Atlanticus Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Second Quarter 2023 Receivables growth of 18.5% over prior year, with over 3 million accounts served, allowing for continued strong results(1)

ATLANTA, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLC) (Atlanticus, the Company, we, our or us), a financial technology company which enables its bank, retail and healthcare partners to offer more inclusive financial services to millions of everyday Americans, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Financial and Operating Highlights

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights (all comparisons to the Second Quarter 2022)

Managed receivables 2 increased 13.9% to $2.2 billion

increased 13.9% to $2.2 billion Total operating revenue increased 7.8% to $290.8 million.

Return on average shareholders' equity of 21.2% 3

Purchase volume of $696.1 million.

Over 350,000 new accounts served during the quarter, over 3.3 million total accounts serviced 1

Net income attributable to common shareholders of $18.8 million, or $1.02 per diluted common share

1 Receviables growth is calculated based on the increase in Loans, interest and fees receivable, at fair value as of June 30, 2023, compared to June 30, 2022; In our calculation of total accounts serviced, we include all accounts with account activity and accounts that have open lines of credit at the end of the referenced period.

2 Managed receivables is a non-GAAP financial measure and excludes the results of our Auto Finance receivables. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures for important additional information.

3 Return on average shareholders' equity is calculated using Net income attributable to common shareholders as the numerator and the average of Total shareholders' equity as of June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023 as the denominator, annualized.

Management Commentary

Jeff Howard, President and Chief Executive Officer at Atlanticus stated, “We are pleased to once again deliver strong profitability and return on capital, even as we navigate elevated charge-offs following consumer stress caused by rapid inflation in the second half of last year. As we have observed the consumers we serve benefit from higher wages and adjust to higher cost of living, we have returned to quarter over quarter increases in new accounts served leading to our continued trend of year over year managed receivables and revenue growth.

“We are seeing growth across each of our product offerings. Our retail credit offering grew through new client roll outs as well as period over period growth from existing clients. Our general purpose managed receivables also grew year-over-year, even as the total number of customers served by that business line declined due to our tightened underwriting beginning in the second quarter of last year. General purpose receivables growth was due to higher credit line utilization as the portfolio matures, as well as an increase in the number of new customers on a quarter over quarter basis. In total, we added over 350,000 new accounts on behalf of our bank partners in the quarter, up from aproximately 220,000 in the first quarter of 2023.

“As has been our focus historically, our future growth will be dependent on our confidence in achieving attractive returns on our shareholders’ capital. As the consumers we serve have regained stable performance, and with ample liquidity available to us, we are well positioned for long term sustained growth through each of our retail credit, general purpose credit card, healthcare payments and auto finance lines of business.”

Financial Results For the Three Months Ended June 30, ($ in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 % Change Total operating revenue $ 290,751 $ 269,796 7.8 % Other non-operating revenue 87 239 nm Total revenue 290,838 270,035 7.7 % Interest expense (24,215 ) (18,925 ) 28.0 % Provision for losses on loans, interest and fees receivable recorded at amortized cost (309 ) (182 ) nm Changes in fair value of loans, interest and fees receivable recorded at fair value (177,829 ) (146,559 ) 21.3 % Net margin $ 88,485 $ 104,369 -15.2 % Total operating expenses $ 56,472 $ 61,829 -8.7 % Net income $ 24,814 $ 33,797 -26.6 % Net income attributable to controlling interests $ 25,089 $ 34,025 -26.3 % Preferred dividends and discount accretion $ (6,289 ) $ (6,257 ) nm Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 18,800 $ 27,768 -32.3 % Net income attributable to common shareholders per common share—basic $ 1.30 $ 1.88 -30.9 % Net income attributable to common shareholders per common share—diluted $ 1.02 $ 1.46 -30.1 %

*nm = not meaningful

Managed Receivables

Managed receivables increased 13.9% to $2.2 billion from June 30, 2022 largely driven by growth in the private label credit and general purpose credit card products offered by our bank partners. Total accounts served increased 2.0% to 3.3 million. We have continued to experience overall period-over-period quarterly receivables growth with over $264.5 million in net receivables growth associated with the private label credit and general purpose credit card products offered by our bank partners from June 30, 2022 to June 30, 2023. The addition of large private label credit retail partners and ongoing purchases of receivables arising in accounts issued by our bank partners to customers of our existing retail partners helped grow our private label credit receivables by $130.1 million in the twelve months ended June 30, 2023. Our general purpose credit card receivables grew by $134.3 million during the twelve months ended June 30, 2023. We have noted recent recoveries in consumer spending behavior that have helped to increase the overall combined managed receivables levels and we currently expect this trend to continue further into 2023, although we expect the pace of growth to slow when compared to earlier periods due to tightened underwriting standards adopted during the second quarter 2022 (and subsequent quarters).

