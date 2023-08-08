Database Automation Market Size Expanding Application Scope to Fuel Growth at CAGR 26.7%, Value to Reach USD 14,833.1 Million By 2032

TOKYO, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Database Automation Market is expected to experience robust growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing need for streamlined database management across various industries. Database automation refers to the use of software and tools to automate repetitive database administration tasks, such as provisioning, configuration, patching, and backup. This article provides key insights into the market, covering recent trends, growth factors, challenges, regional outlook, and prominent companies operating in the industry.



Database Automation Market Highlights and Statistics:

The Database Automation Market is forecasted to reach a significant value of USD 14,833.1 Million by 2032 expanding from USD 1,425.9 Million in 2022, growing at an impressive CAGR of 26.7% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. This remarkable growth is driven by the growing adoption of database automation technologies across industries to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and minimize errors in database management.

North America currently holds the largest revenue share, accounting for USD 584 million. The region's dominance can be attributed to the high adoption of advanced technologies in industries such as banking, healthcare, retail, and IT.

The solutions sub segment under component segment has USD 855 million revenue share in 2022

The integration of machine learning (ML) and analytics with database automation is a major trend gaining traction in the market. ML and analytics enable intelligent automation, predictive analysis, and proactive database management.

Database Automation Market Report Coverage:

Market Database Automation Market Database Automation Market Size 2022 USD 1,425.9 Million Database Automation Market Forecast 2032 USD 14,833.1 Million Database Automation Market CAGR During 2023 - 2032 26.7% Database Automation Market Analysis Period 2020 - 2032 Database Automation Market Base Year 2022 Database Automation Market Forecast Data 2023 - 2032 Segments Covered By Component, By Deployment, By Application, By Industry Vertical, By Enterprise Size, And By Geography Database Automation Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Amazon Web Services, Inc., BMC Software, Inc., CA Technologies, Datavail, IBM Corporation, Micro Focus, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Quest Software Inc., and SAP SE.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Database Automation Market Outlook and Opportunities:

Need to Improve Productivity and Resource Utilization: Database automation helps improve the productivity of IT teams by automating repetitive tasks, allowing them to focus on strategic initiatives and innovation. It also optimizes resource utilization by efficiently managing databases without manual intervention.

Rising Data Volumes: The exponential growth of data volumes requires efficient database management solutions to handle large datasets effectively.

Focus on Digital Transformation: Enterprises across industries are increasingly focusing on digital transformation to stay competitive and enhance customer experiences. Database automation plays a crucial role in supporting digital initiatives.

Growing Complexity of Database Platforms: With the emergence of new database platforms and technologies, managing diverse and complex databases becomes challenging. Automation simplifies database management in heterogeneous environments.

Surging Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions: The adoption of cloud-based database automation solutions is on the rise due to their scalability, cost-effectiveness, and ease of deployment.

Database Automation Market Key Barriers:

Data Security and Privacy Concerns: Enterprises may be hesitant to adopt third-party database automation solutions due to concerns about data security and privacy.

Integration Complexities: Integrating database automation tools with existing legacy systems can be complex and may require additional resources and expertise.

Lack of Technical Expertise and Training: Adopting database automation requires skilled professionals who are proficient in using the automation tools, which may be a challenge for some organizations.

Possibility of Automation Failures: Automated processes can sometimes fail, leading to disruptions in operations. Organizations need to ensure proper monitoring and fail-safe mechanisms.

High Initial Costs of Implementation: Implementing database automation solutions can involve significant initial costs, which may deter some organizations from adoption.

Database Automation Market Segmentation:

Based on Components

Services

Solution

Based on the Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

Based on the Application

Provisioning

Security and Compliance

Backup



Based on the Verticals

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Research and Academia



Retail & E-Commerce

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

IT & Telecommunications

Other



Based on the Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Sizes Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprise

Database Automation Market Regional Insights:

North America is expected to retain market dominance over the forecast period. However, the Asia Pacific region will witness the fastest growth, driven by rising investments by enterprises to scale their digital capabilities and adopt advanced technologies.

Database Automation Market Leading Players:

Key companies offering database automation solutions include Microsoft, IBM, Oracle, CA Technologies, BMC Software Inc., Micro Focus, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Datavail, Percona, HelpSystems, Datical, Red Gate, WhereScape, Severalnines, Tesora, DBmaestro, and Idera.



