America Europe South Asia East Asia Oceania Middle East and Africa



More Market Insights Available

Fact.MR offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the weightbearing low dose (CT) systems market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment for 2012 to 2022 and projections for 2023 to 2033.

The research study is based on product (bilateral weightbearing CT scanners, point-of-care extremity CT scanners, bi-planner vertical CT scanners, advanced visualization software), extremity (spine [cervical & lumbar], hip & pelvis, knee, foot & ankle, hand/wrist, elbow), and end user (hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, orthopedic clinics/centers), across seven regions of the world (North America, South America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa).