Total Operating Revenue

Total operating revenue consists of: 1) interest income, finance charges and late fees on consumer loans, 2) other fees on credit products including annual and merchant fees and 3) ancillary, interchange and servicing income on loan portfolios.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2023, total operating revenue increased 7.8% to $290.8 million when compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

We continue to experience period-over-period growth in all segments of our business including private label credit and general purpose credit card receivables and to a lesser extent in our Auto Finance receivables. We expect net period-over-period growth in our total interest income and related fees for these operations for the majority of 2023, albeit at a decreased growth rate to that experienced in 2022. Growth in future periods is also dependent on the addition of new retail partners and the expansion of existing relationships to expand the reach of private label credit operations and effective marketing for the general purpose credit card operations.

Interest Expense

Interest expense was $24.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $18.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The elevated expenses were primarily driven by the planned increases in outstanding debt in proportion to growth in our receivables coupled with some increases in the cost of capital.

Outstanding notes payable, net of unamortized debt issuance costs and discounts, associated with our private label credit and general purpose credit card platform increased from $1,359.7 million as of June 30, 2022 to $1,595.8 million as of June 30, 2023. Recent increases in the federal funds rate have thus far had a modest impact on our interest expense as over 85% of interest rates on our outstanding debt are fixed.

We anticipate additional debt financing over the next few quarters as we continue to grow coupled with increased effective interest rates resulting from recent federal funds rate increases. As such, we expect our quarterly interest expense for these operations to increase compared to prior periods.

Changes in Fair Value of Loans, Interest and Fees Receivable Recorded at Fair Value

Changes in fair value of loans, interest and fees receivable recorded at fair value increased to $177.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $146.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

This increase was largely driven by growth in underlying receivables coupled with increased fee billings on those receivables.

Fee billings on our fair value receivables increased from $217.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 to $234.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. We include expected market degradation in our forecasts to reflect the possibility of delinquency rates increasing in the near term (and the corresponding increase in charge-offs and decrease in payments) above the level that historical and current trends would suggest.

We expect our change in fair value of credit card receivables recorded at fair value to increase throughout 2023 consistent with growth in these receivables.

Total Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses decreased 8.7% in the quarter when compared to the same period in 2022.

For the quarter, operating expenses decreased, primarily driven by reductions in marketing, corresponding to strategic underwriting, tightening and selectively slowing our growth in receivables and new customers on behalf of our bank partners.

We expect increases in portions of this cost for 2023 as we continue to grow the number of consumers served and hire additional talent to meet our anticipated levels of marketing, origination, and receivables.

Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders

Net income attributable to common shareholders decreased 32.3% to $18.8 million, or $1.02 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Share Repurchases

We repurchased and retired 105,447 shares of our common stock at an aggregate cost of $3.0 million, in the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

We will continue to evaluate the best use of our capital to increase shareholder value over time.

About Atlanticus Holdings Corporation

Empowering Better Financial Outcomes for Everyday Americans

Atlanticus™ technology enables bank, retail, and healthcare partners to offer more inclusive financial services to everyday Americans through the use of proprietary analytics. We apply the experience gained and infrastructure built from servicing over 20 million customers and over $37 billion in consumer loans over more than 25 years of operating history to support lenders that originate a range of consumer loan products. These products include retail and healthcare private label credit and general purpose credit cards marketed through our omnichannel platform, including retail point-of-sale, healthcare-point of-care, direct mail solicitation, internet-based marketing, and partnerships with third parties. Additionally, through our Auto Finance subsidiary, Atlanticus serves the individual needs of automotive dealers and automotive non-prime financial organizations with multiple financing and service programs.

