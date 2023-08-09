Ensurge Micropower ASA - Disclosure of Large Shareholdings

This disclosure is sent on behalf of one or more shareholder(s) in Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company").

Christian Schlytter-Henrichsen, Schlytter-Henrichsen AS, Favuseal AS, and Amandator AS, being close associates, discloses the following information pursuant to Section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the Securities Trading Act Regulations.

On 7 August 2023, Schlytter-Henrichsen disposed of a total of 2,785,274 shares in the Company.

Following the disposal, Schlytter-Henrichsen owns 15,030,038 shares, Favuseal AS owns 19,556,094 shares, Amandator AS owns 4,048 shares and Christian Schlytter-Henrichsen owns 67,852 shares. The combined total of shares is 34,658,032 shares, representing 2.82% of the Company's voting rights and shares.

The disclosure obligation was triggered by the above close associates crossing below the 5% threshold of total number of voting rights and shares in Ensurge Micropower ASA.