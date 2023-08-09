Xencelabs Partners With Distributor JB&A

VANCOUVER, Wash., Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xencelabs, the global provider of digital drawing solutions for creative professionals, today announced its partnership with JB&A (a DCC company), a leading distributor of Pro AV, Broadcast and Video Production technology. “The recent introduction of Xencelabs’ Pen Display 24, a pen-on-screen display for professional digital content creators, received a very warm welcome from a variety of creative businesses as well as educational institutions, and the ensuing demand for the product led Xencelabs to seek out a respected, high-performing distributor like JB&A,” said Hannah Imperial Cannon, Director of Business Development at Xencelabs. “Partnering with a value-added distributor with staff who truly understand the needs of those working with creative professionals in the Media and Entertainment space is exactly what we need to help meet and exceed our business goals,” continued Imperial Cannon.



JB&A, a standout supply chain partner for global professional and enterprise technology brands in the Pro AV space, has a history of success building relationships with its vendors and manufacturers and making sure that its product offerings deliver the results required by the end customer. “Having Xencelabs as a customer fits perfectly into our distribution portfolio,” said Jeff Burgess, Senior Vice President of JB&A. “A digital pen display is an indispensable tool within the video and film industry and Xencelabs’ quality product is sure to be a winner among our customers. We expect our business with Xencelabs to be very solid and we look forward to working with them.”

About Xencelabs

Xencelabs is a global company providing best-in-class digital drawing solutions enabling creative professionals to expand their creativity and enhance productivity. Xencelabs was founded in 2019 by professionals with experience that spans varied disciplines in industrial design, animation, VFX, illustration, software, engineering, IT, sales, marketing, government, and education. We’re dedicated to designing digital drawing tools that facilitate artistic expression. Our goal is to build communities and collaboration with other industry leaders. We aim to create tools that are intuitive and a natural extension of the creative process. For more on Xencelabs, visit www.xencelabs.com

About JB&A

JB&A is the leading technology distributor of professional, business and enterprise products from pioneering technology brands, playing an integral role in supplying the world with cutting-edge tech. For twenty years JB&A has distributed the technology that transforms societies and facilitates the world’s transition to digital. These days JB&A distributes everything from AV solutions to AI-powered smart-tech.

JB&A is powered by the mantra ‘our people, our customers, our business’ and its reach is global. A wholly owned subsidiary of parent company DCC PLC, a FTSE 100 company, it has offices in Europe, North America, Middle East and China, representing 2,400 brands. In 2020 it had a turnover of £3.913 billion. As technology evolves, so does JB&A. See www.jbanda.com.

For more information, please contact:

douglas.little@xencelabs.com