Forward-Looking Statements

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents (including $172.1 million and $202.2 million associated with variable interest entities at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) $ 342,616 $ 384,984 Restricted cash and cash equivalents (including $30.3 million and $27.6 million associated with variable interest entities at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) 51,791 48,208 Loans, interest and fees receivable: Loans, interest and fees receivable, at fair value (including $1,868.3 million and $1,735.9 million associated with variable interest entities at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) 1,916,063 1,817,976 Loans, interest and fees receivable, gross 115,055 105,267 Allowances for uncollectible loans, interest and fees receivable (1,700 ) (1,643 ) Deferred revenue (18,863 ) (16,190 ) Net loans, interest and fees receivable 2,010,555 1,905,410 Property at cost, net of depreciation 12,549 10,013 Operating lease right-of-use assets 11,373 11,782 Prepaid expenses and other assets 25,818 27,417 Total assets $ 2,454,702 $ 2,387,814 Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 47,468 $ 44,332 Operating lease liabilities 20,543 20,112 Notes payable, net (including $1,595.8 million and $1,586.0 million associated with variable interest entities at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) 1,665,246 1,653,306 Senior notes, net 144,316 144,385 Income tax liability 75,640 60,689 Total liabilities 1,953,213 1,922,824 Commitments and contingencies Preferred stock, no par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized: Series A preferred stock, 400,000 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 (liquidation preference - $40.0 million); 400,000 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 (1) 40,000 40,000 Class B preferred units issued to noncontrolling interests 100,100 99,950 Shareholders' Equity Series B preferred stock, no par value, 3,256,261 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 (liquidation preference - $81.4 million); 3,204,640 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 (1) — — Common stock, no par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized: 14,428,039 and 14,453,415 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively — — Paid-in capital 107,633 121,996 Retained earnings 255,716 204,415 Total shareholders’ equity 363,349 326,411 Noncontrolling interests (1,960 ) (1,371 ) Total equity 361,389 325,040 Total liabilities, preferred stock and equity $ 2,454,702 $ 2,387,814





(1) Both the Series A preferred stock and the Series B preferred stock have no par value and are part of the same aggregate 10,000,000 shares authorized





Atlanticus Holdings Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Consumer loans, including past due fees $ 220,042 $ 191,547 $ 429,743 $ 356,353 Fees and related income on earning assets 62,874 65,839 107,231 120,537 Other revenue 7,835 12,410 14,759 22,676 Total operating revenue, net 290,751 269,796 551,733 499,566 Other non-operating revenue 87 239 146 300 Total revenue 290,838 270,035 551,879 499,866 Interest expense (24,215 ) (18,925 ) (48,449 ) (36,335 ) Provision for losses on loans, interest and fees receivable recorded at amortized cost (309 ) (182 ) (1,013 ) (329 ) Changes in fair value of loans, interest and fees receivable recorded at fair value (177,829 ) (146,559 ) (327,651 ) (251,239 ) Net margin 88,485 104,369 174,766 211,963 Operating expenses: Salaries and benefits 10,629 10,099 21,233 21,525 Card and loan servicing 23,814 23,997 48,149 46,672 Marketing and solicitation 14,486 20,231 24,892 40,804 Depreciation 643 549 1,261 1,142 Other 6,900 6,953 13,136 21,646 Total operating expenses 56,472 61,829 108,671 131,789 Income before income taxes 32,013 42,540 66,095 80,174 Income tax expense (7,199 ) (8,743 ) (15,387 ) (1,622 ) Net income 24,814 33,797 50,708 78,552 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 275 228 593 483 Net income attributable to controlling interests 25,089 34,025 51,301 79,035 Preferred dividends and discount accretion (6,289 ) (6,257 ) (12,516 ) (12,463 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 18,800 $ 27,768 $ 38,785 $ 66,572 Net income attributable to common shareholders per common share—basic $ 1.30 $ 1.88 $ 2.68 $ 4.50 Net income attributable to common shareholders per common share—diluted $ 1.02 $ 1.46 $ 2.11 $ 3.43





Atlanticus Holdings Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Shareholders’ Equity and Temporary Equity (Unaudited)

