Taiwan Data Center Market Investment Analysis 2023-2028: Opportunities in IT, Electrical, Mechanical Infrastructure, General Construction, and Tier Standards

The Taiwan data center market is poised for remarkable growth, projected to surge from $1.42 billion in 2022 to $3.21 billion by 2028, at a substantial CAGR of 14.57%.

This comprehensive report delves into the dynamic landscape of the Taiwan data center industry, offering detailed analyses of existing and upcoming facilities, as well as investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. The market sizing and investment estimation for various segments further enrich the analysis.

As one of the emerging markets in the APAC region, Taiwan benefits from its strategic proximity to mainland China, robust submarine cable connectivity, accelerating digitalization growth, adoption of advanced technologies, and the establishment of industrial parks. Moreover, the government's emphasis on adopting sustainable energy sources to combat emissions and meet the country's rising power demand further propels the industry forward.

Dominated by local telecom operators like Chunghwa Telecom and Chief Telecom, the market also attracts new investors such as Vantage Data Centers, Empyrion DC, and SC Zeus Data Centers, adding to the market's competitiveness in terms of colocation space supply.

With global cloud service providers like AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure investing to expand their presence in the country, the Taiwan data center market is poised for an exciting phase of growth and increased opportunities in the near future

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Taiwan colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in Taiwan by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across states in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Taiwan data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Taiwan

Facilities Covered (Existing): 7

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 4

Coverage: 6+ Cities

Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Taiwan

Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028)

Retail vs. Wholesale Colocation Market

Retail and Wholesale Colocation Pricing

The Taiwan market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.42 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $3.21 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.5% Regions Covered Taiwan

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)

Taipei

Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

REPORT COVERAGE:

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Building & Engineering Design

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4slzht

