Professional Potting Soil Market to hit $2.7 Billion by 2032, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Global Market Insights Inc., the Global Professional Potting Soil Market was estimated at USD 1.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to surpass a valuation of $ 2.7 billion by 2032, progressing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2032. The report provides a detailed analysis of top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, wavering market trends, market size, statistics & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Professional potting soils offer a range of benefits, including enhanced nutrient content, improved water retention, and optimal aeration, which are crucial for healthy plant development. Consumers are increasingly seeking products that are free from harmful chemicals and pesticides, and professional potting soil manufacturers are responding by developing organic formulations using natural ingredients like compost, peat moss, coco coir, and vermiculite.

High demand for nutrient-rich potting soil

Based on type, the professional potting soil market size from the soil with fertilizers segment is expected to expand by 2032. This type of soil is a specialized growing medium that combines high-quality soil components with added nutrients to promote plant growth and vitality. These fertilized potting soils are carefully formulated to provide an optimal balance of essential nutrients, such as nitrogen, potassium, and phosphorus, along with micronutrients like iron, zinc, and manganese. The presence of fertilizers in the potting soil ensures that plants have access to a consistent supply of nutrients throughout their growth cycle, reducing the need for additional fertilization. This convenience and nutrient-rich composition make soil with fertilizers an ideal choice for professional gardeners and horticulturists looking to achieve robust plant growth and maximize yield.

Efficient plant growth across greenhouses

In terms of application, professional potting soil used in the greenhouse segment is witnessing growth. Professional potting soil is extensively used in greenhouse settings due to its numerous benefits in promoting optimal plant growth and productivity. Potting soil in greenhouses is carefully selected for its ability to retain moisture while allowing proper drainage to prevent waterlogging. It provides a stable and supportive medium for plant roots, facilitating nutrient absorption and reducing the risk of root diseases. Moreover, professional potting soil used in greenhouses is typically pre-mixed and sterilized to minimize the risk of pests, weed seeds, and diseases. This helps create a clean and healthy growing environment for plants, essential for greenhouse operations.

Customized pottery needs in the APAC countries

Geographically, Asia Pacific professional potting soil market is experiencing significant growth and offers immense potential for manufacturers and suppliers. Expanding population, urbanization, and increasing disposable income are driving the demand for professional potting soil as more people engage in gardening and horticultural activities. In Asia Pacific, countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea are emerging as major markets for professional potting soil. These countries have a rich agricultural heritage and a growing awareness of the benefits of using high-quality potting soil for plant cultivation.

Diverse climate conditions and a wide range of plant species cultivated create a demand for specialized potting soil formulations. Manufacturers are focusing on developing customized products to cater to the specific needs of different plant varieties, such as tropical plants, orchids, and bonsai trees. Furthermore, the rising trend of urban gardening, particularly in densely populated cities, is driving the demand for professional potting soil in small-scale home gardens, rooftop gardens, and community gardening initiatives.

Competitors prevailing in the global professional potting soil industry

Some of the key players in the global professional potting soil market are Klasmann-Deilmann, Sun Gro, Copmpo, Lambert, Florentaise, Scotts Miracle-Gro, Espoma, FoxFarm, and ASB Greenworld.

