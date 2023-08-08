The Bloc Welcomes BellaLina Gelato to Downtown Los Angeles

Downtown LA, California, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bloc is introducing a new and delicious retailer to its open-air retail, dining, and entertainment destination in Downtown Los Angeles, BellaLina Gelato. The grand opening will be on Wednesday, August 9 located on the Plaza Level at The Bloc DTLA, 700 W 7th St, Los Angeles, CA 90017. The first 50 people in line will receive a $10 gift card to BellaLina and a customized BellaLina Gelato scooper!

Dan Coté, General Manager of The Bloc stated, “Just in time for the heat of summer, you can now enjoy a refreshing and delicious gelato and support a local small business at the same time. BellaLina Gelato offers flavors and options for every mood and celebration.”

From the creators of Café Balzac, BellaLina Gelato, will feature the best Gelato, exotic Gelato shakes, and smoothie selection in Downtown Los Angeles. The perfect cure to any hot LA summer day, BellaLina Gelato features a rotating selection of gelato and sorbetto flavors like Alphonso Mango, Madagascar Vanilla Bean, Menta Chocolate Chip, Ube, Cookie Monster, Pure Sicilian Pistachio, Rosanna Raspberry Sorbetto and more. BellaLina Gelato is the perfect complement to Café Balzac’s collection of gourmet coffee and espresso drinks, sweet and savory crêpes, and curated pastries. Together, Café Balzac and BellaLina are a dollop of French and Italian inspiration in the heart of DTLA.

"We are able to expand and open a second business at The Bloc, thanks to the loyal support of our Downtown Los Angeles locals and regulars. BellaLina Gelato is our first gelato store. If you want a little pick-me up, visit us at Café Balzac. If you want a sweet treat, come visit us at BellaLina Gelato. We will give a little taste of Roma in Downtown Los Angeles,” added Mohssine Kendadi owner of BellaLina Gelato.

The Bloc is a diverse open space that offers a mix of thoughtfully curated shops, artisans, premier retailers including a Macy’s ﬂagship store, restaurants, bars, open-air green space, and entertainment, The Bloc is also home to the Sheraton Grand Los Angeles Hotel, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, and a 727,000 square-foot, creative-focused ofﬁce tower.

The Bloc is a vibrant, open-air urban center, a growing, inclusive community, a LEED™ certiﬁed Gold project, an inﬂection point in the heart of downtown Los Angeles. Encompassing a full city block along LA's iconic 7th Street corridor, The Bloc connects the ﬁnancial, fashion, jewelry, and theater districts – and the 7th Street Metro Center Station, where four DTLA lines converge.