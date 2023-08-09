Taiwan Data Center Market Investment Analysis 2023-2028: Opportunities in IT, Electrical, Mechanical Infrastructure, General Construction, and Tier Standards

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Taiwan Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Taiwan data center market is poised for remarkable growth, projected to surge from $1.42 billion in 2022 to $3.21 billion by 2028, at a substantial CAGR of 14.57%.
This comprehensive report delves into the dynamic landscape of the Taiwan data center industry, offering detailed analyses of existing and upcoming facilities, as well as investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. The market sizing and investment estimation for various segments further enrich the analysis.
As one of the emerging markets in the APAC region, Taiwan benefits from its strategic proximity to mainland China, robust submarine cable connectivity, accelerating digitalization growth, adoption of advanced technologies, and the establishment of industrial parks. Moreover, the government's emphasis on adopting sustainable energy sources to combat emissions and meet the country's rising power demand further propels the industry forward.
Dominated by local telecom operators like Chunghwa Telecom and Chief Telecom, the market also attracts new investors such as Vantage Data Centers, Empyrion DC, and SC Zeus Data Centers, adding to the market's competitiveness in terms of colocation space supply.
With global cloud service providers like AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure investing to expand their presence in the country, the Taiwan data center market is poised for an exciting phase of growth and increased opportunities in the near future
WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?
- Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Taiwan colocation market revenue.
- An assessment of the data center investment in Taiwan by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.
- Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across states in the country.
- A detailed study of the existing Taiwan data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Taiwan
- Facilities Covered (Existing): 7
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 4
- Coverage: 6+ Cities
- Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)
- Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
- Data center colocation market in Taiwan
- Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028)
- Retail vs. Wholesale Colocation Market
- Retail and Wholesale Colocation Pricing
- The Taiwan market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.
- A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.
- Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.
- A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|110
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$1.42 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$3.21 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|14.5%
|Regions Covered
|Taiwan
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Atos
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Extreme Networks
- Fujitsu
- Hitachi Vantara
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- IBM
- Juniper Networks
- MiTAC Holdings
- Pure Storage
- Lenovo
- NetApp
- Quanta Cloud Technology
- Super Micro Computer
- Wiwynn
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- AECOM
- CTCI
- Data Knit
- DLB Associates
- MAA Group
- M+W Group (Exyte)
- Pacific Engineers and Constructors (PECL)
Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Airedale
- Alfa Laval
- ATEN
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Delta Electronics
- EAE
- Eaton
- Green Revolution Cooling
- HITEC Power Protection
- Johnson Controls
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Rittal
- Schneider Electric
- Socomec
- Siemens
- STULZ
- TECO Electric & Machinery
- Trane
- Vertiv
Data Center Investors
- Acer e-Enabling Data Center
- Chief Telecom
- Chunghwa Telecom
- Far EasTone Telecommunications
- NTT Communications
- Taiwan Mobile
New Entrants
- Empyrion DC
- SC Zeus Data Centers
- Vantage Data Centers
EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS
- Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)
- Taipei
- Other Cities
- List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
REPORT COVERAGE:
IT Infrastructure
- Servers
- Storage Systems
Network Infrastructure
Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Switches & Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Racks
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
- Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Building & Engineering Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression Systems
- Physical Security
- Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
Tier Standard
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4slzht
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment