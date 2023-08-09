Global Cell Dissociation Market Analysis 2023-2028: Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine / Increase in Recombinant Therapeutics Sourced from Mammalian Cells

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cell Dissociation Market by Product (Trypsin, Papain, DNase, Hyaluronidase, Instruments), Tissue Type (Connective Tissue, Epithelial Tissue), End-user (Pharma, Biopharma, Research Institutes) & Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cell dissociation market is on a trajectory of substantial growth, projected to soar from USD 600 million in 2023 to a staggering USD 1.4 billion by 2028, exhibiting an impressive CAGR of 17.8%.

This remarkable surge can be attributed to several key factors, including the rising demand for recombinant therapeutics sourced from mammalian cells and a growing emphasis on personalized medicine. Moreover, the market is bolstered by the increasing approvals for Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certification for cell therapy production facilities.

Additionally, advancements in non-enzymatic tissue dissociation techniques are expected to unlock lucrative market opportunities. In-depth insights into the cell dissociation market, segmented by product, tissue type, application, end-user, and region, are thoroughly analyzed in this comprehensive report.

Stakeholders will gain valuable understanding of the market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, paving the way for informed decisions and strategic planning. The report also sheds light on the competitive landscape, evaluating the position of market leaders and presenting micro-markets' growth trends and prospects.

With a keen focus on four major regions, the forecasted revenue of market segments is meticulously provided, enabling a comprehensive outlook of the global cell dissociation market.

Enzymatic dissociation products segment to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

Based on product, the cell dissociation market is segmented into enzymatic dissociation agents, non-enzymatic dissociation agents, and instruments & accessories.

The enzymatic dissociation agents segment dominated the cell dissociation market in 2022. It is expected to hold the largest share till 2028. The expanding pool of operational entities in this segment and established protocols for using enzymatic dissociation agents are key contributors to market growth.

Non-enzymatic alternatives for cell dissociation are being developed to overcome the limitations of traditional enzymes. Instruments and accessories form a niche segment, with few manufacturers active.

Connective tissue segment to register the highest growth in the cell dissociation market during the forecast period

Based on tissue type, the cell dissociation market has been segmented into connective tissue, epithelial tissue, and other tissues (muscle tissue, lung tissue, and nerve tissue). Connective tissue dominated the cell dissociation market in 2022. The extensive research on connective tissues has ensured a high share of this segment. However, the epithelial tissue segment is expected to grow at the highest rate over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Asia-Pacific market is estimated to register the highest growth during the forecast period primarily due to the rising R&D investments in the pharmaceutical sectors of several emerging APAC countries, favorable regulatory guidelines & government support, lower manufacturing costs, and increasing incidence of diseases.

Competitive landscape

The prominent players in the global cell dissociation market are Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Corning Incorporated (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), STEMCELL Technologies (Canada), PromoCell GmbH (Germany), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), ATCC (US), HiMedia Laboratories (India), and Genlantis, Inc. (US).

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in Recombinant Therapeutics Sourced from Mammalian Cells

Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine

CGMP Approvals for New Cell Therapy Production Facilities

Restraints

High Cost of Cell-based Research

Opportunities

Advancements in Non-Enzymatic Tissue Dissociation

Challenges

Limitations Associated with Dissociated Cell Culture

