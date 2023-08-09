Telecom Cloud Market to reach $134 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The telecom cloud market is projected to cross USD 134 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The market is driven by rising adoption of cloud computing, expansion of 5G, and much more. The shift toward cloud computing in the telecommunications sector has revolutionized the way services are delivered and managed. Telecom operators are leveraging the cloud to enhance scalability, reduce costs, and improve operational efficiency. Additionally, the rapid expansion of 5G networks and the Internet of Things (IoT) has generated a massive amount of data that needs to be stored, processed, and analyzed, creating a demand for robust cloud infrastructure. The growing popularity of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and virtualized network functions are propelling the market forward, offering flexibility and agility to service providers.

The telecom cloud market share from the solution segment will witness substantial growth through 2032, as these solutions are tailored specifically to the unique needs of telecom operators. One of the key benefits of telecom cloud solution is the ability to virtualize network functions, allowing operators to scale and deploy services more efficiently. These solutions also offer centralized management and automation capabilities, enabling operators to streamline their operations and reduce costs. With telecom cloud solutions, operators can leverage the power of cloud computing to enhance their networks, improve customer experience, and drive innovation in the industry.

The telecom cloud market from the software-defined networking segment is anticipated to expand notably through 2032. SDN separates the network's control plane from the underlying hardware, allowing operators to centrally manage and orchestrate network resources. Telecom cloud provides the scalable and flexible infrastructure needed to host SDN controllers and network functions. By utilizing the cloud, operators can dynamically allocate resources, optimize traffic flow, and rapidly deploy network services. Telecom cloud enables the virtualization of network functions, such as routers and switches, allowing for efficient resource utilization and cost savings. SDN, coupled with telecom cloud, empowers operators with enhanced network agility, automation, and scalability, paving the way for future innovations in the telecommunications industry.







Asia Pacific telecom cloud market has experienced significant growth in recent years. The expanding telecommunications industry, coupled with the increasing adoption of cloud computing, has driven this growth. Factors such as the rapid proliferation of smartphones, the growth of 4G and 5G networks, and the rising demand for digital services are fueling the market demand. Additionally, governments in the region are promoting initiatives to enhance connectivity and digital infrastructure, further accelerating the adoption of telecom cloud solutions. With a vast population and evolving consumer preferences, APAC telecom cloud industry presents immense opportunities for service providers and technology vendors alike.

Major players in the worldwide telecom cloud industry are Nokia, AWS, Ericsson, Fortinet, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Juniper Networks Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Cisco, Oracle Corporation, Orange, Salesforce, Verizon Communication, IBM Corporation, VMWare, and Google.

These market participants are focusing on mergers & acquisitions to expand their product & service portfolio, thus bettering the profit prospects. For instance, in July 2021, Ericsson completed the acquisition of Vonage Holdings Corp. This will allow Ericsson to have access to strong foundational elements, enabling it to offer a comprehensive range of communications solutions, including UCaaS, Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), and CCaaS.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Telecom cloud market 360º synopsis, 2018 - 2032

2.2 Business trends

2.2.1 Total Addressable Market (TAM)

2.3 Regional trends

2.4 Component trends

2.5 Deployment model trends

2.6 Service model trends

2.7 Application trends

2.8 Organization size trends

Chapter 3 Telecom Cloud Market Insights

3.1 Impact on COVID-19

3.2 Russia-Ukraine war impact

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.4 Vendor matrix

3.5 Profit margin analysis

3.6 Technology & innovation landscape

3.7 Patent analysis

3.8 Key news and initiatives

3.8.1 Partnership/collaboration

3.8.2 Merger/Acquisition

3.8.3 Investment

3.8.4 Product launch and innovation

3.9 Regulatory landscape

3.10 Impact forces

3.10.1 Growth drivers

3.10.1.1 Increasing data traffic and demand for high-speed connectivity

3.10.1.2 Rising adoption of 5G networks

3.10.1.3 Propelling demand for operational efficient solutions

3.10.1.4 SMEs inclined toward cost-efficient cloud services

3.10.1.5 Government initiatives to support digitalization

3.10.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.10.2.1 Security and privacy risks

3.10.2.2 Network reliability and service disruptions

3.11 Growth potential analysis

3.12 Porter’s analysis

3.13 PESTEL analysis

