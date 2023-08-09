Livestock Diagnostics Market Set to Soar Past USD 14.36 Billion by 2030

Westford USA, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Livestock Diagnostics market , increased adoption of molecular diagnostics, growing use of artificial intelligence and machine learning in livestock diagnostics, the emergence of portable and handheld diagnostic devices, integration of diagnostics with data management systems, focus on multiplex testing for simultaneous detection of multiple pathogens, rising demand for on-farm diagnostics and decentralized testing, development of novel biomarkers for disease detection, increased collaboration between diagnostic companies and veterinary research institutions are the market trends promoting the growth.

Livestock diagnostics are tests that are used to identify diseases, parasites, and other health problems in livestock. They can be used to diagnose diseases early on, which can help to prevent the spread of disease and improve the health and productivity of livestock. Livestock diagnostics can also be used to test for fertility, which can help to improve the breeding of livestock.

Prominent Players in Livestock Diagnostics Market

IDEXX Laboratories

Zoetis

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Heska Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Abaxis

Virbac

Neogen Corporation

QIAGEN

Charles River Laboratories

Antech Diagnostics

AgriLabs

LandLife Corporation

Merial

MSD Animal Health

Newborn Screening Services, Inc.

Qualitech Laboratories

Diamond Diagnostics

Agri-Vet Laboratories

VetGen

Consumable Type Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Consumable dominated the global market owing to its high various diagnostic tests and analysis. It is also the growth of consumables is the increasing adoption of diagnostic tests in livestock farming. Diagnostic tests help in the early detection and prevention of diseases, allowing for prompt and appropriate treatment, thereby minimizing the impact on livestock health and productivity.

Disease Detection and Diagnosis is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, disease detection and diagnosis is the leading segment due to the demand for timely and accurate diagnosis. In addition, regular monitoring of livestock populations helps in early detection of disease outbreaks, identification of disease trends, and implementation of preventive measures. This application involves conducting periodic testing of livestock samples, such as blood, tissue, or feces, to monitor disease prevalence and track changes in disease patterns over time.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on veterinary health infrastructure. The region is known for its strong focus on livestock health and welfare, stringent regulations, and high-quality animal products. The presence of key market players, technological advancements, and ongoing research and development activities contribute to the market dominance in this region.

Key Developments in Livestock Diagnostics Market

In January 2023, Zoetis acquired Abaxis, a leading provider of in vitro diagnostic (IVD) products for the veterinary market. The acquisition will help Zoetis to expand its portfolio of livestock diagnostic tests and to reach a wider range of customers.