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

(Dollars in thousands) Series B Preferred Stock Common Stock Temporary Equity Shares Issued Amount Shares Issued Amount Paid-In Capital Retained Earnings Noncontrolling Interests Total Equity Class B Preferred Units Series A Preferred Stock Balance at December 31, 2022 3,204,640 $ — 14,453,415 $ — $ 121,996 $ 204,415 $ (1,371 ) $ 325,040 $ 99,950 $ 40,000 Accretion of discount associated with issuance of subsidiary equity — — — — (75 ) — — (75 ) 75 — Discount associated with repurchase of preferred stock — — — — 16 — — 16 — — Preferred dividends — — — — (6,168 ) — — (6,168 ) — — Stock option exercises and proceeds related thereto — — 1,258 — 19 — — 19 — — Compensatory stock issuances, net of forfeitures — — 146,227 — — — — — — — Issuance of series B preferred stock, net 51,327 — — — 1,069 — — 1,069 — — Contributions by owners of noncontrolling interests — — — — — — 4 4 — — Stock-based compensation costs — — — — 931 — — 931 — — Redemption and retirement of preferred shares (1,806 ) — — — (45 ) — — (45 ) — — Redemption and retirement of common shares — — (72,354 ) — (1,947 ) — — (1,947 ) — — Net income (loss) — — — — — 26,212 (318 ) 25,894 — — Balance at March 31, 2023 3,254,161 $ — 14,528,546 $ — $ 115,796 $ 230,627 $ (1,685 ) $ 344,738 $ 100,025 $ 40,000 Accretion of discount associated with issuance of subsidiary equity — — — — (75 ) — — (75 ) 75 — Preferred dividends — — — — (6,214 ) — — (6,214 ) — — Stock option exercises and proceeds related thereto — — 5,160 — 40 — — 40 — — Compensatory stock issuances, net of forfeitures — — (220 ) — — — — — — — Issuance of series B preferred stock, net 2,100 — — — 43 — — 43 — — Stock-based compensation costs — — — — 1,031 — — 1,031 — — Redemption and retirement of common shares — — (105,447 ) — (2,988 ) — — (2,988 ) — — Net income (loss) — — — — — 25,089 (275 ) 24,814 — — Balance at June 30, 2023 3,256,261 $ — 14,428,039 $ — $ 107,633 $ 255,716 $ (1,960 ) $ 361,389 $ 100,100 $ 40,000



Additional Information

Additional trends and data with respect to our private label credit and general purpose credit card receivables can be found in our latest Form 10-Q filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission under Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.

Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release presents information about managed receivables, which is a non-GAAP financial measure provided as a supplement to the results provided in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP). In addition to financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP, we present managed receivables, total managed yield, combined principal net charge-offs, and fair value to face value ratio, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures aid in the evaluation of the performance of our credit portfolios, including our risk management, servicing and collection activities and our valuation of purchased receivables. The credit performance of our managed receivables provides information concerning the quality of loan originations and the related credit risks inherent with the portfolios. Management relies heavily upon financial data and results prepared on the managed basis in order to manage our business, make planning decisions, evaluate our performance and allocate resources.

These non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures or the calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures are provided below for each of the fiscal periods indicated.

These non-GAAP financial measures include only the performance of those receivables underlying consolidated subsidiaries (for receivables carried at amortized cost basis and fair value) and exclude the performance of receivables held by our former equity method investee. As the receivables underlying our former equity method investee reflect a small and diminishing portion of our overall receivables base, we do not believe their inclusion or exclusion in the overall results is material. Additionally, we calculate average managed receivables based on the quarter-end balances.

The comparison of non-GAAP managed receivables to our GAAP financial statements requires an understanding that managed receivables reflect the face value of loans, interest and fees receivable without any consideration for potential loan losses or other adjustments to reflect fair value.

A reconciliation of Loans, interest and fees receivable, at fair value to Loans, interest and fees receivable, at face value is as follows:

At or for the Three Months Ended 2023 2022 2021 (in Millions) Jun. 30

(1) Mar. 31

(1) Dec. 31

(1) Sep. 30

(1) Jun. 30

(1) Mar. 31

(1) Dec. 31

(1) Sep. 30

(1) Loans, interest and fees receivable, at fair value $ 1,916.1 $ 1,795.6 $ 1,818.0 $ 1,728.1 $ 1,616.9 $ 1,405.8 $ 1,026.4 $ 846.2 Fair value mark against receivable (2) $ 257.9 $ 260.1 $ 302.1 $ 322.3 $ 293.0 $ 272.9 $ 208.9 $ 182.2 Loans, interest and fees receivable, at face value $ 2,174.0 $ 2,055.7 $ 2,120.1 $ 2,050.4 $ 1,909.9 $ 1,678.7 $ 1,235.3 $ 1,028.4 Fair value to face value ratio (3) 88.1 % 87.3 % 85.8 % 84.3 % 84.7 % 83.7 % 83.1 % 82.3 %





