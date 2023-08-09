North Media Q2 2023 Interim Report: Invitation to earnings and investor calls

Investor News

9 August 2023





Following the release of the Q2 2023 interim report on 16 August 2023 North Media will present its financial results on two calls on 17 August 2023.



The earnings call will take place on 17 August at 13.00 (CEST).

On the call, Lasse Ingemann Brodt, CEO of North Media and Kåre Wigh, CFO, will provide comments on the Group’s financial and operational performance and take questions. The earnings call will be conducted in English.

Please register and follow the event here .

For participation via phone, please use one of the following numbers:

Denmark: +45 78 76 84 90

Germany: +49 302 178 9327

Norway: +47 21 95 63 42

Sweden: +46 812 410 952

United Kingdom: +44 203 769 6819

United States: +1 646 787 0157

(Pin: 363566)

The investor call will take place on 17 August at 15.00 (CEST).

Also at this call Lasse Ingemann Brodt and Kåre Wigh will provide comments on the financial and operational performance and take questions. This call will be hosted by HC Andersen Capital, and will be conducted in Danish.

Please register for the event here

For further information, please contact

Kåre Wigh, CFO, +45 25 65 21 45, kw@northmedia.dk