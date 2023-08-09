Lithuanian Competition Council started an investigation of Lrytas UAB acquisition

The Competition Council of Lithuania decided to open an investigation into the compliance of the actions of AS Ekspress Grupp regarding the acquisition of 100% shares of UAB Lrytas completed in December 2022 . The procedure has been started on the basis of the complaint of UAB 15min.

Ekspres Grupp is in full cooperation with the Lithuanian Competition Council.







Mari-Liis Rüütsalu

Chairman of the Management Board

+372 512 2591

mariliis.ryytsalu@egrupp.ee

