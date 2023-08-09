Global Personalized LASIK Surgery Market 2023-2030: Wavefront Guided LASIK Dominates Market Share with High Adoption

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Personalized LASIK Surgery Market Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global personalized LASIK surgery market is projected to experience significant growth, with a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) expected for the upcoming period. The market's regional revenue generation has been boosted by economic growth and significant infrastructure development. The report provides comprehensive analysis, including qualitative and quantitative parameters, to highlight the driving and restraining factors shaping the market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Growing geriatric population and the need for corrective eye surgery.

Increasing number of eye care centers, leading to higher accessibility to LASIK surgery.

Prevalence of cataracts, driving the demand for personalized LASIK procedures.

Restraints:

High cost of instruments used in personalized LASIK surgery, which may limit adoption.

Limited awareness and detection of eye diseases, hindering market growth.

Opportunities:

Introduction of technologically advanced LASIK instruments, leading to better outcomes and patient satisfaction.

Government programs focused on eye care, which may increase the adoption of personalized LASIK surgery.

Market Segmentation & Coverage

The report categorizes the global personalized LASIK surgery market into several sub-markets based on different parameters:

Type:

Topography Guided LASIK.

Wavefront Guided LASIK.

Wavefront Optimized LASIK.

Among these, the Wavefront Guided LASIK segment is expected to witness significant market share during the forecast period.

User:

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs).

Hospitals.

The ASCs segment is projected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period.

Region:

Americas.

Asia-Pacific.

Europe, Middle East & Africa.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness substantial market share during the forecast period.

Market Statistics

The report considers historical data from 2018 to 2021, with 2022 as the base year, 2023 as the estimated year, and 2024 to 2030 as the forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix is a critical tool for evaluating vendors in the global personalized LASIK surgery market. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of vendors based on key metrics related to business strategy and product satisfaction, enabling users to make informed decisions according to their specific needs. The analysis categorizes vendors into four distinct quadrants, representing varying levels of success: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), and Vital (V).

Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers valuable insights into the current state of vendors in the personalized LASIK surgery market. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, the analysis provides a clear understanding of their performance and competition for market share. This sheds light on the competitiveness and dominance of each sector over the studied base year period.

Key Insights and Questions Answered

The report provides insights and answers to crucial questions, including:

Market size and forecast of the global personalized LASIK surgery market.

Impact of COVID-19 on the market during the forecast period.

Investment opportunities in different products, segments, applications, and regions.

Competitive strategic window for opportunities in the market.

Technology trends and regulatory frameworks influencing the market.

Market share of leading vendors and their strategies.

Suitable modes and strategic moves for entering the global personalized LASIK surgery market.

Innovations and Growth Opportunities

Introduction of technologically advanced LASIK instruments for better patient outcomes.

Government programs focused on eye care to boost market adoption.

Growing number of eye care centers, especially in emerging markets, creating growth opportunities.

Focus on affordability and awareness to overcome challenges related to high instrument costs and limited awareness of eye diseases.

Economic and Political Implications

The report takes into account ongoing political and economic uncertainties in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict. It explores the potential implications for demand-supply balances, pricing variants, import/export, and trading in the personalized LASIK surgery market. Additionally, the report addresses the impact of high inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies aiming to mitigate its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

Global Personalized LASIK Surgery Market Positioned for Growth

The global personalized LASIK surgery market is set to experience substantial growth, driven by factors like the growing geriatric population, increased demand for eye care services, and the prevalence of cataracts. While the high cost of instruments and limited awareness pose challenges, opportunities lie in advanced LASIK technology and government programs for eye care. Asia-Pacific is projected to be a significant market, and ASCs are likely to hold a substantial market share. The market's competitive landscape is analyzed through the FPNV Positioning Matrix and Market Share Analysis. The report provides comprehensive insights for stakeholders, including market size, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and technology trends influencing the personalized LASIK surgery market.

