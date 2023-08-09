Global $22.64 Bn Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Markets, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In just one year, the global artificial intelligence in marketing market has experienced remarkable growth, surging from $17.48 billion in 2022 to an impressive $22.64 billion in 2023, representing a substantial compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.5%.

With such a remarkable trajectory, the market is poised to continue its upward trend, projected to reach a staggering $64.31 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 29.8%.

The applications of artificial intelligence in marketing are widespread, encompassing social media advertising, search advertising, dynamic pricing, virtual assistant, content curation, sales and marketing automation, analytics platform, and more.

Notably, the market is witnessing an emergence of advanced technologies, as software companies strive to innovate with automated and integrated business models to further enhance the capabilities of AI in marketing.

In October 2020, IBM planned to provide its IBM Watson, an AI for business toolset to industry leaders and make it available across the advertising ecosystem. Altering existing business practices can provide firms with improved AI capabilities in language, automation, and trust. In March 2022, Zoomd Technologies Ltd., an Israel-based company marketing tech company announced the acquisition of Albert Technologies Ltd., for an undisclosed amount.

Through this deal, Zoomd aims to expand its products onto a Self-Service and SaaS business model using Albert's expertise in artificial intelligence (AI) and add Fortune 500 customers that will now be able to use Zoomd products and services. Albert Technologies Ltd. is a US-based company offering artificial intelligence marketing solution.



APAC was the largest region in the artificial intelligence in marketing market in 2022. The regions covered in the artificial intelligence in marketing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the artificial intelligence in marketing market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The increasing adoption of virtual assistants is expected to drive the artificial intelligence in marketing market. Virtual assistants are services over the internet or dedicated network with delivery on demand. Due to the pandemic and lockdowns, small and medium-scale enterprises are increasingly focusing on streamlining their business models by adopting virtual assistants.

For instance, in April 2022, ThriveMyWay published an article which states that chatbot ecommerce transactions is projected to hit $112 billion by 2023. Conversational technologies such as virtual agents and chatbots can help businesses save up to 30% on customer support costs. Hence, the increasing adoption of virtual assistants will increase the demand for artificial intelligence in the marketing market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $22.64 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $64.31 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 29.8% Regions Covered Global

Major players in the artificial intelligence in marketing market are

IBM

Salesforce

Amazon

Facebook

Oracle

Microsoft

NVIDIA

GumGum

Heuritech

Alphabet

Baidu

NetBase

Appier

QuantCast

Dstillery

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market Characteristics



3. Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market Trends And Strategies



4. Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1 COVID-19 Impact On Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market

4.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market

4.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market



5. Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market, Segmentation By Offering, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Hardware

Software

Services

6.2. Global Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market, Segmentation By Deployment Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Cloud

On-Premises

6.3. Global Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market, Segmentation By Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Machine Learning

Context-Aware Computing

Natural Language Processing

Computer Vision

6.4. Global Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Social Media Advertising

Search Advertising

Dynamic Pricing

Virtual Assistant

Content Curation

Sales And Marketing Automation

Analytics Platform

Other Applications

7. Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

