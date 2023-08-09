Ably Named One of the Top 100 B2B SaaS Startups in Europe

LONDON, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ably , a Realtime Experience Infrastructure provider, today announced that Sifted, the leading media brand for the European startup community, has named it one of the top 100 B2B SaaS startups in Europe and Israel for the second consecutive year. The “ Rising 100: The Ultimate B2B SaaS Startup List ” report recognizes Ably’s Realtime Experience Infrastructure, which helps developers effortlessly integrate customizable realtime experiences into their applications without managing or provisioning complex infrastructure.



“Developers often struggle to piece together and scale complex systems in order to build apps that stand out with interactive experiences that users expect,” said Matthew O’Riordan, Ably CEO. “We address this challenge with a solution that helps teams to quickly develop modern realtime features that bring their apps to life without worrying about infrastructure management. Our inclusion on this list underscores the value of our approach.”

Sifted used a data-driven methodology to compile the list, assessing a startup’s potential to achieve valuations surpassing $1 billion. The evaluation analyzed various factors, including financial performance, cap table strength, product differentiation, momentum, and market opportunity. Spanning 19 countries and 34 cities, the cohort is a mix of companies at different stages of maturity, product development, and funding and is backed by more than 860 investors, angels, and accelerators.

“We believe this year’s rising B2B SaaS stars show how they will stand the test of time, delivering innovative products and solutions and bringing thoughtful ideas to the table that can result in meaningful and sustainable growth — particularly in tough climates,” the report states. “Together, these 100 startups show that the future remains very bright for the European and Israeli startup ecosystems.”

Ably is a highly scalable and five-nines reliable middleware trusted by developers at more than 500 companies worldwide. It empowers them to quickly build realtime applications, from collaborative experiences and live chat to data broadcast and notifications. Supported by its globally distributed infrastructure, Ably provides 25 SDKs and seamless partner integrations with technologies including Datadog, Kafka, and Vercel that accelerate the delivery of realtime experiences.

Try Ably for free to start building better, more dependable realtime apps with your favorite technology.

About Ably

Ably Realtime Experience Infrastructure powers the table-stakes interactive experiences users crave, including multiplayer, chat, data sync, broadcast, and notifications. With just a few lines of code and no complex infrastructure to manage, Ably’s Realtime Experience Infrastructure, APIs, and SDKs let organizations create and deliver the rich experiences users demand at unlimited scale and with unrivaled dependability. Top brands like HubSpot, Toyota, Webflow, and more than 500 other companies trust Ably to power live and collaborative experiences for hundreds of millions of simultaneously connected devices worldwide.

Media contact:

John Moran

Look Left Marketing

ably@lookleftmarketing.com