(1) We elected the fair value option to account for certain loans receivable associated with our private label credit and general purpose credit card platform that were acquired on or after January 1, 2020, and, as discussed in more detail in the Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, on January 1, 2022, we elected the fair value option under ASU 2016-13 for those private label credit and general purpose credit card receivables that were previously accounted for under the amortized cost method. (2) The fair value mark against receivables reflects the difference between the face value of a receivable and the net present value of the expected cash flows associated with that receivable. (3) The Fair value to face value ratio is calculated using Loans, interest and fees receivable, at fair value as the numerator, and Loans, interest and fees receivable, at face value, as the denominator.



The calculation of managed receivables is as follows:



At or for the Three Months Ended 2023 2022 2021 (in Millions) Jun. 30 (1) Mar. 31 (1) Dec. 31 (1) Sep. 30 (1) Jun. 30 (1) Mar. 31 (1) Dec. 31 Sep. 30 Loans, interest and fees receivable, gross $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 375.7 $ 417.8 Loans, interest and fees receivable, gross from fair value reconciliation above 2,174.0 2,055.7 2,120.1 2,050.4 1,909.9 1,678.7 1,235.3 1,028.4 Total managed receivables $ 2,174.0 $ 2,055.7 $ 2,120.1 $ 2,050.4 $ 1,909.9 $ 1,678.7 $ 1,611.0 $ 1,446.2





(1) On January 1, 2022, we elected the fair value option under ASU 2016-13 for those private label credit and general purpose credit card receivables that were accounted for under the amortized cost method.



A reconciliation of our operating revenues, net of finance and fee charge-offs, to comparable amounts used in our calculation of Total managed yield is as follows:

At or for the Three Months Ended 2023 2022 2021 (in Millions) Jun. 30 Mar. 31 Dec. 31 Sep. 30 Jun. 30 Mar. 31 Dec. 31 Sep. 30 Consumer loans, including past due fees $ 210.3 $ 200.5 $ 202.9 $ 208.9 $ 182.8 $ 156.5 $ 144.1 $ 132.7 Fees and related income on earning assets 62.9 44.3 48.0 48.5 65.8 54.7 53.8 54.1 Other revenue 7.6 6.7 8.5 11.1 12.2 10.0 9.7 8.4 Adjustments due to acceleration of merchant fee discount amortization under fair value accounting (10.6 ) (0.5 ) 3.4 (7.9 ) (12.1 ) 1.8 (3.4 ) (14.7 ) Adjustments due to acceleration of annual fees recognition under fair value accounting (9.8 ) 7.3 7.9 10.0 (6.6 ) (1.3 ) (4.4 ) (12.0 ) Removal of expense accruals under GAAP — — — — — — — 0.2 Removal of finance charge-offs (54.2 ) (61.7 ) (58.3 ) (45.3 ) (41.2 ) (32.5 ) (28.1 ) (16.3 ) Total managed yield $ 206.2 $ 196.6 $ 212.4 $ 225.3 $ 200.9 $ 189.2 $ 171.7 $ 152.4



The calculation of Combined principal net charge-offs is as follows:

At or for the Three Months Ended 2023 2022 2021 (in Millions) Jun. 30 (1) Mar. 31 (1) Dec. 31 (1) Sep. 30 (1) Jun. 30 (1) Mar. 31 (1) Dec. 31 Sep. 30 Net losses on impairment of loans, interest and fees receivable recorded at fair value $ 180.0 $ 191.9 $ 182.3 $ 134.4 $ 126.5 $ 101.3 $ 46.7 $ 25.6 Gross charge-offs on non-fair value accounts — — — — — — 38.7 27.1 Finance charge-offs (2) (54.2 ) (61.7 ) (58.3 ) (45.3 ) (41.2 ) (32.5 ) (28.1 ) (16.3 ) Recoveries on non-fair value accounts — — — — — — (4.1 ) (2.7 ) Combined principal net charge-offs $ 125.8 $ 130.2 $ 124.0 $ 89.1 $ 85.3 $ 68.8 $ 53.2 $ 33.7



