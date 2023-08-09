Africa Data Center Market Landscape 2023-2028: Arista Networks, Atos, Broadcom, Cisco System, NetApp, IBM are Driving the Availability Advanced IT infrastructure in the Burgeoning Market

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Africa Data Center Market Landscape 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Africa data center market is experiencing remarkable growth and is poised to achieve a value of $4.92 billion by 2028, compared to $2.74 billion in 2022, representing a robust CAGR of 10.25%.

The market's focus on IT infrastructure is evident, with a significant rise in demand for switches with up to 40GbE ports, and the anticipated growth in cloud data centers is expected to further drive demand for switches with ports of over 40GbE. With the rising need for advanced infrastructure, the adoption of flash storage devices and blade servers is predicted to surge in the coming years.

South Africa emerges as a dominant force in the region's data center investments, closely followed by promising markets like Nigeria and Kenya. Notably, Egypt is rapidly emerging as a hotspot for regional investments, attracting significant attention from major African investors keen on developing data centers. Furthermore, other markets, including Ethiopia and Ghana, are also poised for growth, responding to the escalating demand for data centers in the region.

This thriving industry includes key IT infrastructure providers such as Arista Networks, Atos, Broadcom, Cisco System, NetApp, IBM, and others, who are instrumental in driving the availability of advanced IT infrastructure in the market. Additionally, sustainability is becoming a pivotal factor, with increasing demand for generators fueled by sustainable sources like hydrotreated vegetable oil and a rise in the adoption of UPS systems with lithium-ion batteries and other eco-friendly alternatives.

As the industry gains momentum, greenfield buildings are sprouting across multiple countries, taking advantage of the ample availability of land. This progress has also attracted new global contractors, eager to make their mark in the region following the entry of prominent global operators.

The Africa data center market promises an exciting trajectory with a focus on cutting-edge technology and sustainable practices, attracting significant investments and driving digital transformation across the continent.

KEY TRENDS

Government Support for Data Center Development

Local governments in several countries in the region focus on developing special economic zones (SEZs), which will generate wealth, attract investments, and develop employment opportunities. SEZs include free trade zones, industrial, high-tech, and business service parks.

In South Africa and Kenya, the government has partnered with private entities to develop digital infrastructure, increasing the demand for data centers.

Governmental support for digitalization and tax incentives in the region will improve the development of facilities. The establishment of free trade zones and special economic zones will result in technological advancements and the use of innovative technologies that drive data center investments.

Growing Smart City Developments Will Drive the Demand for Advanced Technologies in the Industry

The local government funds smart city initiatives in the region as part of the increasing adoption of IoT, Big Data, and Artificial Intelligence. Increasing urbanization, with most of the population falling in the low-income category, is forcing governments to utilize technology to solve the problem of the masses.

The development of smart cities will enable more data generation, leading to higher demand for data storage and computation capabilities. These factors will lead to an increase in the demand for edge data centers for HPC. It will also increase the commercial attractiveness of the region, leading to more organizations entering the industry.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages101
Forecast Period2022 - 2028
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022$2.74 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028$4.92 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate10.2%
Regions CoveredAfrica

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

IT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS

  • Arista Networks
  • Atos
  • Broadcom
  • Cisco Systems
  • Dell Technologies
  • Fujitsu
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
  • Hitachi Vantara
  • Huawei Technologies
  • IBM
  • Inspur
  • Juniper Networks
  • Lenovo
  • NetApp
  • Oracle

Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers

  • 4energy
  • ABB
  • Caterpillar
  • Cummins
  • Delta Electronics
  • EATON
  • EVAPCO
  • Enlogic
  • Legrand
  • Master Power Technologies
  • Rittal
  • Rolls-Royce
  • Schneider Electric
  • Siemens
  • STULZ
  • Vertiv

Prominent Data Center Construction Contractors

  • Abbeydale
  • Advanced Vision Morocco
  • ARSMAGNA
  • Arup
  • Atkins
  • b2 Architects
  • CAP DC
  • Chess Enterprises
  • Copy Cat Group
  • Eastra Solutions
  • Edarat Group
  • EDS Engineers
  • Egypro
  • H&MV Engineering
  • Ingenium
  • Interkel
  • JLB Architects
  • MWK Engineering
  • Orascom Construction
  • Royal HaskoningDHV
  • Shaker Group
  • Sterling & Wilson
  • Summit Technology Solutions
  • Tri-Star Construction
  • United Egypt
  • Westwood Management

Data Center Investors

  • 21st Century Technology
  • Africa Data Centres
  • Digital Parks Africa
  • Galaxy Backbone
  • icolo.io (Digital Realty)
  • IXAfrica
  • MainOne
  • Medallion Communications
  • NTT Global Data Centers
  • Paratus Namibia
  • Rack Centre
  • Raxio Data Centres
  • Telecom Egypt
  • Wingu

New Entrants

  • Open Access Data Centres (OADC)
  • Nxtra by Airtel
  • Cloudoon
  • Kasi Cloud
  • Google
  • Vantage Data Center

SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

Segmentation by Infrastructure

  • IT Infrastructure
  • Electrical Infrastructure
  • Mechanical Infrastructure
  • General Construction

Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

  • Server Infrastructure
  • Storage Infrastructure
  • Network Infrastructure

Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

  • UPS Systems
  • Generators
  • Transfer Switches & Switchgear
  • Power Distribution Units
  • Other Electrical Infrastructure

Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

  • Cooling Systems
  • Racks
  • Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Segmentation by Cooling Systems

  • CRAC & CRAH Units
  • Chiller Units
  • Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers
  • Other Cooling Units

Segmentation by Cooling Techniques

  • Air-based Cooling Technique
  • Liquid-based Cooling Technique

Segmentation by General Construction

  • Core & Shell Development
  • Installation & Commissioning Services
  • Engineering & Building Design
  • Physical Security
  • Fire Detection & Suppression
  • DCIM/BMS Solutions

Segmentation by Tier Standard

  • Tier I & II
  • Tier III
  • Tier IV

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

  • Africa
  • South Africa
  • Kenya
  • Nigeria
  • Egypt
  • Ethiopia
  • Other African Countries

